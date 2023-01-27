ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
Inna D

People names most commonly used for dogs

Some names seem entirely used for our dog companions, like Fido or Fluffy. But there’s also plenty of crossover between the two that leaves people wondering, “do I have a dog name?”
petguide.com

Top 10 Clingy Dog Breeds

Just call them Velcro dogs! Here's a list of 10 clingy dog breeds that will never want to leave your side. While one could argue that most dogs like to hang out with their family and that all love nothing more than following their favorite peeps around throughout the day, some breeds are a little more resolute in their need to stay close. Sometimes referred to as “Velcro” dogs – no explanation needed there – these determined little pooches don’t just want your undivided attention, they demand it.
pethelpful.com

Precious Dog in Florida Is Having Trouble Getting Adopted Because She's 'Too Old'

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Far too often are senior dogs over looked. We see TikTok videos of these precious fur babies in shelters for months at a time. And it's all because they're a little older. We wish everyone could see how special senior dogs are.
VENICE, FL
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

Animal Shelter Looking for Forever Home for “Part-Wolf” Dog

A Rhode Island animal shelter is trying to find a forever home for a dog that might be part-wolf, reports KCRG. Per the Potter League for Animals, Zeus is looking for a home in an area that allows hybrid animals. They think he’s a wolf hybrid – one-third wolf, one-third German Shepherd, and one-third Husky.  His […] The post Animal Shelter Looking for Forever Home for “Part-Wolf” Dog appeared first on DogTime.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Family Pet Lost For 30 Years Found Alive In Attic

Many telephone poles across the country are adorned with posters for missing pets. Sometimes those animals wind up reunited with their families and other times they are, sadly, never seen again. With each passing day of not being found, the chances of locating a lost pet get less and less. However, once in a while, there are happy endings, even years after a pet has gone missing, but nothing like what happened to one family. Their beloved pet was found alive a whopping 30 years after it went missing, and it turned out all that time it was right above their heads in their attic.
9NEWS

115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home

DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
DENVER, CO
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
pethelpful.com

Stray Cat Invited Inside During Freezing Temperatures Winds Up Finding a Forever Home

When kindhearted @lindaeckel opened her doors to a stray cat who was living near her home during freezing temperatures, she didn't expect to have a new furever friend. Still, that's exactly what happened! The beautiful long-haired tabby cat made herself right at home with Linda and her pets, and the result is just precious.
Fatherly

50 Badass Dog Names for Creatures Large and Small

Parents will spend countless hours coming up with a unique baby name but when it comes to dogs — we too often pick a physical characteristic and move one. Right, Spot? Your badass baby deserves a badass name — but the same goes for a badass dog name.

Comments / 0

Community Policy