ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 22

Steven A.
2d ago

We do over here. Bass said defund the police was the stupidest thing she has seen and campaigned on bringing up LAPD’s staffing to its proper levels. Now get to work Bass and remove the hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of officers sitting behind office desk and put get them out on patrol to alleviate the overworked officers that have been working god awful overtime hours.

Reply
9
fred vato
2d ago

Yes we have a problem! we need more police for so many more criminals that your party has produced, because of the very lenient laws that your party advocate and Create to favor criminals; why? so that criminals are able to vote for your party!

Reply(3)
11
Arrius Katticus
1d ago

We have a problem with mayors and da's and city councils and judges and school boards and county supervisors and state representatives and governor's and federal representatives and executive branch and cabinets and secretaries and ambassadors. What else?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Black Lives Matter protesters block streets in Venice

Black Lives Matter demonstrators blocked streets in Venice Sunday to protest the deaths of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during an arrest in Memphis, and Keenan Anderson, who died after he was restrained and shocked by a stun gun by Los Angeles police officers. More than two hundred demonstrators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Institutional Depravity: Rodney King, George Floyd, Tyre Nicholas

THE VIEW FROM HERE - The common aspect of these three acts of police depravity is that all were done by a group of officials acting in concert. A vital point, which many people will rush to cover-up, ignore, or discount, is that racism is not the basic problem. The photos of the depraved attackers and the innocent victim show that Tyre Nichols’ death was not race based.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas

About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

LA, nationwide protests continue in demanding justice for Tyre Nichols

LOS ANGELES - Demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles, West Los Angeles and Hollywood Saturday, one day after about 200 people gathered outside LAPD headquarters to protest the violent beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols who died during a confrontation with five Memphis police officers. The rallies and protests continued...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills

The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills

Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass: A coalition builder

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has worked on or with every level of politics. On the state level she was a California State Assemblymember from 2004 to 2010. On the federal level she served in Congress from 2011 until she was elected as mayor of Los Angeles. On the county level she has formed partnerships to work on various initiatives. Community service wise, she is the founder of Community Coalition, which worked closely with many local organizations. During her campaign last year to become mayor, she conveyed the message in various ways that she will utilize her relationships to better serve Black communities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

California shooting: 3 dead, 4 hurt in ritzy LA neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multimillion dollar short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass shooting in California this month. Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department said earlier Saturday that the three people killed were inside a vehicle. Two of the four victims were taken in private vehicles to area hospitals and two others were transported by ambulance, police spokesperson Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said. Two were in critical condition and two were in stable condition, Borihanh said. The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately released.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

3 killed, 4 wounded in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred outside a residence in the Beverly Crest section of the city, KABC-TV reported. Update 1:40 p.m. EST Jan....
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy