Warriors pick apart Raptors in 129-117 win

Stephen Curry went for a game-high 35 points and contributed 11 assists to a dazzling Golden State passing display as the Warriors used high-percentage shooting to put away the visiting Toronto Raptors 129-117 in San Francisco on Friday night.

Klay Thompson chipped in with 29 points and Donte DiVincenzo matched Curry with 11 of Golden State’s 40 assists, helping the Warriors win a second straight to complete a three-game homestand.

Fred VanVleet had 28 points, Scottie Barnes 24 and Pascal Siakam 21 for the Raptors, who lost OG Anunoby to a left-wrist injury in the second quarter.

A tightly contested matchup of 2019 NBA Finalists was separated by just two points in the Warriors’ favor, 107-105, after VanVleet buried a 3-pointer with 6:32 to go.

But Golden State, which shot 55.6 percent, wore down the visitors with continual scoring, with Thompson adding two 3-pointers and Curry and DiVincenzo one apiece down the stretch, helping the Warriors pull away.

Curry shot 13-for-21 and 4-for-8 on 3-pointers for the Warriors, who completed a season-series sweep over the club that denied them a three-peat in 2019.

Thompson had a game-high six 3-pointers to account for a majority of his 29 points, leading the way as Golden State went 18-for-43 (41.9 percent) from beyond the arc.

Thompson also grabbed eight rebounds, tying Kevon Looney for team-high honors.

Jonathan Kuminga added 15 points, DiVincenzo and Looney 12 apiece and JaMychal Green 10 for the Warriors, who were playing without Andrew Wiggins, out with an illness.

Draymond Green added seven to Golden State’s assist total as the league leaders in assists per game reached 40 for the first time this season. Green also had seven rebounds and five points.

Gary Trent Jr. and Precious Achiuwa had 17 points apiece for the Raptors, who saw a two-game winning streak end despite shooting a respectable 45.5 percent.

VanVleet was a third player in the game with double-figure assists, with a team-high 10, while Achiuwa was the contest’s leading rebounder with 11.

–Field Level Media

