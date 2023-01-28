IND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...ALTHOUGH TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILL READINGS HAVE IMPROVED ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA THIS MORNING, DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE UPPER SNAKE PLAIN AND INTO PORTIONS OF THE EASTERN HIGHLANDS THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON AND INTO THE MORNING HOURS ON TUESDAY. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO CAN BE EXPECTED ACROSS THE UPPER SNAKE PLAIN, ARCO DESERT, UPPER SNAKE HIGHLANDS AND INTO THE EASTERN HIGHLANDS THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND INTO TUESDAY MORNING.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO