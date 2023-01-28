Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenRexburg, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
3 things to know this morning – January 30, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday.
Behind clutch shot-making, ISU clips Idaho in overtime, 95-91
Four years ago, Ryan Looney felt like a lucky guy. Then Point Loma’s head coach, he had landed Brock Mackenzie, an electric guard from a small town just outside Seattle. In Mackenzie’s freshman campaign, back in 2018, he became an efficient long-range shooter. He played a key role for the Sea Lions, who reached the Division II national title game. Before long, he earned a nickname from coaches and teammates: Big Shot Brock. “Brock was someone we thought should have probably always been playing Division...
Blackfoot, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Grace High School basketball team will have a game with Blackfoot High School on January 28, 2023, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Bronco Sports
Broncos Win Season Opener over Idaho State
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State men's tennis opened the season with a solid 5-2 victory over instate-rival Idaho State (0-2) on Saturday in the first of two matches on the day at the Boas Indoor Tennis Center. Trailing 1-0 heading into singles, the Broncos rallied behind the play of...
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
eastidahonews.com
Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
eastidahonews.com
School closures for Monday, Jan. 30
IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
montanarightnow.com
Poor road conditions have part of I-15 closed in Montana Sunday
DILLON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 from around Butte to the Montana/Idaho state line is closed. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice are being reported on the interstate. In Idaho, I-15 is closed from mile marker 196 to mile marker 167 in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
ksl.com
How playing Jesus led a former actor to a life of ministry in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS — Being cast as Jesus in a play was the role that changed James Runcorn's life forever. The 48-year-old California man, who now serves as the community discipleship pastor at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, had been kicked out of the church he'd attended in his youth. His mom had died during his formative years and his dad was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, which caused him to act out in unhealthy ways.
Frozen waterlines and pipe bursts
The City of Ammon posted to Facebook alerting residents about a main line break. Because of this, the city has shut off water to residents on Geneva Drive between Talmage Street and Ross Avenue.
Idaho8.com
Wind Chill Warning issued for Monday night and Tuesday morning
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has extended the Wind Chill Warning through Tuesday. Overnight, look for a mostly clear sky, with a low around -20°. Wind chill values as low as -35. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Mostly sunny for Tuesday and staying cold. A high near...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Basement fire reported in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Paramedics and Fire Engines were dispatched on Sunday night after reports of a basement fire.
Idaho8.com
Wind Chill Warning extended
IND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...ALTHOUGH TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILL READINGS HAVE IMPROVED ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA THIS MORNING, DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE UPPER SNAKE PLAIN AND INTO PORTIONS OF THE EASTERN HIGHLANDS THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON AND INTO THE MORNING HOURS ON TUESDAY. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO CAN BE EXPECTED ACROSS THE UPPER SNAKE PLAIN, ARCO DESERT, UPPER SNAKE HIGHLANDS AND INTO THE EASTERN HIGHLANDS THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND INTO TUESDAY MORNING.
Pocatello Police Department release statement following Tyre Nichols video release
The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case.
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
eastidahonews.com
Will Graham, grandson of Billy Graham, bringing ‘Look Up’ tour to eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – World-renowned Evangelical minister Will Graham, grandson of Billy Graham, paid a visit to eastern Idaho Thursday morning to announce an event he’ll be a part of later this year. The Idaho Falls Look Up Tour is happening at the Mountain America Center in September. It...
Power lines down, avoid N Yellowstone Highway
The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department responded to N. Yellowstone Highway just before 1 p.m. Monday to address an issue with a power line that was about to fall across the roadway.
Comments / 0