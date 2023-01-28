You know, sometimes I think I need to retrace Howard Payne basketball a little bit because there are not many people who remember the “good old days”. Howard Payne was a dominant team when I started back in the early 60’s and really until the early 80’s they were a dominant team. Most of the time, twenty plus wins a season. I guess I need to talk about it a little more often because it’s not like that anymore. I’ve talked about us playing UT and playing trips on the road, and all kinds of different stuff, but I guess the thing that bothers me more than anything else right now is that it almost looks like everything has slipped out of our hands and gone elsewhere. Now we’re in the American Southwest Conference which is getting smaller and smaller and it’s going to have to be reshuffled again. We have very few “arch enemies” so to speak. Hardin Simmons, that’s about it and they’re a good one. I only wish when we play Hardin Simmons in Brownwood it would be like a wild rivalry game, but I’m not sure those even exist anymore. I guess somebody’s going to have to show me.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO