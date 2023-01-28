Read full article on original website
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Howard Payne basketball memories
You know, sometimes I think I need to retrace Howard Payne basketball a little bit because there are not many people who remember the “good old days”. Howard Payne was a dominant team when I started back in the early 60’s and really until the early 80’s they were a dominant team. Most of the time, twenty plus wins a season. I guess I need to talk about it a little more often because it’s not like that anymore. I’ve talked about us playing UT and playing trips on the road, and all kinds of different stuff, but I guess the thing that bothers me more than anything else right now is that it almost looks like everything has slipped out of our hands and gone elsewhere. Now we’re in the American Southwest Conference which is getting smaller and smaller and it’s going to have to be reshuffled again. We have very few “arch enemies” so to speak. Hardin Simmons, that’s about it and they’re a good one. I only wish when we play Hardin Simmons in Brownwood it would be like a wild rivalry game, but I’m not sure those even exist anymore. I guess somebody’s going to have to show me.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 30-Feb. 5
Brownwood at China Spring, 5:30 p.m. Brownwood at China Spring, 7:30 p.m. Brownwood at Graham, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Millsap at Early, 6/7:30 p.m. Bangs at Coleman, 6:30/8 p.m. Mullin at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Richland Springs at Brookesmith, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Moran, 6/7:30 p.m. Zephyr at Gustine, 6/7:30 p.m. ***. Thursday,...
School and Business Delays/Closures
Big Country — Due to wintry weather, the schools and business will operate as such. Schools delayed: Cisco ISD, Hawley ISD, Winters ISD, McMurry University- closing at 9am classes remote. Schools closed: Breckenridge ISD, Abilene ISD, Clyde CISD, Dublin ISD, Eula ISD, Paint Rock ISD, Baird ISD, Wylie ISD,...
Linda Beth Head
Linda Beth Head, 79, passed away on January 22nd, 2023. Linda was born May 27th, 1943, in Rogers, Texas. In her early childhood years, she lived in Rosebud, Texas, and later her family moved to Houston where she graduated John H. Reagan High School. While in Houston she worked for the State and met her future husband, Robert, who she married on February 7, 1970. While living in Houston they were blessed with two children, Kerri and Michael. In the early 1980’s Linda, her husband, and her children moved to Durango, CO to experience the outdoors and the beauty of living near the mountains.
WINTER WEATHER CANCELLATIONS, DELAYS
Brownwood Lions golf at Lampasas postponed – Rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7. Cross Plains ISD – No school today, no athletic events tonight. Panther Creek CISD – Classes will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m. today, conditions have worsened. Millsap at Early high school district basketball games have...
Winter weather school delays and closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31
We will continue to update this list throughout the inclement weather. Classes are canceled and offices will be closed today for the Abilene campus due to unsafe road conditions in the Abilene area. This includes all face-to-face classes and all synchronous online classes, as well as evening classes. The following...
Richard Harris, 65, of Brownwood
Richard Harris, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in San Saba County. Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel of San Saba with Macy Ledbetter and Mike Harris officiating; burial will follow at Wallace Creek Cemetery.
Abilene area forecast: Monday January 30th
Conditions for this forecast are expected to deteriorate as freezing rain is included through the period and temps will remain very cold through the area. Don’t look for relief till at least by Thursday. For today, clouds all day and a 20% chance of freezing rain by late today. Winds will be light at 10 mph from the north northeast. For tonight, we will see periods of freezing rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40% and winds will be light from the northeast at 10 mph.
Two fatalities in Friday wreck on FM 45 near Richland Springs
KWTX.com out of Waco reported Saturday morning that Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash between two pick-up trucks Friday afternoon in San Saba County that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred around 4:06 p.m. on FM 45, roughly half a mile south of FM 2997 in San...
Abilene, Brownwood city closures & delays during winter weather
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City offices across Abilene and Brownwood will be scarce during winter weather conditions, expected to last through midday Wednesday. Abilene Offices with the City of Abilene closed for business at 10:00 a.m. Monday due to the weather. The Solid Waste fleet was also canceled Monday. The city said it is […]
Hendrick closing multiple outpatient services in light of inclement weather
ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Health will be closing or delaying many of its outpatient services over the next few days in light of inclement weather. This includes both the Abilene and Brownwood campuses. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
More than 250 submissions during Stars of Texas intake
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit intake took place Friday and Saturday at the Depot Civic Center, with more than 250 entries submitted, an increase from last year. Juror Carol Fairlie judged the entries Saturday and the exhibit will be open to the public February 5-11th at the Depot Civic Center with the following schedule: from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. There is no admission fee to view the exhibit and the art will be for sale.
This Jimmy Tittle-Designed Mid-Century Is Living The Dream In Abilene
Coming in at over 5,000 square feet, this house is huge. The only thing bigger than the square footage? The style. It’s a two-owner home with a storied past. It was constructed for Bill Cree and his wife Amber Cree in 1955. Amber studied architecture at Texas Tech and became enamored with mid-century design. She teamed up with Jimmy Tittle, lead architect at Tittle Luther Loving, to design her dream home.
Winter Storm Watch/Weather Advisory issued throughout The Big Country, what to expect
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Weather Service shared on social media that there is a chance of black ice, ice storms and snow for the next few days. According to the National Weather Service Facebook post, black ice is difficult to see and makes the road very slippery, especially bridges and overpasses. The […]
Weather Service Issues Winter Storm WARNING
The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Brown and all surrounding counties from Noon today (Monday) through 9:00 am Wednesday. An ice storm is forecast to materialize starting slowly today with light precipitation and worsening tonight, Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The official statement from the National Weather Service is below.
Frances Niemann Kopp
Funeral services for Frances Niemann Kopp, 89, of Priddy, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at Zion Lutheran Church in Priddy. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. She...
City approves more than $800,000 bid for the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project by Lake Fort Phantom
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council approved a bid of more than $800,000 to the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project. The council approved an $828,696 bid to Starks Construction Company. The project is funded by water utility funds for capital improvement projects. The Honey Bee Road Water Line Replacement Project (CB-2320) will […]
Providencia restaurant to occupy Texas Fun Co. location
During Friday’s State of the City address at Howard Payne University’s Bullion Suits, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes announced Providencia restaurant will be the Mexican food establishment that will be housed on the ground floor of the Texas Fun Co. building, located at the corner of Fisk and Baker in downtown Brownwood.
Two structure fires occur within a mile radius in north Abilene Sunday morning
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two buildings have caught on fire Sunday morning in the same area in north Abilene. The first fire occurred before 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of North 11th and Plum. Crews responded to a shed fire and were able to stop the fire before it affected the connected building. The second […]
Son cries, father addresses family in moments after Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trail verdict
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury delivered a guilty verdict in the 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial in the shooting death of Aaron Howard. Although Michael and Johnnie Dee Miller were both on trial, it was only 72-year-old Johnnie Dee who was found guilty in a unanimous decision. More from the trial: On […]
