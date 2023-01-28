ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

kduz.com

Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KAAL-TV

Bringing MMA back to the Med City

(ABC 6 News) — What started out as simply a thought in passing quickly formed into an ambitious and exciting new venture for former fighter Jay Paulson and combat sports lover Matthew Vogt. “There’s really not a whole lot of entertainment,” MCFC co-owner and CEO Matthew Vogt said. “A...
ROCHESTER, MN
hot967.fm

Snowmobiler Injured in Weekend Crash near Rochester

(Dover, MN) — Authorities in southeastern Minnesota say a snowmobiler is hospitalized after a weekend crash in the Rochester area. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the man was riding with a group Friday night north of Dover when he lost control and was thrown from the machine. Deputies say the 30-year-old victim was airlifted to Mayo Clinic with neck and back injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the snowmobile crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
agupdate.com

Erickson’s corn yield goals continue to rise each year

ALDEN, Minn. – Dan Erickson remembers his dad, Chuck Erickson, documenting 200-bushel per acre corn for the National Corn Yield Contest. He doesn’t remember the exact year, but it was worth celebrating. Now Dan has verified 300-bushel per acre corn with his 2022 entry in the conventional/non-irrigated class...
ALDEN, MN
KAAL-TV

Snowstorm hits northern Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – Another round of snow hit northern Iowa Saturday for some they might say they are sick of the snow, but others say it’s just another day. “I’ve lived in Iowa for 35 years so snow is snow at this point,” said Chistopher Willis.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Teen crashed Saturday night on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen was sent to the hospital after a crash late Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 pm on Highway 52 in Rochester. A 16-year-old female was driving south when she crashed into the median near 12th Street SW. The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Four electric co-ops in North Iowa and SE Minnesota issue a peak energy alert

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert starts at 5 pm for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say their members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional grid. Co-op members with grain dryers, voluntary manual standby generators, and dairy water heaters will be affected from approximately 4:50 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Plunging for Pink at East Side Lake

A lot of people came out today for the 11th Annual Plunging for Pink here in Austin. It’s a way to raise money for breast cancer research at the Hormel Institute. Samantha Hovland participated in the event in the past and she said she loves to participate and help the community.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Free family child care class in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – A free course in Albert Lea hopes to get more people interested in starting a family childcare business. The class is Monday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brookside education center. It is sponsored by the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency and hosted by Families First Minnesota.
ALBERT LEA, MN
106.9 KROC

Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Temperatures in the negatives this week

(ABC 6 News) – With the temperatures expected to be in the negatives this week, people in the area are getting ready for the cold days ahead. The last couple of weeks has been abnormally warm for January. The temperatures have remained above zero for the last 32 days until Saturday night.
ROCHESTER, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin man injured in one-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Friday afternoon

An Austin man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Mower County Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2006 Toyota Tundra being driven by 61-year old Nestor Castro of Austin was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 2:14 p.m. Friday afternoon when his vehicle left the snow and ice-covered road and rolled near the Elkton exit in Marshall Township.
MOWER COUNTY, MN

