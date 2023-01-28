Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Mayo BBB’s Isaiah Hanson scorches Faribault in 83-52 win
The senior Spartan scored 37 total points in the victory. (ABC 6 News) — Highlights of Mayo Boys Basketball’s win over Faribault on January 27. The Spartans dominated off the heels of Isaiah Hanson’s 37 point-performance.
KAAL-TV
Century and Lourdes Boys, Dodge County Girls can’t capture wins on Hockey Day Minnesota
All three teams fell in action across Rochester and Duluth. (ABC 6 News) — Recap of Hockey Day Minnesota involving Century, Dodge County and Lourdes on January 28.
KAAL-TV
Twins Winter Caravan to make stops in Rochester, Mason City this week
(ABC 6 News) – Winter continues to rage on, but it’s not too early to start thinking about spring and baseball season. The 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan is in progress with stops in Rochester and Mason City scheduled this week. The caravan will stop at...
kduz.com
Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
KAAL-TV
Bringing MMA back to the Med City
(ABC 6 News) — What started out as simply a thought in passing quickly formed into an ambitious and exciting new venture for former fighter Jay Paulson and combat sports lover Matthew Vogt. “There’s really not a whole lot of entertainment,” MCFC co-owner and CEO Matthew Vogt said. “A...
hot967.fm
Snowmobiler Injured in Weekend Crash near Rochester
(Dover, MN) — Authorities in southeastern Minnesota say a snowmobiler is hospitalized after a weekend crash in the Rochester area. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the man was riding with a group Friday night north of Dover when he lost control and was thrown from the machine. Deputies say the 30-year-old victim was airlifted to Mayo Clinic with neck and back injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the snowmobile crash.
agupdate.com
Erickson’s corn yield goals continue to rise each year
ALDEN, Minn. – Dan Erickson remembers his dad, Chuck Erickson, documenting 200-bushel per acre corn for the National Corn Yield Contest. He doesn’t remember the exact year, but it was worth celebrating. Now Dan has verified 300-bushel per acre corn with his 2022 entry in the conventional/non-irrigated class...
Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney
A 13-year-old boy from Hutchinson caught the biggest walleye in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend, earning him a brand new pickup truck. Zac Padrnos caught the walleye, which weighed in at 9.45 lbs., in about 50 ft. of water using a tungsten jib and a 3 pound test line. The next closest weighed a total of 5.76 lbs., organizers said.
KAAL-TV
Snowstorm hits northern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – Another round of snow hit northern Iowa Saturday for some they might say they are sick of the snow, but others say it’s just another day. “I’ve lived in Iowa for 35 years so snow is snow at this point,” said Chistopher Willis.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Gorgeous Rochester Home in Kutzky Park Featured on ‘For The Love Of Old Homes’ (PHOTOS)
Rochester, Minnesota might have a lot of fancy buildings in the downtown area but around those are some amazing homes built in the early 1900s...and a few that are even older! But one home built in the 1930s is extra special because it was featured on For The Love Of Old Houses, a Facebook group with over 3 million people.
KIMT
Teen crashed Saturday night on Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen was sent to the hospital after a crash late Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 pm on Highway 52 in Rochester. A 16-year-old female was driving south when she crashed into the median near 12th Street SW. The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
KIMT
Four electric co-ops in North Iowa and SE Minnesota issue a peak energy alert
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert starts at 5 pm for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say their members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional grid. Co-op members with grain dryers, voluntary manual standby generators, and dairy water heaters will be affected from approximately 4:50 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Plunging for Pink at East Side Lake
A lot of people came out today for the 11th Annual Plunging for Pink here in Austin. It’s a way to raise money for breast cancer research at the Hormel Institute. Samantha Hovland participated in the event in the past and she said she loves to participate and help the community.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
KAAL-TV
Free family child care class in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – A free course in Albert Lea hopes to get more people interested in starting a family childcare business. The class is Monday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brookside education center. It is sponsored by the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency and hosted by Families First Minnesota.
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Temperatures in the negatives this week
(ABC 6 News) – With the temperatures expected to be in the negatives this week, people in the area are getting ready for the cold days ahead. The last couple of weeks has been abnormally warm for January. The temperatures have remained above zero for the last 32 days until Saturday night.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in one-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Friday afternoon
An Austin man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Mower County Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2006 Toyota Tundra being driven by 61-year old Nestor Castro of Austin was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 2:14 p.m. Friday afternoon when his vehicle left the snow and ice-covered road and rolled near the Elkton exit in Marshall Township.
Comments / 0