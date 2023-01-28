After the first major of the season, players will move to different parts of the world for following WTA events, and one of those is held in France. The 2023 Lyon Open will be held at the Palais des Sports Gerland from January 30th - February 5th. The event was played already three times before, and it was won by Sofia Kenin, Clara Tauson, and Shuai Zhang. While the first two will not compete in France in 2023, Zhang will defend her title.

1 DAY AGO