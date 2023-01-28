Read full article on original website
Related
Australian Open day 13: Aryna Sabalenka wins first grand slam singles title
Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam singles trophy in style in a pulsating Australian Open final.The 24-year-old produced an awesome display of power tennis before holding her nerve to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4.Britain’s Alfie Hewett claimed a long-awaited first Melbourne title in the wheelchair singles, adding to his doubles crown and making it seven singles slams in total.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayProbably eating everything I couldn't eat during these weeks.Aryna Sabalenka on how she will celebratePoint of the dayTennis of the highest quality 🙌What a point!@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis •...
Rafael Nadal Congratulates Novak Djokovic on 22nd Grand Slam Win
Now the race is on to see who breaks the tie with title No. 23.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defend women's doubles title
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova extended their remarkable winning run at major tournaments as they...
Tearful Novak Djokovic hails ‘biggest victory’ of his life in Australian Open
Serb equals Nadal record a year after Australia deportation and says: ‘Only my team and family know what I have been through’
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy
Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
Djokovic wins 2023 Australian Open men's singles final with sweep of Tsitsipas, claims 10th title
Novak Djokovic swept Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 in the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday. The win marks the Serbian superstar's 10th Australian Open title.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
Novak Djokovic describes record-equalling 22nd grand slam as biggest win of life
An emotional Novak Djokovic described his record-equalling 22nd grand slam title as the biggest victory of his life.A year after seeing Rafael Nadal pull ahead in the all-time men’s standings while he tried to process the fall-out from his deportation from Australia, Djokovic has been determined to show that Rod Laver Arena is his stage.He dropped just one set all tournament – despite saying he feared a left hamstring problem might force him to withdraw – and finished with a 6-3 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) victory over first-time Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim a 10th title in Melbourne.Novak...
AOL Corp
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 10th Australian Open, 22nd Slam
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was simply too good at the most crucial moments and claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night. The victory...
Yardbarker
2023 Lyon Open 6e Sens Metropole WTA Draw with Garcia, Muguruza, Parks & more
After the first major of the season, players will move to different parts of the world for following WTA events, and one of those is held in France. The 2023 Lyon Open will be held at the Palais des Sports Gerland from January 30th - February 5th. The event was played already three times before, and it was won by Sofia Kenin, Clara Tauson, and Shuai Zhang. While the first two will not compete in France in 2023, Zhang will defend her title.
Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open women’s final
Follow live updates from the Australian Open women’s final as Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka for the first grand slam title of the year. In a battle of two powerful big-hitters, Wimbledon champion Rybakina is aiming to add a second grand slam title in six months while Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a set so far this tournament, will be playing in her first major final.The 23-year-old Rybakina defeated grand slam champions in world No 1 Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka to reach the Australian Open final for the first time. The Kazakh, who was born...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Open 6E Sens Métropole de Lyon Entry List including Garcia, Muguruza and Cornet (Last Update - 28-01)
The WTA event in Lyon will be hosted from January 30th till February 5th and there will be some great players in attendance like Lyon native Caroline Garcia. The WTA 250 event will welcome a solid field headlined by Lyon native Caroline Garcia who was awarded the city medal a few weeks ago after winning the WTA Finals. She will be the favourite to win the event due to several reasons.
Comments / 0