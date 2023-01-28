Read full article on original website
For Zoulek, the lofty win total just keeps on climbing
SHELBY– — Rick Zoulek did more than just win his 500th game as the Shelby boys basketball coach. He reached a milestone that might never be touched. At least, not in our lifetime. In coaching both the boys and girls teams together for 11 years, before the girls...
Clay Shoup scores 43 in Mason County Eastern win over Walkerville
WALKERVILLE — Clay Shoup had a big night for the Mason County Eastern boys basketball team Friday. Shoup scored 43 points as the Cardinals rallied to a 64-53 victory over Walkerville in a West Michigan D League matchup. MCE managed an early spark by the Wildcats, as both teams...
Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton
Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
Ludington hangs on at home to beat Oakridge
Ludington’s girls basketball team came up with a thrilling 42-40 victory over visiting Oakridge in a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division game Friday night. It was a back-and-forth game in the first quarter, which set the tone for the rest of the contest. After eight lead changes, the Orioles emerged with a 17-15 edge following the first eight minutes.
Lady Jayhawks clobber North Central Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks came out fast on Saturday and made quick work of North Central Michigan College. The Lady Jayhawks led 41-16 at the half and cruised to a 77-33 victory in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. MCC didn’t let up much during the second...
Muskegon Heights gets by Catholic Central in Friday night hoops action
The Muskegon Heights Tigers got by Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday evening by a final score of 55-48 in a non-conference contest played at Muskegon Heights. Dismal shooting from the field was the downfall for Catholic Central as they went 9-for-40 during the first three quarters. “We could not finish...
Sorrelle hits game-winning shot as Grand Haven gets by Spring Lake in “Drawbridge Classic”
GRAND HAVEN– — The annual “Drawbridge Classic” came right down to the wire on Saturday night. Harrison Sorrelle hit a 15-foot jump shot with 5 seconds remaining to give Grand Haven a 46-44 win over neighboring Spring Lake. Grand Haven got out to a 10-6 lead...
Spring Lake girls earn road victory over Allendale; Andree pours in 21 points
The visiting Spring Lake Lakers put their first-half struggles behind them and surged to a 48-42 victory over the Allendale Falcons on Friday night. Allendale led 33-22 at the half, but a strong third quarter by the Lakers gave them a 36-35 lead heading into the final quarter. The Laker defense continued to stymie the Falcons throughout the final quarter to preserve the victory.
Muskegon Big Reds improve to 12-0 with big win over Mona Shores
The No. 3- ranked, Muskegon Big Reds wasted little time in cruising past the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday as they coasted to a 68-25 win in a OK Conference-Green matchup. The game was played at the Sailor Center at Mona Shores High School. The Big Reds, who are in...
Davis scores 19 to lead Lady Big Reds over Mona Shores
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds remained undefeated in OK-Green action with a 38-27 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday. The game was played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. With the win, Muskegon sits alone at the top of the league with a 7-0 record. The Big Reds surged to a...
Kent City wins CSAA matchup over White Cloud
The Kent City Eagles pulled out a 46-35 win over the White Cloud Indians on Friday evening in a Central State Activities Association matchup. “Our defense was solid tonight,” said Kent City coach David Ingles. “They can really shoot the ball. We worked hard at running them off the 3-point line into our help. They still made nine triples, but only eight other points.”
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Holland West Ottawa
The Grand Haven Buccaneers held on for a 49-44 win over Holland West Ottawa on Friday evening in a OK Conference-Red matchup contest played at Grand Haven. Emersen Berndt led Grand Haven with 18 points while Heiid Berkey tossed in 16 points. Maddie Schopf chipped in with 11 points. The...
Morrison lights it up for 29 points in Spring Lake’s victory over Allendale
ALLENDALE — Eli Morrison was an unstoppable force for the Spring Lake Lakers on Friday night. Morrison poured in 29 points and led the Lakers to a 60-46 victory over the Allendale Falcons. A big second quarter pushed the Lakers from a 15-all tie after one quarter to a...
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Spring Lake in “Battle of the Bridge”
Emerson Berndt and Heidi Berkley combined for 31 points on Saturday and lead the Grand Haven girls basketball team to a 41-32 win over Spring Lake in the “Battle of the Bridge” contest. Berndt ended up with a game-high 19 points while Berkley finished with 12 points for...
Newaygo looking for new coach Ralph Munger to restore the tradition in the football program
The Newaygo Lions made news just before the Christmas holiday when they announced the hiring of longtime veteran football coach Ralph Munger. Mungers’ hiring was approved by the Newaygo Public School Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 19. He was officially introduced as the new Lions head coach at a press conference and introduction ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Mona Shores blanks East Grand Rapids in high school hockey action
Mona Shores scored one goal in each of the three periods on Friday night and defeated East Grand Rapids in high school hockey. Oliver McDonald posted the shutout in net for the Sailors. The Sailors opened the scoring at 8:11 of the opening period on a goal by Jack Reelman....
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012923
Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend. Storm...
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
Cardboard sleds race, collide and crash down snowy hill at Winterfest 2023
GRAND HAVEN, MI-- All eyes were on the snowy hill at Mulligan’s Hollow Saturday morning as customized cardboard sleds raced, collided and crashed down the slope during the annual Grand Haven Winterfest. As the main event of the lakefront winter celebration, spectators watched Saturday, Jan. 28, as sleds of...
Man arrested in Kent County after leading police on car, foot chase
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Kent City man who was arrested in connection to a series of pursuits, Sparta police said. The suspect is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as three outstanding warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.
