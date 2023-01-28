Candlelight vigil marks one year since the death of 16-year-old Angel Berumen

It has been one year since 16-year-old Angel Berumen died after getting hit by a truck while skateboarding to school. On Friday night, family members and friends came together to hold a candlelight vigil to honor his life, legacy, and the memories they will forever cherish.

The case stemming from the crash is still making its way through the court system. Angel's mother, Jasmine Burleson, who has been at every trial hearing, says the fight for justice continues.

"My son was meant for more and it's unfortunate that his time was cut so short," said Burleson. "Angel was the laughter. He was the comedy. He made everybody feel good. He made everybody laugh. That's really a lot of what's missing at this point."

She shared one of her favorite memories of Angel.

"He would always tell people in the most random moments, he would be like, 'Did you know that the process of an alpaca giving birth is called unpacking?' It would just be one of those moments where it would completely throw you off, but it was so funny. That's got to be one of my favorite memories," said Burleson.

As for the legal proceedings, Burleson says the mission to seek justice continues because she believes that is what he deserves.

"I'm not going to miss a court hearing and let them think that I gave up, because I will be at every hearing right up until the sentencing hearing, because my son deserved better than to just be left on the street," said Burleson.

At Friday's vigil, Burleson talked about the support and kind words she's received from his friends as they reflected on their memories.

"After his passing, I knew what kind of kid he was. My family knew what kind of kid he was, but being able to hear wha he was like with his friends and people outside of the house, he was a great kid. He was a really good kid. He had so much going for him. It makes us miss him more," said Burleson.

Burleson says she's also been pushing for the implementation of sidewalks in the area to prevent further tragedies from occurring.

"We try to tell our kids, 'Make sure you cross at the crosswalk. Make sure you cross the lights. Don't jaywalk. Be safe.' That's what he tried to do when he crossed the street. He crossed the street at the light over there on Fairfax. He was just coming along this way, but unfortunately because there are no sidewalks, there was really no safe space for him," explained Burleson. "With all of these schools right here, there should be sidewalks."

The next hearing date scheduled for Berumen's case is set for February 15. Stay connected to 23ABC on the air and online for the latest details as they become available.