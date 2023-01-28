Read full article on original website
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Jordan Miles
Christian County junior Jordan Miles has had a lot asked of him from a young age, leading the Trigg County basketball team in scoring as an 8th-grader and taking over as quarterback for the Colonels as a sophomore. Jordan made his way to Christian County as a freshman to play...
Max’s Moment – Lyon Steal Leads to Three-Point Trip for Perry
A Lyon County steal led to a three-point play for Travis Perry during Thursday’s game at Hopkinsville. Perry was right on his 30.5 points a game average, finishing with 30 in Lyon’s 77-66 victory. Watch Perry finish through the contact in this Max’s Moment. He would go on...
Hoptown Girls’ Winning Run Ends at Grayson County
Playing some of their best basketball despite a shortened bench, the Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team rode a three-game win streak into a matchup at Grayson County on Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers were turned away 66-56 for the Lady Cougars’ sixth win in their last seven outings,. The...
Tigers Fall to Red Devils in Final Seconds
It was another tough loss Saturday for Hopkinsville as Owensboro rolled into town and found a three to secure a one point lead, 67-66, with under five seconds to go. Head Coach Anthony Babb said in postgame they discussed no threes and no and-1 chances coming out of the timeout after Bubba Leavell hit two free throws to give the Tigers a two point lead.
Rebels Fall to Paducah Tilghman
For the first time since mid-December the Todd County Central Rebels have dropped back-to-back games. The Rebels were upended by Paducah Tilghman 78-59 Saturday night in Elkton. The loss comes on the heels of a home district loss Friday night to Franklin-Simpson. The win was the fourth in a row...
Lemar Northington Named to All A Classic All-Tournament Team
After nearly leading his team to an incredible comeback win in the quarterfinal road of the 2023 All A Classic, a member of the University Heights Academy Blazers has been honored for his performance in the tournament. Upon the conclusion of the tournament Sunday afternoon it was announced that Lamar Northington had been selected to the All-Tournament Team.
Carlisle County Delivers Late Gut Punch to Wildcats
For the second straight year, Carlisle County delivered a last-second gut punch to Trigg County. The Comets scored six points in the final 13 seconds of the game to stun the Wildcats 67-65 Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Gym. A Hunter Reynolds free throw with 20 seconds left gave Trigg a...
Madisonville, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Webster’s Accuracy Too Much For Lady Wildcats to Overcome
Webster County led wire-to-wire and handed Trigg County a 63-43 loss Friday night at Wildcat Gym. The loss is the fifth straight for the Lady Wildcats – their longest such streak in two years. Webster scored the first five points of the game and led 10-3 just three minutes...
Short-Handed Tigers Fade in Narrow Loss to Owensboro
For three quarters on Saturday, the Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team looked set to complete a season sweep of visiting Owensboro. But without the services of four players, the Tigers wore down and fell victim to a late Red Devil three-pointer in a 67-66 defeat. The loss is the third...
Lady Rebels’ Rally Falls Short in District Defeat (w/PHOTOS)
Looking to end a six-game losing run to 13th-District rival Franklin-Simpson on Friday, the host Todd County Central Lady Rebels nearly erased a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit before falling 47-45 to the two-time defending district champion Lady Wildcats. The loss is the third straight for the Lady Rebels, leaving them at...
VIDEO – Brown Talks About Blazer Comeback in All A Loss
A heartbreaking loss for the UHA Blazers Friday night as they fell to Owensboro Catholic 61-60 in quadruple overtime in the quarterfinals of the All A Classic. The Blazers had come from 19 points down to force overtime. Coach Melvin Brown spoke with YSE after the game.
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
Hoptown Hoppers Name Roberts GM for 2023
The Hoptown Hoppers summer collegiate baseball team has announced local businessman Danny Roberts as the team’s new general manager starting with the 2023 season. Roberts, vice-president of operations at BryMak & Associates, is a longtime Hoppers fan and the fourth GM in Hoppers’ franchise history. “Hoppers baseball is...
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Friday Night Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason, of Hopkinsville, was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin. Martin was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Winter Weather Should Bring Ice Mix Monday Night Into Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will remain in effect until Tuesday morning as a band of mixed precipitation moves through western Kentucky. Keith Cooley, a meteorologist with the Paducah office, said freezing drizzle will continue this afternoon with a storm system on track to...
103-year-old WWII veteran laid to rest in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Tri-State community paid their respects to a WWII hero Saturday morning. Noble Midkiff passed away at his Whitesville home on January 20, 2023, his obituary states. The home sat upon the same ranch where he born 103 years ago. “He married his sweetheart, Ada Tinius Midkiff, of Whitesville, Dec. 6, […]
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
Light ice accumulations possible Monday night, Tuesday morning
Winter weather could make a return to Western Kentucky Monday night, as there is a chance freezing rain may cause some travel issues in the region. The National Weather Service in Paducah says it appears there won’t be enough ice to cause any power disruptions, but it only takes a light glaze of freezing rain to cause major issues on roads.
