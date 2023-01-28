Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Central South Dakota riders place well at Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase over the weekend
The Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase was held yesterday (Jan. 29, 2023) inside The Monument’s Summit Arena in Rapid City. Top four finishers in each event are listed below. Bareback Score. 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74. 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69. 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57. 4...
KEVN
Future stars of rodeo shine in High School Showcase
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The future of rodeo in South Dakota appears to be bright as high school cowboys and cowgirls display their talent at the Rodeo Rapid City 20X High School Showcase. Ben Burns has highlights from some of Sunday afternoon’s top competitors.
KEVN
Saddle Bronc riders take over Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Day two of Rodeo Rapid City did not disappoint as some of the best saddle bronc riders in the world took center stage. Ben Burns has highlights from the night.
KEVN
Very cold today, but turning warmer the rest of the week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dangerous wind chills this morning with wind chills of -20 to -40! Limit outdoor time if you can. But, if you can hang on, much milder air is on the way later this week. Today we’ll see sunny skies and just single digits and teens, but we’ll be in the 40s to near 50 by the weekend!
KEVN
Pet of the Week: Zoula
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you are someone who loves to get outside and be active, and are looking for a four-legged companion to accompany you, then this adorable, energetic pooch might just be the one you are looking for. This week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week...
KEVN
Celebrating National Croissant Day with Pistachio Pie Bakery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a display of flaky pastry with layers and layers of buttery goodness all wrapped up in wonderful-smelling fresh croissants this morning. On Good Morning Black Hills, Rochelle Steinback, a pastry maker at the Pistachio Pie Bakery shared with us how she makes these delicious-tasting treats every day.
KEVN
Bundle up, it is going to remain cold for a few more days.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Artic air is in the forecast for tonight as lows dip well into the negatives where a wind chill advisory will remain in effect until Monday afternoon. Make sure to bundle up and give your vehicle extra time to warm up as highs will only be in the single digits with a few areas only warming up to 10 degrees with a light breeze making it feel much colder.
KEVN
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s called ranch riding. Judges look at how a horse can walk, trot, and lope. Often the horses are shown by adults with years of experience. But this year, it was 11-year-old Lane Jones who rode in on a champion. This was Lanes’ and...
KEVN
Major construction projects underway in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, construction started in both downtown Rapid City and Sioux Park. The downtown parking structure work began Monday. Construction crews started working on the south stairwell on both the first and second floors. “Portions of the ramp will be closed down during that construction....
KEVN
Christmas disposal last days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday is the last day to get rid of your Christmas tree. Natural trees, wreathes and garlands can be disposed of at Fitzgerald Stadium or the Rapid City Landfill. These items should be free of ornaments and not placed in bags. This is also the...
kotatv.com
Laura Klock named grand marshal of 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis announced that Laura Klock, president and founder of the South Dakota non-profit Helping With Horsepower, will be the grand marshal for the 83rd motorcycle rally. Klock and her non-profit recently helped Mitchell Technical College students build a custom motorcycle that will be sold at...
KEVN
Widespread snow and cold temperatures settle into the area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Friday night widespread snow move into the area that will last into Saturday afternoon. Lows will be chilly with temperatures in the single digits and teens for tonight. Highs on Saturday will mostly be in the single digits to teens with a few areas reaching the 20s as artic air will settle in the region with Snow eventually weakening in the afternoon.
KEVN
Bid now or lose: bid calling contest in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When these people talk, it means money in the bank. At the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, a total of 14 contestants competed in the bid calling contests. It was narrowed down to the top five auctioneers, and finally the top three out of those five were named a winner.
KEVN
The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo offers more than just animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past three years Monument Health has offered free screenings for anyone who would like them. Monument Health will be at the stock show and rodeo every day starting at 10 a.m. On weekdays they will only be there till 2 p.m. but on Friday and Saturday they will be available until 4 p.m.
newscenter1.tv
Parking and access adjusted as two major projects begin in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City officials are reminding the public about two major projects that are beginning construction Monday and will include adjustments to parking and access. Downtown Parking Structure. Effective Monday, and until further notice, contractors will be working on the south side of the first and...
KEVN
Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record numbers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This previous weekend’s snowfall didn’t stop attendees from participating at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. People come from all over the U.S. take in what the stock show has to offer, but after last year’s record-breaking attendance, this year’s opening weekend lagged behind.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this beautiful home in Piedmont, that has a kitchen that would make even Gordon Ramsay jealous!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – Ok, before I tell you all about this place, please check the photo gallery. You’ll know when you get to it. Yup! That’s totally a Dr. Pepper machine! Super cool!. This updated home features six bedrooms and three full-bath bathrooms. New flooring and high...
KEVN
Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one. Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.
newscenter1.tv
Despite the cold and snow, over 60 people turned out for Rapid City’s first legislative cracker barrel of 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – About 60 people turned out despite the cold and snow for Rapid City’s first legislative cracker barrel of 2023, which was hosted by Elevate Rapid City and held at Western Dakota Tech. After officials introduced themselves and some of their bills or concerns, the...
heritagedaily.com
The hidden chamber at Mount Rushmore
The Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a colossal sculpture carved into the granite face of Mount Rushmore, featuring the figures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Located in the Black Hills near Keystone, South Dakota, United States, the concept for the Mount Rushmore National Memorial was...
