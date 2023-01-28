ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah

Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
Utah New Driver License Law In Effect

There is a big change this year for driver license exams in the state of Utah. You don't have to take the exam in English. The new law went into effect Jan 1, 2023 and it states that those with minimal English skills may take the test in another language.
Utah Mandates ATV/OHV Vehicle Education Starting Feb 1st 2023

Starting Feb 1st 2023, Everyone driving an off-highway vehicle, (OHV) on public lands will now need to complete an online program. It is free, but that doesn't lessen the outrage coming from outdoor enthusiasts all over Utah. A very large portion of the southern Utah region enjoys off-roading almost all year round.
Vandals cut out wall from a Utah historic mining site

JAUB COUNTY, Utah — State officials and volunteers repaired a historic building after vandals allegedly cut out part of its wall. On Monday, Utah’s Division of Oild, Gas and Mining posted that a plant building at the East Tintic mining district’s historic mining site had its entire wall removed by vandals.
Utah Food Security Council based at USU

Sariah Israelsen: This is Utah Public Radio. I'm Sariah Israelsen. Thanks for joining us for USU extension educational highlight. Heidi LeBlanc, extension Home and Community Director and hunger solution institute director joins us this week to talk about the new Utah Food Security Council base at USU. Welcome!. Heidi LeBlanc:...
Season’s storms help snowpack, reservoirs

Cache Valley has gotten its share of snow this season, which bodes well for skiers, the spring runoff and, ultimately, drought conditions. “It was nice to see another event move through the valley,” Jon Meyer, assistant state climatologist with the Utah Climate Center, said on Thursday of the previous day’s storm that had left an average of about 2 inches of snow on the valley floor. Friday’s storm left an additional 2 to 3 inches.
High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts

Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City calls this a “wind chill” warning affecting the northern part of the state, forcing the Utah Highway Patrol to close certain roads.
Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?

Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
The Hottest And Coldest Spots In Utah

Utah is a state of great beauty and all sorts of climates. Northern Utah can get extremely cold, I'm looking at you Vernal, and also extremely hot. Britannica.com classifies Utah as an arid state. Northern Utah is affected by air masses from the northern Pacific Ocean and continental polar air. Southern Utah, by contrast, has a warm, almost dry, subtropical climate. Utah is a state with low humidity, speaking from experience, you’ll want a humidifier and a lot of lotion, and four seasons. In Utah, the average temperature in July is in the low 70s F, while in the winter, the average temperature is just below freezing. After some looking around on the internet, I’ve found both the hottest and coldest places in Utah.
Senate passes slightly altered design as new Utah state flag

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to having a new state flag, though it's not exactly the design unveiled late last year. The Utah Senate voted 17-10 in favor of SB31 on Monday, a bill that would designate a new state flag while classifying the current flag as the state's ceremonial flag. However, the design that passed is an amended version of the flag that was selected by the Utah State Flag Task Force on Nov. 10.
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times

LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
