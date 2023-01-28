Read full article on original website
AP source: Royals agree with RHP Greinke on deal for 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and Zach Greinke have agreed to a contract for the coming season, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, making it nine seasons over two stints in Kansas City for the six-time All-Star pitcher. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the 39-year-old Greinke still needed to pass a physical. The financial terms of the deal, which was first reported by Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe, were not immediately available. Greinke was paid $13 million last season by the Royals, where he spent the first seven season before returning last year and going 3-9 with a 3.68 ERA and striking out 73 over 137 innings for the rebuilding club. Greinke did spend two stints on the injured list but allowed two runs or fewer in 17 of his 26 starts last season.
Red Sox trade Matt Barnes to Marlins, acquire lefty reliever Richard Bleier
Six days after designating Matt Barnes for assignment, the Red Sox have swapped him for a veteran reliever. Boston traded Barnes and cash considerations to the Marlins for left-hander Richard Bleier, a source confirmed Monday afternoon. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported the deal. Boston officially announced the trade late Monday and designated righty Franklin German for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Bleier.
Yankees, INF Gleyber Torres agree to $9.95M, 1-year contract
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder by reaching a deal at the midpoint of proposed salaries. The team announced the deal on Sunday. The 26-year-old Torres hit .257 with 24...
Rockies team owner Dick Monfort takes aim at Padres' free-agency spending: 'I don't 100% agree with' it
Colorado Rockies team owner Dick Monfort took issue with teams spending an egregious amount of money to try and win baseball games and singled out the San Diego Padres.
Rangers Spring Training Preview: Brock Burke
InsidetheRangers.com previews every player on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster heading into Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona. In 2022: Burke was 7-5 with a 1.97 ERA in 52 games (all in relief). He had nine holds. He threw 82 1/3 innings, giving up 63 hits, 25 runs (18 earned), nine home runs and 24 walks. He struck out 90. Opponents hits .211 against him and he had a 1.06 WHIP.
Super Bowl 57: Chiefs, Eagles meet for title in Arizona
Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. All he needed was a little shove. Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left — after Cincinnati's Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Mahomes after he was out of bounds — and the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game to make it back to the Super Bowl.
Chiefs' Mahomes ready for AFC title game against Bengals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle Friday, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain in...
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award Winner
Veteran pitching is always a valued commodity in Major League Baseball, with even teams who are well into rebuilds looking to bring on proven arms to their rotation to not only provide valuable innings but also to serve as mentors and good examples to the younger pitchers in their organization, or even to bolster their value to be used at the trade deadline for more prospect capital.
