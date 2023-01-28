Read full article on original website
KSLA
2 dogs seized by Animal Control after ‘terrorizing’ Shreveport neighborhood, injuring elderly man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Neighbors in the Willow Point subdivision on Cross Lake say they are scared even to leave their homes or walk their pets outside. They say two large dogs bit an elderly man, who is badly injured. Several homeowners say these dogs killed their beloved pets, even ripping one from a neighbor’s arms and killing it in front of them.
East Texas police departments warning of 4 'armed and dangerous' inmates who injured jailers, escaped from Arkansas jail
MAGNOLIA, Arkansas — The New Boston Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout after four inmates escaped from an Arkansas jail. According to the Columbia County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office, the following inmates drove away from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia around 1:20 a.m. Monday:
1 arrested, 1 injured in Carthage shooting
CARTHAGE, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection with an early-morning shooting in Carthage. According to the Carthage Police Department, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of S. Adams St. When police arrived on scene, the found a man on...
KTRE
Shelby County authorities searching for burglary suspects
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to send in information about a burglary that occurred at James Grocery at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Nearby residents are asked to check security cameras to see if there is anything suspicious on their devices. If...
IDENTIFIED: woman’s body found by Shreveport Bayou
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed that a woman's body was found along an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou on Sunday has now been identified.
“She lifted me up and carried me to the first aid station where I could get my ankles wrapped.”
So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
KSLA
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was found dead Sunday (Jan. 29) evening on an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou in north Shreveport. Police and fire personnel were summoned to the scene near a bridge on North Market Street at 5:46 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Caddo...
Man in hospital after Carthage shooting, suspect arrested
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage Police Department said they found a black male with gunshot wounds while responding to a 911 call about a shooting around 3:04 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting took place on the 600 block of South Adams Street in Carthage and there was no suspect on the scene, according to officials. […]
KLTV
Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A man is charged with attempt to commit murder for an early morning shooting in Carthage, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a black male on the side of the street with gunshot wounds. No suspect was present on arrival, according to Smith.
KSLA
Man shot, left on side of street in Carthage; suspect faces charge of attempted murder
CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KSLA) — A man is free on bond after having been booked on a charge of attempted murder following a shooting in Carthage, Texas. It was 3:04 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 29) when Carthage, Texas, police officers and Panola County, Texas, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street. There they found a man with gunshot wounds on the side of the street.
earnthenecklace.com
Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?
Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport school staff member on administrative leave after video using profanity in classroom surfaces
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Captain Shreve High School staff member has been placed on administrative leave following a video that surfaced online of using profanity in front of students. The video began to circulate on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Marquel Sennet, the Director of Communications and Marketing of the...
KSLA
Captain Shreve coach/teacher put on leave after video surfaces on social media
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A math teacher/coach at a Caddo Parish school has been placed on administrative leave after a video of him using foul and demeaning language in the classroom surfaced on social media. A representative with the school system released a statement Friday, Jan. 27. STATEMENT FROM CADDO...
KSLA
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
KSLA
Shreveport man found guilty of killing brother
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man accused of killing his brother after an argument has been found guilty. Carlin Tremell Cotton, 53, was found guilty for second-degree murder in connection to the Aug, 18, 2021 death of his brother, 45-year-old Cedric Cemoyne Fuller. [RELATED: Caddo grand jury indicts 5...
East Texas man wanted for not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police say
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police said. The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Bobby Joel Caraway Jr., 56, for the felony offense of theft. He is also wanted on other misdemeanor warrants. Authorities said Caraway was the owner of Hopkins Memorials […]
Tyler man pleads guilty to driving intoxicated, killing 2 children in Gregg County wreck
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man pleaded guilty to killing two children in a Gregg County wreck while driving while intoxicated last January. Hayden M. Malone, 22, entered guilty pleas to two counts of intoxication assault and two counts of intoxication manslaughter on Thursday, according to Gregg County judicial records.
KSLA
Firefighters battle flames at two-story home; 5 residents displaced by fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A two-story home in Southern Hills catches on fire, receiving heavy damage before the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) can put out the flames. On Jan 28, at 9:52 p.m., SFD responded to a reported two-story wood-framed house fire on the 9300 block of Belden Drive in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters first got onto the scene they encountered flames and smoke coming from the left side of the house.
KSLA
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?
The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
