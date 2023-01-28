ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS19

1 arrested, 1 injured in Carthage shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection with an early-morning shooting in Carthage. According to the Carthage Police Department, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of S. Adams St. When police arrived on scene, the found a man on...
CARTHAGE, TX
KTRE

Shelby County authorities searching for burglary suspects

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to send in information about a burglary that occurred at James Grocery at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Nearby residents are asked to check security cameras to see if there is anything suspicious on their devices. If...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
The Tyler Loop

“She lifted me up and carried me to the first aid station where I could get my ankles wrapped.”

So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man in hospital after Carthage shooting, suspect arrested

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage Police Department said they found a black male with gunshot wounds while responding to a 911 call about a shooting around 3:04 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting took place on the 600 block of South Adams Street in Carthage and there was no suspect on the scene, according to officials. […]
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A man is charged with attempt to commit murder for an early morning shooting in Carthage, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a black male on the side of the street with gunshot wounds. No suspect was present on arrival, according to Smith.
CARTHAGE, TX
KSLA

Man shot, left on side of street in Carthage; suspect faces charge of attempted murder

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KSLA) — A man is free on bond after having been booked on a charge of attempted murder following a shooting in Carthage, Texas. It was 3:04 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 29) when Carthage, Texas, police officers and Panola County, Texas, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street. There they found a man with gunshot wounds on the side of the street.
CARTHAGE, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?

Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport man found guilty of killing brother

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man accused of killing his brother after an argument has been found guilty. Carlin Tremell Cotton, 53, was found guilty for second-degree murder in connection to the Aug, 18, 2021 death of his brother, 45-year-old Cedric Cemoyne Fuller. [RELATED: Caddo grand jury indicts 5...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Firefighters battle flames at two-story home; 5 residents displaced by fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A two-story home in Southern Hills catches on fire, receiving heavy damage before the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) can put out the flames. On Jan 28, at 9:52 p.m., SFD responded to a reported two-story wood-framed house fire on the 9300 block of Belden Drive in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters first got onto the scene they encountered flames and smoke coming from the left side of the house.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Power 95.9

Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?

The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
ATLANTA, TX

