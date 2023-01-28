ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels now moves to opening statements as jury selection has reportedly been completed. Prosecutors began the arduous task of narrowing down a jury list for the trial and had until Nov. 30, 2022, to determine whether they could make a list that would be impartial or the case would be moved to Midland.
everythinglubbock.com

Weather related announcements for Monday, January 30

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 30, 2023. Scroll down to see the list. An alert from Texas Tech University said, “The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock has delayed the start of in-person classes until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 30. In-person classes scheduled to start before that time are canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled. TTU and System Administration employees should report at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor. Buses will begin running on a normal schedule approximately 1 hour prior to campus opening.”
KCBD

2023 Gala moves UMC closer to fundraising goal for new Cancer Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When Deanna McKinney was diagnosed with a rare cancer, her doctors recommended treatment at UMC. To their surprise, just a few months later, her husband, Paul, would also be diagnosed with cancer. While cancer diagnoses are always difficult, the caregivers at UMC ensured that Deanna and Paul’s treatments would always be done together, side by side, hand in hand. Though Paul has since passed, Deanna remains strong in her fight against cancer. Her fond memories of her husband and his lasting inspiration drive her every day.
KCBD

One injured in rollover in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27. Around 7:42 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the flyover on the South Loop near the interstate. One person suffered moderate injuries. Avoid the area...
Lonestar 99.5

JUST IN: Luke Bryan Announces Lubbock Show

Country girls and boys get ready to shake it because beloved country artist Luke Bryan is stopping in Lubbock for a tour date. Luke Bryan is one of the most successful and awarded country artists of the 2010s and 2020s. He is a five-time "Entertainer of the Year", from both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. He is one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 75 million records sold.
KCBD

1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash on Sunday morning. A vehicle crashed into a house in the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 a.m. According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University...
everythinglubbock.com

MSF closed again Monday afternoon from University to I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to a traffic incident along with icy conditions, the Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed for eastbound traffic from University Ave to Interstate 27, an LBKAlert said. Drivers were told to “seek alternate routes of travel.” Multiple crashes were still being reported by noon....
KCBD

1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock. Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289. The driver was taken to UMC...
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s New Texas RoadHouse Finally Sets Grand Opening

We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
everythinglubbock.com

1 injured in Sunday evening crash, MSF at I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27. The time of the crash was just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Police confirmed someone suffered serious injuries. Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene to help get someone out after a one-vehicle crash. A check of Google Maps showed traffic backed up going both east and west on the MSF, and LPD said in an LBK message that eastbound lanes were closed.
KCBD

Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy 62/82

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash Monday morning on U.S. 62/82 and FM 400. Shortly after 9 a.m., DPS troopers and Lubbock County sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection. Officials say a box truck collided with a passenger vehicle. The driver and...
