KCBD
Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels now moves to opening statements as jury selection has reportedly been completed. Prosecutors began the arduous task of narrowing down a jury list for the trial and had until Nov. 30, 2022, to determine whether they could make a list that would be impartial or the case would be moved to Midland.
KCBD
Register for Daddy/Daughter or Mommy/Son Valentine Dances to be held at Hodges Social Hall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Only two days left to register for a pair of Valentine Dances to be hosted at the Hodges Social Hall on Feb. 3 and 4. There will be a Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance on Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a Mommy-Son Valentine Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
everythinglubbock.com
Weather related announcements for Monday, January 30
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 30, 2023. Scroll down to see the list. An alert from Texas Tech University said, “The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock has delayed the start of in-person classes until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 30. In-person classes scheduled to start before that time are canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled. TTU and System Administration employees should report at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor. Buses will begin running on a normal schedule approximately 1 hour prior to campus opening.”
KCBD
2023 Gala moves UMC closer to fundraising goal for new Cancer Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When Deanna McKinney was diagnosed with a rare cancer, her doctors recommended treatment at UMC. To their surprise, just a few months later, her husband, Paul, would also be diagnosed with cancer. While cancer diagnoses are always difficult, the caregivers at UMC ensured that Deanna and Paul’s treatments would always be done together, side by side, hand in hand. Though Paul has since passed, Deanna remains strong in her fight against cancer. Her fond memories of her husband and his lasting inspiration drive her every day.
KCBD
Wolfforth chef Jon Walter named semifinalist for Best Chef in Texas
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - A Wolfforth chef, Jon Walter, may be named the Best Chef in Texas through the James Beard Foundation. Walter tells KCBD his dream to become a chef was born when he started cooking at a young age. “I’ve been wanting to do this since I was...
KCBD
Lubbock ISD Police Chief Ray Mendoza condemns officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Chief of Police Ray Mendoza released a statement on Sunday, condemning the actions of five officers shown in body cam footage beating Tyre Nichols. From the statement he posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon:. “I am ashamed and angered by the actions of the...
DPS: Serious crash on Idalou Highway leaves two hospitalized
Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a two-vehicle crash on East Highway 62/82 and North FM 400 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KCBD
One injured in rollover in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27. Around 7:42 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the flyover on the South Loop near the interstate. One person suffered moderate injuries. Avoid the area...
JUST IN: Luke Bryan Announces Lubbock Show
Country girls and boys get ready to shake it because beloved country artist Luke Bryan is stopping in Lubbock for a tour date. Luke Bryan is one of the most successful and awarded country artists of the 2010s and 2020s. He is a five-time "Entertainer of the Year", from both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. He is one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 75 million records sold.
Lubbock man shares his family’s Holocaust story hoping the world will never forget
Jewish people were labeled by the Nazi regime in a number of ways.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash on Sunday morning. A vehicle crashed into a house in the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 a.m. According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University...
everythinglubbock.com
MSF closed again Monday afternoon from University to I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to a traffic incident along with icy conditions, the Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed for eastbound traffic from University Ave to Interstate 27, an LBKAlert said. Drivers were told to “seek alternate routes of travel.” Multiple crashes were still being reported by noon....
Lubbock Police Chief says Memphis officers violated oath, lacked decency
Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell issued a statement in response to the release of video in Memphis, Tennessee which depicted police using force to arrest Tyre Nichols.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock. Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289. The driver was taken to UMC...
Lubbock’s New Texas RoadHouse Finally Sets Grand Opening
We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
Frenship investigating anonymous complaint of inappropriate staff behavior
The Frenship Independent School District released a statement after local news media was told that a coach was being "investigated by the school administration for having inappropriate contact with a player."
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 44 People Arrested The Week of Snow, One Person With 12 Charges
We have officially made it past the snow storm that terrorized the South Plains and all we have left is the freezing temperatures that just sends shiver's down a prairie dogs spine. In fact we wanted to know exactly what a prairie dog does during a snow day when the rest of Lubbock is figuring out how to drive.
everythinglubbock.com
1 injured in Sunday evening crash, MSF at I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27. The time of the crash was just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Police confirmed someone suffered serious injuries. Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene to help get someone out after a one-vehicle crash. A check of Google Maps showed traffic backed up going both east and west on the MSF, and LPD said in an LBK message that eastbound lanes were closed.
KCBD
Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy 62/82
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash Monday morning on U.S. 62/82 and FM 400. Shortly after 9 a.m., DPS troopers and Lubbock County sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection. Officials say a box truck collided with a passenger vehicle. The driver and...
Lubbock homeless count expected to decrease this year
The homeless population in Lubbock is decreasing thanks to the efforts of local agencies and community support. Learn more about how they're making a change and how you can get involved.
