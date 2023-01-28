Read full article on original website
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Saint Mary's looks to stay hot as first showdown with Gonzaga looms ahead
I spent a few minutes on Friday morning's episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast explaining how Saint Mary's has been the best team in college basketball over the past month, according to BartTorvik.com. The. Best. Team. I assume most fans have no idea. In that stretch, the Gaels...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Alabama holds on to lofty spot in Top 25 And 1 despite blowout at Oklahoma
Four teams ranked in the top five of Saturday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 played on Saturday. Three of them lost -- all on the road in what was the final year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Home teams went 8-2 in the event to underline just how difficult it can be to win on the road in either league.
CBS Sports
Patrick Beverley's use of a camera earns Lakers one of the weirdest technical fouls in NBA history
We have seen NBA players pick up technical fouls for taunting. We've seen them get technicals for cursing, for obscene gestures and for making unnecessary contact with an official. On one hilarious occasion, we even saw Tim Duncan get T'd up for laughing. But never in the history of the NBA have we seen a technical foul quite like the one Eric Lewis hit Patrick Beverley with at the end of regulation of Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
CBS Sports
Nick Saban kicks tires on Jeremy Pruitt as Alabama continues search for next defensive coordinator
Alabama coach Nick Saban has reached out to former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt regarding the Crimson Tide's vacant defensive coordinator position, sources tell CBS Sports. It is believed no offer has been made at this time, and Alabama would not speak on Pruitt's candidacy when contacted for comment. Sources indicate...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs could become second champ in row with losing ATS mark after 30-plus years without one
The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have played on this stage before, while the Eagles are back in the Big Game for the first time since the 2017 season thanks to Jalen Hurts and the ferocious Eagles defense.
CBS Sports
LeBron James, Lakers get robbed in Boston, but it's set up (once again) by Darvin Ham's late-game coaching
LeBron James and the Lakers have not gotten an accurate whistle down the stretch in a handful of games this season. That trend burned them again Saturday night in a brutal 125-121 overtime loss against the Celtics in Boston. With the score tied 105-105, the Lakers had a frontcourt sideline out of bounds with 4.1 seconds to play in regulation. LeBron curled around the top for the inbound pass and continued directly downhill, getting all the way to the rim for a game-winning layup attempt.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Handed probable tag
Love (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat. After experiencing a recurrence of back spasms shortly before Sunday's eventual win over the Clippers, Love ended up sitting out a third game in a row. He participated in practice Monday, however, and avoided any apparent complications, setting the stage for him to rejoin the rotation Tuesday. In his last nine appearances prior to the back injury, Love averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
AFC Championship: Referee Ron Torbert explains why Chiefs were given a do-over in fourth quarter vs. Bengals
What's a playoff game without a dash of controversy, right? One of the more head-scratching moments of Kansas City's AFC Championship Game victory over the Bengals on Sunday came in the fourth quarter when it looked like the officials gave the Chiefs what essentially felt like a do-over on a third-and-9 attempt, which they initially failed to convert.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Can any team stop the Eagles? Philadelphia is proving it has best team in franchise history
PHILADELPHIA -- The feeling of dominance hasn't been encrypted in the Philadelphia fan. For years the Philadelphia Eagles have played second fiddle in the NFC East to the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants -- even though the franchise turned its fortunes around this century. Always viewed as the underdog...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was listed as probable and will be able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed
Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: No. 1 Purdue pulling away from pack in Top 25 And 1
Purdue extended its winning streak to eight games Sunday afternoon with a 77-61 victory over Michigan State. That means the Boilermakers are now 21-1 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten, where they have at least a four-game lead in the win column, and at least a two-game lead in the loss column, over everybody else in the conference. They remain No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Scotty Pippen: Sidelined Sunday
Pippen did not play in Sunday's 152-118 win over the G League Warriors with a concussion. Pippen missed Sunday's contest after being placed in concussion protocols. However, his usual scoring impact was not missed by South Bay as the team dominated Santa Cruz. It's unclear when Pippen will clear protocols, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
CBS Sports
Purdue 'monster' Zach Edey is so good, he's already a virtual lock to be national player of the year
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's Jan. 29. Selection Sunday is still in the distance, 42 days away. Doesn't matter, though. The national player of the year race is, for all intents and purposes, over. Truth is, in a practical sense it's felt like close to a done deal for...
