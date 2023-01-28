Read full article on original website
Dangerously cold temps linger in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another round of Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through this morning. In the tri-state area, we’ll see the advisories expire around 10 a.m., but we’ll keep the advisories and warnings until noon up north and out west. Feels-like temperatures could get close to -30° for some of us, so bundle up this morning!
8 Words That Mean Something Really Different In South Dakota
If you've lived in South Dakota for a bit you know these words. If you aren't from here you might be a bit confused. South Dakota has some pretty cool stuff that people elsewhere don't get exposed to until they visit our fine state. Fun things like Chislic, Kuchen, Al's...
Here’s The 7 Strangest Street Names In South Dakota
We've all driven on Main Street. We've all motored down Elm Street and Oak Street. We've all traveled on the 'number' streets and avenues and boulevards. There are plenty of common names in the villages. towns and cities across the nation. But if you've crisscrossed South Dakota, have you ever landed on Goose Pass Road?
Central South Dakota riders place well at Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase over the weekend
The Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase was held yesterday (Jan. 29, 2023) inside The Monument’s Summit Arena in Rapid City. Top four finishers in each event are listed below. Bareback Score. 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74. 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69. 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57. 4...
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
Cattle breeders showcase their stock at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cattle breeders have been gearing up for today’s Angus Show and Sale, an opportunity to show their livestock to buyers. The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the most important events of the year for breeders as it gives them an opportunity to come together with agriculture leaders and ranchers from across the Midwest to share tips of the trade, and show off the product they work to cultivate year-round.
It’s wind chill advisory cold outside
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Frye-Mueller updates, Student battles illness, roof damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, Jan. 30, here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We’re hearing from a South Dakota lawmaker since she was stripped of her duties in the state senate over allegations of inappropriate behavior.
Cultural Heritage Center expansion and renovation project to start this spring; Some exhibits will go on display at locations around South Dakota
Thirty years after being built, the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre is getting ready for a major expansion. Dr. Ben Jones, Director of the State Historical Society, says they want to complete the project before they run out of storage space. Assistant Director David Grabitske says age of...
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
More snow and cold air is coming: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, January 27
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We started the morning off warm and have been cooling down since. Clouds are filling in from the west. Snow is also making its way across the region. Winds are slowly calming down just in time for the next round of snow. The southern...
South Dakota is a state to retire in
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is ranked number 7 in WalletHub’s 2023 Best States to Retire. To determine the rankings, WalletHub says they looked at 47 different areas, including affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life. “I just love my life. Every time I go to...
SD Juvenile offenders: Send to school or to jail?
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
Inside KELOLAND: National Missing Persons Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February 3rd marks National Missing Persons Day. Around 600,000 people go missing every year across the country, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. There are currently more than 130 people listed on South Dakota’s Missing Persons Clearing House website. South...
Snow is just a few hours away – here’s your weekend forecast!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Our Friday morning began with a stunning sunrise and calm conditions, but a drastic change in weather conditions arrives Friday afternoon. With so many travelers into and within South Dakota for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the skies for the next 24 hours!
Noem breaks news conference tradition
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
Getting warmer as the week progresses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another cold night is expected with low temperatures in the single digits above and below zero across the area. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Tuesday for southern Campbell, the Weston County plains, the Black Hills, Fall River County, Oglala Lakota County and Bennett County. Wind chills could drop down to -30° at times and frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
South Dakota state senator speaks after being stripped from senate duties
Senator Frye-Mueller held a press conference Saturday afternoon in her hometown of Rapid City to respond to these actions for the first time.
Department of Social Services announces another round of money for child care providers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services announced $12.5 million is available for childcare providers to apply for through the ARPA funds. South Dakota gave about $62 million in 2021 to childcare centers to curb costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, but those funds are quickly spent due to the rising cost of childcare. Many employers and organizations have opened their own in-house daycare, but even some of those have waiting lists. Early Learner South Dakota says the most recent money proves the childcare industry is still seen.
