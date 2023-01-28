ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL girls basketball loses to Maroa-Forsyth in IPC/Sangamo Shootout

MONTICELLO – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team lost 63-37 to Maroa-Forsyth in the Illini Prairie/Sangamo Conference Shootout on Saturday. With the loss, PBL’s losing streak increased to 13 as its record fell to 8-15. “Our streak continues, but I was encouraged with the way we played today,”...
FORSYTH, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS 8th-grade boys basketball advances to regional semifinals

MONTICELLO – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys basketball team won 54-19 over Argenta-Oreana in the IESA Class 3A Monticello Regional quarterfinals on Saturday. The third-seeded Falcons will face second-seeded Maroa-Forsyth in the regional semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Maroa-Forsyth defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49-10 in one of the other regional quarterfinal...
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL boys basketball loses 63-61 to Grant Park in Herscher Shootout

HERSCHER – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team lost 63-61 to Grant Park in the Herscher Shootout on Saturday. Noah Steiner had 30 points for PBL (4-18) while Jeremiah Ager had 16 points, Kayden Snelling had eight points, Bryar Cosgrove had three points and Mason Uden and Ty Graham each had two points.
GRANT PARK, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS/Fisher wrestling places third in HOIC Tournament

1. LeRoy, 191; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 181; 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 135; 4. Eureka, 88.5; 5. Tremont, 70; 6. Ridgeview, 48.5; 7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 44. Quarterfinal – Gage Martin (Gibson City) won by fall over Braxten Whittier (Colfax (Ridgeview)) (Fall 0:27) Semifinal – Brady Mouser (LeRoy) won by fall over...
GIBSON CITY, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes in Ch-ch-ch-ch-Champaign

After completing another undefeated week in conference play, handing Ohio State and Wisconsin a pair of double-digit defeats, it has finally become prudent to analyze how Brad Underwood and his basketball team have empathically turned their season around in Big Ten play. As the title of this column mildly suggests,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
NORMAL, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
STARK COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville man recovering after weekend shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 35-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot over the weekend. Danville Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening in the area of Seminary and Porter Streets. Officers were dispatched to that location at 7 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim; they found the […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Decatur FD responds to house fire on Stuart Ave.

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire on Stuart Ave. on Friday afternoon. DFD responded around 1:48 p.m. to a scene of heavy fire from an attached single car garage and carport. Fire extended into the attic of the vacant home. The firefighters...
DECATUR, IL
WGN Radio

Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash near Morton

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County have released the name of the victim in Saturday morning’s fatal accident on Interstate 74. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says preliminary autopsy results on Tammy Odom, 50, of Peoria, show she died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
ARGENTA, IL
WAND TV

Man killed in Macon County crash identified

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
MACON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy