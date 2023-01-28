Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL girls basketball loses to Maroa-Forsyth in IPC/Sangamo Shootout
MONTICELLO – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team lost 63-37 to Maroa-Forsyth in the Illini Prairie/Sangamo Conference Shootout on Saturday. With the loss, PBL’s losing streak increased to 13 as its record fell to 8-15. “Our streak continues, but I was encouraged with the way we played today,”...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS 8th-grade boys basketball advances to regional semifinals
MONTICELLO – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys basketball team won 54-19 over Argenta-Oreana in the IESA Class 3A Monticello Regional quarterfinals on Saturday. The third-seeded Falcons will face second-seeded Maroa-Forsyth in the regional semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Maroa-Forsyth defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49-10 in one of the other regional quarterfinal...
Back on the sideline: former Schlarman champion coach Keith Peoples returns to lead boys team
DANVILLE (WCIA) — Keith Peoples is no stranger to winning, with two high school state championships under his belt, plus five at the junior high level, the Schlarman boys basketball head coach is taking on his next challenge. “We want to win a state championship, but we understand it’s a process and it’s not going […]
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL boys basketball loses 63-61 to Grant Park in Herscher Shootout
HERSCHER – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team lost 63-61 to Grant Park in the Herscher Shootout on Saturday. Noah Steiner had 30 points for PBL (4-18) while Jeremiah Ager had 16 points, Kayden Snelling had eight points, Bryar Cosgrove had three points and Mason Uden and Ty Graham each had two points.
channel1450.com
U-High Pioneers Take Down Princeton For Huge 2A Road Win
Mason Funk scored 30 points in Normal U-High’s biggest win this season. The Pioneers went on the road and beat the #1 ranked team in 2A on their home floor 76-69. U-High hosts Glenwood on Tuesday night.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS/Fisher wrestling places third in HOIC Tournament
1. LeRoy, 191; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 181; 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 135; 4. Eureka, 88.5; 5. Tremont, 70; 6. Ridgeview, 48.5; 7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 44. Quarterfinal – Gage Martin (Gibson City) won by fall over Braxten Whittier (Colfax (Ridgeview)) (Fall 0:27) Semifinal – Brady Mouser (LeRoy) won by fall over...
thechampaignroom.com
Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes in Ch-ch-ch-ch-Champaign
After completing another undefeated week in conference play, handing Ohio State and Wisconsin a pair of double-digit defeats, it has finally become prudent to analyze how Brad Underwood and his basketball team have empathically turned their season around in Big Ten play. As the title of this column mildly suggests,...
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
Danville man recovering after weekend shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 35-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot over the weekend. Danville Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening in the area of Seminary and Porter Streets. Officers were dispatched to that location at 7 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim; they found the […]
WAND TV
Decatur FD responds to house fire on Stuart Ave.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire on Stuart Ave. on Friday afternoon. DFD responded around 1:48 p.m. to a scene of heavy fire from an attached single car garage and carport. Fire extended into the attic of the vacant home. The firefighters...
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
WAND TV
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
1470 WMBD
Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County have released the name of the victim in Saturday morning’s fatal accident on Interstate 74. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says preliminary autopsy results on Tammy Odom, 50, of Peoria, show she died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident.
wglt.org
Homebuilders need more flexibility and diversity in Bloomington-Normal projects
Homebuilders in Bloomington-Normal are playing catch up in meeting the growth of the last decade, the more recent expansion of the labor market, and projected future growth. Data show they need to increase the pace, in spite of higher interest rates, and build a variety of housing. Patrick Hoban, CEO...
WAND TV
Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
WAND TV
Man killed in Macon County crash identified
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
