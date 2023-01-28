Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash
Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
rewind943.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 crashes tie up traffic on Interstate 24 in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two crashes had traffic tied up on Interstate 24 in Clarksville on Monday night. At 8:30 p.m., Clarksville Police Department were helping Tennessee Highway Patrol with a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer on I-24 westbound near mile marker 9, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
WSMV
Nolensville launches new EMS unit to lower response time
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The town of Nolensville now has an ambulance and EMS crew at the fire station on Nolensville Road. Before this addition, the closest EMS unit was based in Brentwood. Emergency crews said it was never a guarantee to have access to an ambulance right away in Nolensville.
One dead following submerged vehicle accident in Hendersonville
A tragic accident in Hendersonville over the weekend took a woman's life, but bystanders who saw the rescue efforts are applauding first responders for their brave actions.
Search for missing Spring Hill man
Spring Hill police said they're looking for Sean Heffernon. The 39-year-old was reported missing January 29th.
WSMV
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Koreans Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
WKRN
Man shot in the face in Putnam County
Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. TDOT prepares for ice on TN...
WSMV
Several face charges as part of Metro Police’s street racing initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were charged on Saturday night as part of Metro Police’s street racer enforcement initiative. Metro Police said officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini,...
WSMV
Clarksville PD launches homicide investigation following fatal gas station shooting
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed at a Clarksville gas station early Saturday morning. Police responded to the shooting at Dodge’s on 1504 Fort Cambell Boulevard at around 4:56 a.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department. Upon arrival, police said they found 29-year-old Jarlen Corbin...
clarksvilletoday.com
Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville
30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
Man found dead following Cherokee Avenue stabbing, Metro Police say
Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was killed in a stabbing and then his body was discovered by a passerby along Cherokee Avenue on Saturday.
WSMV
Video: Fatal officer-involved shooting in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in North Nashville on Sunday night. The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Buchanan Street around 6:40 p.m. North Precinct officers responded to a call about a man yelling in the street with a gun.
whopam.com
No injuries reported in industrial fire
For the second time in a week, the Hopkinsville Fire Department was called to Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Saturday night for a fire in a hot wax pit. Officials say a total of three stations responded to the report of fire that came out about 8:30 p.m. and they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
Crews respond to multiple car fires in parking lot on Antioch Pike
Nashville Fire Department was dispatched to multiple car fires in a parking lot near Smile Direct club in the 1500 block of Antioch Pike Sunday.
WSMV
Community pitches in after accidental house fire destroys family’s home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An accidental fire has left one family without a home and many neighbors still in shock in the Harpeth Trace neighborhood. According to the Nashville Fire department, a fire pit was the cause of a fire at a home on Harpeth Oaks Court Saturday. “One of...
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville hospital after early morning stabbing
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disturbance early Friday morning at an apartment on Talbert Drive. Officers were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Talbert shortly after 1 a.m. and found 28-year old Abayomi Cousins of Hopkinsville with a stab wound to the upper abdomen. Cousins and the suspect had been in an altercation when he was stabbed with a knife, according to the incident report.
Two Rutherford County Deputies Earn Medal of Valor for Arresting Murder Suspect
Two Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies earned the Medal of Valor for risking their lives when arresting a suspect accused of killing a Robertson County deputy. SWAT Sgt. Jonathan McGee and Deputy Kyle Grisham exposed themselves to great risk when they arrested the suspect wanted for murdering Robertson County Sheriff’s Deputy Savannah Puckett.
TBI investigates deadly shooting involving MNPD officer
Metro Nashville Police said one person was fatally shot in an officer involved shooting Sunday night.
Street racer enforcement leads to two arrests and one stolen car recovered
As a result of MNPD Traffic's street racer enforcement initiative on Friday, two men were charged and a stolen car was recovered in separate incidents.
