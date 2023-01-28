ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

FanSided

Ole Miss News: Big news for a pair of Ole Miss Football commits

Catching you up on the latest Ole Miss news: Ole Miss football 2023 commit linebacker Suntarine Perkins is now ranked as a five-star prospect by all four major recruiting media services. Contrary to popular belief, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin can bring in the top high school prospects just...
OXFORD, MS
redcuprebellion.com

When will the time arrive for change with Ole Miss basketball?

Saturday’s 82-60 loss to Oklahoma State was not something shocking to Ole Miss basketball fans who have become apathetic in a season that went off the rails in December. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have ten more games this season, but it seems the writing is clearly on the wall head coach Kermit Davis will not be back next season. For the first time this season on Saturday, it looked like even his players had “let go of the rope” in the second half. Granted, the team was down two of its best scorers - the talent gap was enormous and telling in his fifth season at the helm.
OXFORD, MS
aseaofblue.com

Sunday Headlines: On to Ole Miss

The Kentucky Wildcats dropped a heartbreaker against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, in a game that was a huge resume-building opportunity for the Cats. After a solid turnaround the last two weeks, UK struggled to get over the hump against a talented Kansas team. There are a lot of different...
LEXINGTON, KY
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Drops 82-60 Game At Oklahoma State

Playing in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team fell to Oklahoma State 82-60 on Saturday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena. While the home team hit the scoreboard first with an and-one opportunity, Amaree Abram quickly retaliated with a make from three. Moment later, Myles Burns made it 19 of 21 games on the season with a steal before quickly sending a pass down to James White in transition who slammed it home. Midway through the first half the Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) went up by 10, before a jumper from Tye Fagan and three by TJ Caldwell pulled the Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) within five. Oklahoma State closed out the first half with a make down low in the closing seconds to take an 11-point advantage into halftime, as Ole Miss trailed 38-27 entering the lockers.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi

This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
OXFORD, MS
MyArkLaMiss

First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 24-30

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Mollie Fontaine Lounge – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7

A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside

A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with grand larceny

A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair. The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a...
TUPELO, MS
WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wcbi.com

Trooper faces charges for shooting, killing dog in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper under investigation for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog faces animal cruelty charges. We told you on Sunrise that Trooper Raphael McClain is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators said McClain is charged...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS

