Ole Miss News: Big news for a pair of Ole Miss Football commits
Catching you up on the latest Ole Miss news: Ole Miss football 2023 commit linebacker Suntarine Perkins is now ranked as a five-star prospect by all four major recruiting media services. Contrary to popular belief, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin can bring in the top high school prospects just...
redcuprebellion.com
When will the time arrive for change with Ole Miss basketball?
Saturday’s 82-60 loss to Oklahoma State was not something shocking to Ole Miss basketball fans who have become apathetic in a season that went off the rails in December. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have ten more games this season, but it seems the writing is clearly on the wall head coach Kermit Davis will not be back next season. For the first time this season on Saturday, it looked like even his players had “let go of the rope” in the second half. Granted, the team was down two of its best scorers - the talent gap was enormous and telling in his fifth season at the helm.
Hunter Elliott knows a thing or two about the type of competitor Mason Morris is
Ole Miss freshman Mason Morris and sophomore Hunter Elliott have a couple things in common. They're both from nearby Tupelo, they were both coveted Mississippi prospects and are both guys that never back down to competition. Two years after helping the Golden Wave reach the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals, both...
aseaofblue.com
Sunday Headlines: On to Ole Miss
The Kentucky Wildcats dropped a heartbreaker against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, in a game that was a huge resume-building opportunity for the Cats. After a solid turnaround the last two weeks, UK struggled to get over the hump against a talented Kansas team. There are a lot of different...
Pete Golding pulls the trigger on offer to Tupelo linebacker Tristan Jernigan. He reacts inside.
Tristan Jernigan left the Manning Center Junior Day with a big smile on his face Sunday night. That's because Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding liked what he saw and.
Top performers from weekend one of Ole Miss preseason intrasquads. Tywone Malone went off Saturday
With the 2023 season just weeks away, the Ole Miss baseball team started preseason intrasquad play on Friday and continued the Saturday after. Here's some numbers from the weekend. On Friday, Mason Nichols had a solid day on the ground in just two innings, where he didn't give up a...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Drops 82-60 Game At Oklahoma State
Playing in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team fell to Oklahoma State 82-60 on Saturday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena. While the home team hit the scoreboard first with an and-one opportunity, Amaree Abram quickly retaliated with a make from three. Moment later, Myles Burns made it 19 of 21 games on the season with a steal before quickly sending a pass down to James White in transition who slammed it home. Midway through the first half the Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) went up by 10, before a jumper from Tye Fagan and three by TJ Caldwell pulled the Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) within five. Oklahoma State closed out the first half with a make down low in the closing seconds to take an 11-point advantage into halftime, as Ole Miss trailed 38-27 entering the lockers.
Scholarship established in memory of Mississippi colonel’s ‘Final Mile’
The late Col. Bobby Towery, 59, ran his final mile on Oct. 26, 2019, like he lived his life: supporting and encouraging others. Towery, of Oxford, died of a heart attack hours after finishing the 8-mile Chucky Mullins Great 38 Race, raising funds to help students with physical disabilities attend the University of Mississippi.
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi landscape expert offers tips for getting yards into shape after harsh winter
When it comes to beautifying lawns and gardens, Jeff McManus knows his way around the grounds. As director of landscape services at the University of Mississippi, McManus has built a national reputation for excellence, resulting in the Ole Miss campus repeatedly being recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
hottytoddy.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi
This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 24-30
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Mollie Fontaine Lounge – […]
DeSoto Times Today
Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7
A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside
A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
Mississippi man charged with grand larceny
A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair. The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a...
Mississippi student earns scholarship for prestigious Italian study program
Heidi Hankins, a senior sociology major from Charleston, Miss., at Mississippi Valley State University, has been awarded the Gilman Scholarship and is studying abroad in Florence, Italy, during the Spring 2023 semester. Hankins said the news of this accomplishment is exciting. “It is a blessing that I have achieved such...
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
wcbi.com
Trooper faces charges for shooting, killing dog in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper under investigation for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog faces animal cruelty charges. We told you on Sunrise that Trooper Raphael McClain is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators said McClain is charged...
WLBT
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Calhoun City is mourning the loss of their family pet. Joey and Natalie Knight are accusing their neighbor, Mississippi State Trooper Raphael McClain, of shooting and killing their 9-year-old dog Sipsey over the weekend and now they are looking for justice.
wcbi.com
Giant cross raises over Saltillo along intersection of Highway 45, 145
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A giant cross was raised in Lee County after a grassroots fundraising effort. The 120-foot steel and aluminum cross was set in place this morning, on a half acre of donated land at the intersection of Highway 45 and 145. Hundreds of onlookers were on...
