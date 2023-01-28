Washoe County Regional Animal Services is asking for the public’s help finding a woman and her dog who were allegedly involved in an attack. Animal services said the woman is Heather Brashear, described as white in her 30s and possibly homeless. The dog, Bandit, is a tan-and-white pit bull mix. The attack happened last Thursday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. The person who was attacked suffered severe injuries.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO