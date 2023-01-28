I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Update, Saturday 11:20 a.m. While eastbound Interstate 70 reopened on Saturday morning, it closed again at Mile Post 147 near Eagle because of a hazmat spill, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation .

CDOT said just before 8 a.m. that an “extended closure” was expected because of a jackknifed semi. The westbound lanes were closed to recover the vehicle. Drivers were detoured onto U.S. 6. for both directions.

The interstate reopened after 11 a.m.

Friday night: Colorado State Patrol reported “whiteout conditions” at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.

Whiteout conditions were reported on Interstate 70, Loveland Pass (U.S. 6) and Berthoud Pass (U.S. 40), according to CSP. Traction and “common sense” laws were in effect.

“Tonight is not a good night to be in the mountains. The snow will be there tomorrow, and Sunday,” CSP tweeted .

Crashes reported, including with a snow plow

The Colorado Department of Transportation showed multiple closures of I-70 on Friday night, including at Vail, Silverthorne and farther east between Herman Gulch and Bakerville (Exits 218-221).

I-70 eastbound was closed at Vail because of multiple spun-out vehicles, CSP tweeted just after 9:30 p.m.

At Silverthorne, a CDOT snow plow was struck about 4 miles east of the Eisenhower Tunnel, according to CSP.

Commercial motor vehicle drivers were advised by CSP that Exit 133 at Dotsero was open for overnight parking, but there were no other spots to park between Glenwood Springs and Denver.

The snow comes in the mountains as more snow chances are forecast for the Front Range. The Pinpoint Weather team said temperatures will drop below freezing on Friday night and stay there until Thursday.

Light snow is possible in the metro over the weekend.

