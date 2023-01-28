HS Roundup: Ridgewood, River View fall on the road

SUGARCREEK — Keshawn Miller and Logan Yoder scored 12 points apiece, as host Garaway downed Ridgewood 76-38 in Inter-Valley Conference action on Friday night.

Drew Mullett added 11 points and Jenson Garber chipped in 10 for the Pirates (14-2), who led 26-13 after one quarter, 41-22 at the half and 62-33 through three quarters.

Kauelen Smith led the Generals (3-13) with 18 points.

Sheridan 65, River View 49: Reed Coconis tallied 19 points, as the host Generals (11-7, 7-5) topped the Black Bears (6-12, 2-11) MVL Big School action.

Blake Turnes added 14 points and Raine Rodich scored 12 for Sheridan, while no leaders were available for River View.

The teams were tied at 15 after one quarter, while the Generals led 35-25 at the halftime and 50-33 after three.

Swimming

Coshocton girls second, boys third at MVL Championships: The Redskins with top-three finishes in both sides also had a combined team score to place third during Thursday's League Meet at at The Janet Jones Mulligan Natatorium.

Swimming individually for the girls were Emme Jackson 6th 200 free (2:56.99) and 7th 100 free (1:21.00); Lucy Baylor 8th 200 free (2:59.22) and 7th 400 free (6:22.56); Jacie Aronhalt 10th 200 free (3:05.71) and 8th 100 free (1:21.07); Sophia McFadden 2nd in the 50 free (29.55) and 3rd 100 Free (1:09.17); Mia Lauvray 17th 50 free (41.35) and 7th 100 back (1:37.81); Cady Jackson 4th in 200 IM (3:28.07); Ella Baylor 5th 50 free (32.04); Courtney Snyder 2nd 100 back (1:24.78); and Gabriella Wesney 3rd 400 free (5:44.12).

The 200 Medley Relay consisting of Courtney Snyder, Ella Baylor, Gabriella Wesney, and Cady Jackson finished 2nd (2:25.25); the 200 free of Courtney Snyder, Cady Jackson, Gabriella Wesney, and Sophia McFadden placed 2nd (2:06.58) and the B relay of Jacie Aronhalt, Mia Lauvray, Emme Jackson, and Lucy Baylor 6th (2:32.99); and the 400 free of Gabriella Wesney, Cady Jackson, Courtney Snyder, and Sophia McFadden placed 2nd (4:58.79) and the B relay of Jacie Aronhalt, Mia Lauvray, Emme Jackson, and Lucy Baylor placed 5th (5:47.82).

Swimming for the boys were Trip Mills 10th 200 free (3:13.05) and 9th 50 free (34.37); Jayden Jones 2nd in both 100 fly (1:15.89) and 100 breast (1:28.04); Ean Casey 12th 50 free (41.31) and 7th 100 back (1:36.17); Michael Danielek 3rd 100 breast (1:29.11); and Anthony Cichon 11th 50 free (34.37).

The 200 medley of Ean Casey, Michael Danielek, Jayden Jones, and Anthony Cichon finished 3rd; the 200 free relay of Michael Danielek, Trip Mills, Anthony Cichon, Jayden Jones finished 3rd (2:09 81) and the 400 free relay of Trip Mills, Ean Casey, Anthony Cichon, and Michael Danielek placed 3rd (5:52.91).

Middle School Basketball

Coshocton eighth grade lost 32-30 to West Muskingum on Thursday, as Abby Fauver scored nine points and Akeela Estvanko six points for Coshocton. In seventh grade play, Jersey Stipes and Zoey Tumblin both had seven points for Coshocton, which lost 29-14.