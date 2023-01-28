Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 65, Fond du Lac 53

KIMBERLY - The Papermakers continue their solid play, getting 18 points from Nathan Wildes and 17 from Bryson Vieth in the win over the conference-leading Cardinals.

Thomas Meyers also had 13 points for the Papermakers.

Jamariea Dalton led Fond du Lac with 24 points. Will Braatz and Ryker Johnson each collected eight rebounds.

Kimberly led 28-19 at the half and had just one turnover. The Papermakers were also 17-of-19 from the free throw line in the second half to cap the win.

Kimberly improves to 10-5 overall and 8-4 in the Fox Valley Association. It was the Cardinals’ second loss in conference play (10-2) and Fond du Lac is 14-4 overall.

Fond du Lac 19 34 - 53

Kimberly 28 37 - 65

Fond du Lac: Schreiter 3, Blank 9, Dalton 24, E. Braatz 1, Barfknecht 4, Johnson 8, W. Braatz 4. 3-pt: Schreiter, Blank 3, Dalton, Johnson 2, W. Braatz. FT: 7-10. Fouls: 14.

Kimberly: Vieth 17, M. Wildes 9, Meyers 13, N. Wildes 18, Asman 4, Pendleton 4. 3-pt: N. Wildes 2. FT: 19-24. Fouls: 12.

Mayville 63, Lomira 52

LOMIRA - The Cardinals pulled away from a two-point halftime lead to defeat the Lions.

Brad Bushke scored 17 points for Mayville, which tied for the game high, and Cohen Raddemann added 14 points. Joren Schlender had 11 and Adison Mittelstadt tallied 10 points to round out the Cardinals in double figures.

Logan Menzer scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Lomira.

Mayville 23 40 - 63

Lomira 21 31 - 52

Mayville: Schlender 11, Raddemann 14, Schraufnagel 7, Mittelstadt 10, Thoreson 2, Drinkwine 2, Bushke 17. 3-pt: Raddemann 2. FT: 19-29. Fouls: 12.

Lomira: Goebel 9, Hahn 4, Schraufnagel 2, Luedtke 6, Steger 5, Schaumberg 4, Menzer 17, Broeske 2, Steers 3. 3-pt: Goebel, Luedtke 2, Steger, Menzer 5, Steers. FT: 4-7. Fouls: 22.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kaukauna 46, Oshkosh West 39

KAUKAUNA - The Ghosts improved to 14-4 overall and 9-4 in the Fox Valley Association with the win over the Wildcats.

Addison Baumgart led Kaukauna with 16 points. Alexa Kinas added 12 points.

Paige Seckar led Oshkosh West (12-6, 8-5) with 12 points. Maddi Choinski added 10.

Oshkosh West 16 23 - 39

Kaukauna 17 29 - 46

Oshkosh West: Martin 2, Gehri 2, Hammen 2, Jodarski 9, Schimmel 2, Seckar 12, Choinski 10. 3-pt: Choinski 2. FT: 11-15. Fouls: 14.

Kaukauna: Christopher 5, Kinas 12, Baumgart 16, Boucher 2, Robinson 3, Ebben 8. 3-pt: Christopher, Baumgart 2, Ebben 2. FT: 13-16. Fouls: 11.

Lourdes Academy 68, Hustisford 27

HUSTISFORD - The Knights had the game nearly in hand by the half, limiting the Falcons to just seven points after the break on their way to victory over Hustisford.

Hailee Bauer scored a game-high 19 points for Lourdes. Molly Moore added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Ella Slusarski had 13 for the Knights.

Autumn Kuehl led Hustisford with 14 points.

Lourdes 25 43 - 68

Hustisford 20 7 - 27

Lourdes: Bauer 19, Ruedinger 2, Huizenga 2, Hafemeister 7, Nielsen 2, Schettle 3, Slusarski 13, Moore 16, McDowell 4. 3-pt: Bauer, Schettle, Slusarski 2, Moore 4. FT: 4-8. Fouls: 11.

Hustisford: Becker 5, C. Hildebrandt 2, T. Hildebrandt 6, Kuehl 14. 3-pt: Becker, T. Hildebrandt 2. FT: 2-3. Fouls: 9.

Central Wisconsin Christian 58, Mayville 51

MAYVILLE - Emma Hoffman scored 22 points and Samantha Braskamp added 11 as the Crusaders outlasted the Cardinals in overtime in the nonconference matchup.

WRESTLING

Kimberly 45, Oshkosh West 23

138: Lukas Schroeder OW dec. Logan Hubert 7-3. 145: Tanner Hart K pinned Jaxen Lloyd 1:51. 152: Karsen Otis K pinned Zach Bartels 1:44. 160: Cade Buchinger K dec. Jaiden Fronczak 9-1. 170: Isaac Thao K dec. Juan Heredia 12-3. 182: Brody Beck K dec. Vincent Bird 14-4. 195: Kieran Patrick OW dec. Owen Ott 5-4. 220: Blake Barry K dec. Nelson Fournier 5-2. 285: Garth Martell OW pinned Jack Jorgensen 3:38. 106: Cameron Perkovich K pinned Joshua Booth 2:30. 113: James Thao K won by forfeit. 120: Aiden Fonder K pinned Benediction Kakola 2:00. 126: Edwyn Schroeder OW pinned Garrett Semenuk 1:53. 132: Ryland Schneider OW pinned Andrew Weborg 1:14.