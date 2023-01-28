Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Notre Dame 52, Green Bay Preble 49

GREEN BAY - The Tritons outscored the Hornets 14-7 at the free throw line to squeeze out the win.

Emmett Lawton led Notre Dame with 18 points. Henry Weber and Ethan Wall-Atim both added 10 points.

Thomas Michaels led Green Bay Preble with 15 points. Ty Gerard scored 10.

Notre Dame 23 29 - 52

Green Bay Preble 19 30 - 49

Notre Dame: Lawton 18, Weber 10, Wall-Atim 10, Rader 10, Augustine 2, Guyette 2. 3-pt: Lawton 2. FT: 14-30.

Green Bay Preble: Michaels 15, Gerard 10, Thorpe 8, Jean Baptiste 7, Cortes Buenrostro 5, Goebel 4. 3-pt: Gerard, Cortes-Buenrostro. FT: 7-10.

Bay Port 69, Ashwaubenon 65

SUAMICO - AJ Lieuwen scored 26 points and made five 3-pointers in the Pirates’ win over the Jaguars.

Bay Port shot 54% from the floor for the game. Ashwaubenon was just slightly cooler, making 50% of its shots.

Drew Tomashek led Ashwaubenon with 23 points. Jayden Schoen scored 12 points while Cale Herzog added 10.

Ashwaubenon 28 37 - 65

Bay Port 34 35 - 69

Ashwaubenon: Tomashek 23, Uhl 5, Kelly 6, Schoen 12, Herzog 10, Sims 9. 3-pt: Tomashek 3, Uhl, Schoen 3, Herzog 2, Sims. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 16.

Bay Port: Buchinger 5, Vandervest 8, Saldana 4, Hackett 9, Lieuwen 26, Yanda 9, Cornette 8. 3-pt: Buchinger, Hackett, Lieuwen 5, Cornette 2. FT: 12-15. Fouls: 18.

Wrightstown 87, Luxemburg-Casco 62

WRIGHTSTOWN - The Tigers outscored the Spartans by 22 points in the second half to pull away for the victory.

Marshall Edinger made five 3-pointers and scored 33 points to lead the Tigers. Keegan Spees added 18 points for Wrightstown.

Jack Rollin and Caleb Blohowiak scored 13 points apiece to lead Luxemburg-Casco.

Luxemburg-Casco 32 30 - 62

Wrightstown 35 52 - 87

Luxemburg-Casco: Glampe 4, Schley 9, Bukouricz 10, Rollin 13, Cherovsky 8, Vanden Houten 3, Blohowiak 13, Koss 2. 3-pt: Bukouricz, Cherovsky, Vanden Houten. FT: 17-27. Fouls: 12.

Wrightstown: Sundin 2, Leitzke 9, Hermann 6, Humphreys 6, Riha 3, Lewandowski 4, Cavanaugh 3, Lamers 3, Spees 18, Edinger 33. 3-pt: Edinger 5, Spees 4, Leitzke 3, Humphreys 2, Hermann, Cavanaugh, Lamers. FT: 8-10. Fouls: 24.

Amherst 66, Bonduel 62

BONDUEL - The Falcons rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to earn the Central Wisconsin Conference win.

Tyler Soulsby scored 20 points, connecting on six 3-pointers, while Spencer Cohen added 19 for Amherst.

Noah Weier led the Bears with 24 points, while Cade Johnson connected for 11.

Amherst 26 40 - 66

Bonduel 29 33 - 62

Amherst: Derezinski 4, Soulsby 20, Alfuth 4, Jastromski 9, Glodowski 8, Blaskowski 2, Cohen 19. 3-pt: Soulsby 6. FT: 16-23. Fouls: 12.

Bonduel: Johnson 11, Margelofsky 9, Westrich 9, Tauchen 7, Weier 24, Anvelink 2. 3-pt: Johnson 2, Margelofsky 3, Tauchen 2, Weier 2. FT: 11-15. Fouls: 16.

Coleman 68, Oneida Nation 54

ONEIDA - The Cougars took a nine-point halftime lead on the Thunderhawks and made it stand up for the victory.

Joe Olsen led Coleman with 18 points. Logan Kurth, Tyler Rennie and Evan Hockers added 14, 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Ethan Danforth led Oneida Nation with 24 points. Dane Van Boxtel was next with 10 points.

Coleman 34 34 - 68

Oneida Nation 25 29 - 54

Coleman: Olsen 18, Rennie 13, Mongin 5, Kurth 14, Hilliard 1, Hockers 12, Kostreva 5. 3-pt: Olsen 2, Rennie, Kurth, Hockers. FT: 7-20. Fouls: 10.

Oneida Nation: Thayer 8, E. Danforth 24, Van Boxtel 10, D. Danforth 2, Rodriguez 6, F. Stevens 4. 3-pt: E. Danforth 4, Van Boxtel. FT: 5-8. Fouls: 13.

Gillett 73, St. Thomas Aquinas 39

MARINETTE - Austin VandeCorput poured in 22 points and Jesse DeBauch added 20 as the Tigers pulled away in the second half.

Tyler Frank added 17 points for Gillett.

Kaiden Bailey and Teagan Anderson had 11 points apiece to pace St. Thomas.

Gillett 37 36 - 73

St. Thomas Aquinas 20 19 - 39

Gillett: Matczak 5, Frank 17, Bjelland 4, Smith 5, VandeCorput 22, DeBauch 20. 3-pt: Matczak, VandeCorput 2, DeBauch 2. FT: 2-6. Fouls: 14.

St. Thomas Aquinas: Bailey 11, Peters 2, Anderson 11, Braley 6, Piasecki 2, Duvall 7. 3-pt: Bailey, Anderson 3, Duvall. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 8.

Niagara 52, Wausaukee 38

WAUSAUKEE - Tommy Martin had the hot hand with 22 points, while Nicholas Krueger added 15 as the Badgers pulled away late.

Niagara led 27-22 at the half, before taking charge down the stretch.

Layne Rowley led the Rangers with 18 points, while Danny Suennen added 16.

Niagara 27 25 - 52

Wausaukee 22 16 - 38

Niagara: Swanson 2, Colenso 6, Krueger 15, Martin 22, Holmes 7. 3-pt: Krueger 2, Martin 2. FT: 12-24. Fouls: 9.

Wausaukee: Brunette 3, Suennen 16, Rowley 18, Ketchum 1. 3-pt: Brunette, Suennen 5. FT: 2-4. Fouls: 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 41

GREEN BAY - Addison Pytleski poured in 27 points and Emma Szarowicz chipped in 10 as the Trojans pulled away in the second half for the Fox River Classic Conference win.

Ella Wiese led Pulaski with 12 points.

Southwest is now 9-4 in conference play and 12-6 overall, while Pulaski fell to 2-11 and 3-15.

Pulaski 17 24 - 41

Green Bay Southwest 23 31 - 54

Pulaski: Lardinois 1, Christenson 8, Mangold 6, Olson 8, Wiese 12, Servais 6. 3-pt: Wiese, Servais. FT: 7-11. Fouls: 14.

Green Bay Southwest: Deines 2, Pytleski 27, Danforth 5, Stevens 4, Siudzinski 2, Szarowicz 10, DeGroot 4. 3-pt: Pytleski, Danforth. FT: 18-20. Fouls: 9.

Notre Dame 81, Green Bay Preble 26

GREEN BAY - The Tritons improved to 16-1 overall with their win over the Hornets.

Gracie Grzesk scored a game-high 24 points to lead Notre Dame. Trista Fayta added 17 points and Peyton Musial had 16, including a team-high three 3-pointers.

Helena Paphlam led Preble with nine points.

Preble 14 12 - 26

Notre Dame 65 16 - 81

Preble: Smith 2, Al. Butterbrodt 7, An. Butterbrodt 4, Beauchamp 2, Paphlam 9, Raeder 2. 3-pt: Al. Butterbrodt. FT: 7-10. Fouls: 14.

Notre Dame: Barington 7, DeMoulin 5, Fayta 17, Whitehouse 3, Waldrop 7, Greisen 2, Musial 16, Grzesk 24. 3-pt: Barington, DeMoulin, Fayta 2, Whitehouse, Musial 3, Grzesk. FT: 4-13. Fouls: 13.

De Pere 73, Manitowoc 43

DE PERE - Allison Wettstein and Sophie Hafeman scored 18 points each as the Redbirds cruised past the Ships in Fox River Classic Conference action.

Egan Bierowski added 14 points for De Pere.

Manitowoc was led by Nena Swoboda with 18 points.

Manitowoc 21 22 - 43

De Pere 38 35 - 73

Manitowoc: Bolchen 6, Peterson 7, Johnson 2, Dietrich 1, Lehman 3, Swoboda 18, Granger 4, Kaiser 2. 3-pt: Lehman, Swoboda 2. FT: 10-19. Fouls: 17.

De Pere: Tassoul 7, Anderson 4, Ciesielczyk 7, Wettstein 18, Chapman 3, Bierowski 14, Hafeman 18, Dugenske 2. 3-pt: Tassoul, Ciesielczyk, Wettstein, Bierowski 2. FT: 12-16. Fouls: 17.

Oconto 62, Algoma 48

OCONTO - Rylie Shallow scored 20 points and Addi Viestenz added 13 as the Blue Devils grabbed a 10-point halftime advantage and cruised to the Packerland Conference victory.

Natalie Schlueter added 12 points for Oconto.

Emily Kirchman had the hot hand for Algoma with 11 points.

Algoma 17 31 - 48

Oconto 27 35 - 62

Algoma: Mattson 6, Luedke 3, Panger 3, McCosky 4, Slaby 5, Robinson 9, Nellis 7, Kirchman 11. 3-pt: Luedke, Panger, Slaby, Robinson 2, Nellis 2. FT: 11-21. Fouls: 17.

Oconto: Ad. Viestenz 13, Vandenlangenberg 6, Simon 6, Shallow 20, Schlueter 12, Al. Viestenz 5. 3-pt: Ad. Viestenz, Shallow 2. FT: 9-13. Fouls: 17.

Green Bay NEW Lutheran 58, Gibraltar 45

GREEN BAY - Ebony Sinclair blistered the nets with 33 points and Ingrid Beaumont added 15 as the Blazers earned the Packerland Conference win.

Lexie Meerstein added 10 points for NEW Lutheran.

Betsy Lecy had 14 points and Colleen Carlisle 11 to pace the Vikings.

Gibraltar 17 28 - 45

NEW Lutheran 24 34 - 58

Gibraltar: Carlisle 11, Gorham 9, Reisen 4, Schar 7, Lecy 14. 3-pt: Gorham, Schar, Lecy 3. FT: 6-12. Fouls: 16.

Green Bay NEW Lutheran: Sinclair 33, Beaumont 15, Meerstein 10. 3-pt: Beaumont 2, Meerstein. FT: 11-19. Fouls: 15.

Niagara 39, Norway, Mich. 34

NORWAY, Mich. - Morgan Borchardt scored 13 points to lead the Badgers to the win over Norway.

Niagara turned around the game in the third quarter when it outscored Norway 16-2.

The Badgers also held a 13-1 advantage in made free throws.

Norway was led by Lauren Adams with 16 points.

Niagara 6 7 16 10 - 39

Norway 8 11 2 13 - 34

Niagara: Lukowicz 6, Sanicki 9, Rock 8, Wells 3, Borchardt 13. 3-pt: Lukowicz 2, Sanicki, Rock. FT: 13-27. Fouls: 6.

Norway: L. Adams 16, T. Adams 3, Carlson 2, Freudinger 8, Buckland 5. 3-pt: L. Adams 4, T. Adams. FT: 1-3. Fouls: 21.

BOYS HOCKEY

Tomahawk 7, Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville 3

TOMAHAWK - The Hatchets scored five unanswered goals in the second period after the Hawks had tied the game 2-2 on a goal by Hunter Jones in the fifth minute of the second period.

Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville got its other goals from Owen Curran and Gavin Hundt. Louis Hrabik and Aidan Beaulieu had assists for Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville.

Austin Lamer and Jonah Dickens both had two goals for Tomahawk. Michael Samundsen, Sawyer Hanna and Zack Friske each had one goal.

Dylan Prochaska had 29 saves for Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville. Trevor Seliskar had 14 saves for Tomahawk.