Manitowoc, WI

Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 3 days ago
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

De Pere 73, Manitowoc 43

DE PERE - Allison Wettstein and Sophie Hafeman scored 18 points each as the Redbirds cruised past the Ships in Fox River Classic Conference action.

Egan Bierowski added 14 points for De Pere.

Manitowoc was led by Nena Swoboda with 18 points.

Manitowoc 21 22 - 43

De Pere 38 35 - 73

Manitowoc: Bolchen 6, Peterson 7, Johnson 2, Dietrich 1, Lehman 3, Swoboda 18, Granger 4, Kaiser 2. 3-pt: Lehman, Swoboda 2. FT: 10-19. Fouls: 17.

De Pere: Tassoul 7, Anderson 4, Ciesielczyk 7, Wettstein 18, Chapman 3, Bierowski 14, Hafeman 18, Dugenske 2. 3-pt: Tassoul, Ciesielczyk, Wettstein, Bierowski 2. FT: 12-16. Fouls: 17.

Howards Grove 41, Manitowoc Lutheran 38

MANITOWOC - Megan Schueler scored 10 of her team-leading 12 points in the second half in the Tigers’ win over the Lancers.

Manitowoc Lutheran was led by Marissa Mehlhorn’s 12 points. Makiah Krause and Ginevra Ermis both added 11 for the Lancers.

Howards Grove 19 22 - 41

Manitowoc Lutheran 13 25 - 38

Howards Grove: Damrow 8, Priebe 6, Yancy 4, Vandoske 6, Heim 2, Schueler 12, Schumacher 3. 3-pt: Schumacher. FT: 2-5. Fouls: 17.

Manitowoc Lutheran: Krause 11, Mar. Mehlhorn 12, Luebke 4, Ermis 11. 3-pt: Krause 2, Ermis 3. FT: 7-14. Fouls: 15.

St. Mary Catholic 67, Random Lake 62

RANDOM LAKE - Four Zephyrs scored in double figures as St. Mary Catholic held off a late Random Lake charge.

Chloe Vogel led the Zephyrs with 19 points, while Emily Vogel had 16, Sienna Anderson 15 and Audrey Norville 11.

Abby Borchardt led the Rams with 25 points, including 14 in the second half. Halle Van Horn added 13 points for Random Lake.

St. Mary Catholic 38 29 - 67

Random Lake 30 32 - 62

St. Mary Catholic: C. Vogel 19, E. Vogel 16, Norville 11, N. Anderson 4, S. Anderson 15, Nackers 2. 3-pt: C. Vogel 2, E. Vogel 2, Norville 3, S. Anderson 5. FT: 9-13. Fouls: 13.

Random Lake: Abler 3, Borchardt 25, Harter 2, Arendt 5, Rathke 11, Theis 2, Van Horn 13, Kinstler 1. 3-pt: Borchardt 3, Rathke, Van Horn. FT: 9-17. Fouls: 16.

Brillion 51, Sheboygan Falls 43

SHEBOYGAN FALLS - The Lions stayed unbeaten in Eastern Wisconsin Conference play as they rallied from a one-point halftime deficit.

Megan Schuman paced Brillion with 19 points, while Maya Emmer added 11.

Leading the Falcons were Addison Schliewe with 18 points, and Makenzie Schroeder with 14.

Brillion 21 30 - 51

Sheboygan Falls 22 21 - 43

Brillion: Emmer 11, Schuman 19, Dietrich 3, Schwahn 2, Williams 8, Hale 8. 3-pt: Emmer 2, Schuman, Dietrich, Hale 2. FT: 9-13. Fouls: 14.

Sheboygan Falls: Schliewe 18, Grady 2, Reinl 3, Potokar 3, Schroeder 14, Muehlbauer 3. 3-pt: Reinl, Potokar. FT: 7-14. Fouls: 13.

