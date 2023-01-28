Read full article on original website
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
papreplive.com
Boys basketball: PAC divisional powers find new ways to keep their place
With the Pioneer Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament right around the corner, the two PAC juggernauts of recent years are primed to once again compete for the banner. Methacton and Pope John Paul II have enjoyed a wealth of riches the past several years in PAC play, and once again...
papreplive.com
Defense spurs Sun Valley to win over shorthanded Kennett
KENNETT SQUARE >> The notion of turning defense into points is nothing new to basketball. But what the Sun Valley boys did to Kennett at the start of the second half on Monday in Ches-Mont American action proved that when it’s done with precision, it can very quickly turn a tight battle into a blowout.
papreplive.com
Conestoga’s Hayden McLellan is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 30-Feb. 5)
The senior captain has posted a 26-1 record this winter (as of Jan. 30), including 16 pins, three technical falls and four major decisions. He captured the Central League Tournament title at 172 pounds with a 17-4 victory in the championship finals. He is currently ranked No. 2 in all of District 1 (No. 1 for 3A schools). As a junior he compiled a 32-7 record, and finished first at Sections at 160 pounds. McLellan also has played football for the Pioneers, and was part of a state rugby championship team at Conestoga. Conestoga wrestling head coach Gary Baker said, “Hayden has been instrumental to our team’s success this year – not only because of his personal achievements but because he leads by example every day in practice. I believe Hayden has what it takes to go far in the PIAA state tournament and I truly believe he will be even better in college. I am also confident that one day in the future there will be kids responding ‘yes, Coach McLellan,’ as Hayden will pay his vast knowledge forward with the next generation.”
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
papreplive.com
Photo gallery: Malvern Prep v. Bethlehem Catholic
papreplive.com
Becahi edges Malvern Prep in tense, bonus-less battle of titans
BETHLEHEM >> With no more than bragging rights at stake, a raucous crowd and two proud programs found little success containing their emotions in the dark, moody edges of the Bethlehem Catholic gym. In the middle of the mat, under the spotlight, an exhibition of competition was on full display...
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
papreplive.com
Villa Maria Academy swimmers, divers sparkle in victory against VJM
Malvern >> The Villa Maria Academy swimming and diving team (4-2 overall, 3-1 AACA) displayed its depth of talent — particularly in diving — during its 104-75 win against Villa Joseph Marie Saturday at Malvern Prep. Leading the way for the Hurricanes was sophomore Keriann Collison, who won...
Eagles fans heading to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII? Here are tips and websites for cheap flights
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fly Eagles Fly! The Eagles are making their way to Super Bowl LVII after a win against the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7.The Eagles will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs and fans are already on the hunt for deals on flights and hotels to the Grand Canyon state in February.Depending on the airline, day and time or travel, according to AAA, flights from Philadelphia to Phoenix range from $500-$1,000. It's recommended to book hotels and rental cars now and look into full refundable rates while fully understanding cancellation policies.Fans can save some money by flying out of another airport such as Pittsburgh, or out of state such as New York.AAA says members can get discounted game day tickets through AAA Tickets.Looking to find cheap flights? Kayak, Skyscanner, Expedia, Momondo are few sites to start besides looking directly at the top airline websites.
Keystone converting Philadelphia building into lab space
West Conshohocken-based Keystone, a vertically integrated commercial real estate development and investment company, plans to convert 200,000 square feet in The Curtis location in Philadelphia’s Center City into life sciences and biotech laboratory space. Work includes the installation of hot water loops and steam infrastructure for heating and humidification and an exhaust system that will […] The post Keystone converting Philadelphia building into lab space appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
philasun.com
“It’s a Philly thing”
On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
Ellis Preserve Office Building Signals End of Development
A rendering of a five-story office building using mass timber at 203 Squire Drive in Newtown Square, part of the Ellis Preserve. The start of construction this week on a five-story office building at the Ellis Preserve in Newtown Square marks entry into the final phase of construction there. The...
buckscountyherald.com
Barrier installation scheduled on I-95, I-76 ramp in Philadelphia and Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that temporary barrier installation will occur next week on sections of Interstate 95 and an Interstate 76 ramp in Philadelphia and Bucks County. Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:. Monday, Jan. 30, through Monday, Feb. 13, from 9 p.m. to 5...
‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester
A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel.
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
Working from a Windowless Basement, Nonprofit Exec to Make Kennett Square ‘Most Beautiful Town in America’
For Daniel Embree, visiting Kennett Square for the first time was love at first sight, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. The former New York City resident was on a birthday trip to Longwood Gardens. “Something I distinctly remember about that trip is how impressed I was with...
Loved ones, friends and admirers come together in celebration of Jerry Blavat's life
Hundreds filled the pews in the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street for Philly’s legendary DJ Jerry Blavat’s funeral service Saturday.
