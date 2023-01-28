LONG BEACH, NY – Another dead whale has washed ashore on a beach in the New York and New Jersey area. This time, the whale was found Lido Beach West Town Park in Nassau County on Long Island. The whale was found early Monday morning and is believed to have washed ashore overnight. Initial reports appear to show the whale was struck by a boat, but a necropsy will be performed on the whale to determine the cause of death. Some have attributed the increase in dead whales at the Jersey Shore and surrounding areas to work being done at The post Another dead whale washed up on beach, this time in Long Island appeared first on Shore News Network.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO