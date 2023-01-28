Read full article on original website
New York State Police chief condemns Tyre Nichols murder
NEW YORK – New York's acting superintendent of State Police Steven A. Nigrelli condemned the brutal beating Tyre Nichols in Memphis in anticipation of protests nationwide. The announcement comes after body camera footage was released by officials today. "Having reviewed the video of the incident involving Tyre Nichols, we strongly condemn the attack carried out by those five former members of the Memphis Police Department. Their actions are damaging to the work that has been done to rebuild trust between police and the communities they serve. We are outraged and sickened, and we also understand the frustration being felt by
Owner of escaped Jersey Shore alligator facing charges
NEPTUNE, NJ – An alligator was reportedly found abandoned at an empty lot in Neptune, at the Jersey Shore this week and today, police announced the owner has been located. According to the Monmouth County SPCA, tips from the public led the agency and Neptune police to the owner. "Thanks to anonymous tips and help from various sources, Savion Mendez of East Orange and the alleged finder Angel Rosario of Asbury Park, were identified as the main persons of interest," the MCSPCA said today. Investigators determined Mendez purchased the juvenile gator at a reptile expo in Pennsylvania and was keeping
Hamilton teen reported missing
HAMILTON TWP, NJ – Police in Hamilton Township have reported a teenage male has gone missing in the community. The Township of Hamilton Police Department is seeking your help in locating 16 year-old Ivan Valdez. Ivan is approximately 6'0″ and 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He is possibly in the area of Oakcrest Estates. If you have information as to his location, please contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700 x 1.
Another dead whale washed up on beach, this time in Long Island
LONG BEACH, NY – Another dead whale has washed ashore on a beach in the New York and New Jersey area. This time, the whale was found Lido Beach West Town Park in Nassau County on Long Island. The whale was found early Monday morning and is believed to have washed ashore overnight. Initial reports appear to show the whale was struck by a boat, but a necropsy will be performed on the whale to determine the cause of death. Some have attributed the increase in dead whales at the Jersey Shore and surrounding areas to work being done at
Homeless man sets himself on fire inside bus station
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A homeless man was treated for burns on his torso, including his stomach and chest, after setting his sweater on fire Thursday night. Lakewood Police officers responded to the New Jersey Transit bus terminal located at 200 First Street in downtown Lakewood at around 11 pm on Thursday. The 43-year-old man called 911 and reported that he had suicidal tendencies and set his sweatshirt on fire. He was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment and given a psychological health evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time. The man's
Federal judge says Phil Murphy’s concealed carry gun restrictions unconstitutional
Bronson Winslow on January 30, 2023 On Monday, U.S. District Judge Reneé Marie Bumb issued a second temporary restraining order blocking parts of New Jersey's concealed carry law, stating that the state and the public are not interested in enforcing unconstitutional laws. According to the ruling in United States District Court for the District of New Jersey Camden Vicinage, Bumb temporarily suspended the law from preventing guns from being seized in "sensitive places" such as casinos, public libraries, museums, bars and restaurants serving alcohol, entertainment facilities, private property, unless otherwise indicated by owners, and private vehicles. The law was passed by
New Jersey virtual weddings closer to becoming law
During the COVID-19 pandemic, if you wanted to tie the knot, you needed to do it through a zoom meeting. Since Governor Phil Murphy ended his draconian state lockdown, he also ended zoom weddings. Now, a bill sponsored by Don Guardian, an openly gay New Jersey Republican Assemblyman, has advanced in the Assembly and could be heading to the governor's desk in the near future. Through a May 2020 executive order, New Jersey authorized couples to enter into a marriage or civil union via popular platforms like Zoom and FaceTime. However, the online option went away at the end of
Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K
TRENTON, NJ – Friday's Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday's drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.
Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold in Passaic and Monmouth County Each Win $246K
TRENTON, NJ – Two Jersey Cash 5 tickets won the $493,936 jackpot in yesterday's drawing. The tickets were each worth $246,968. The winning numbers in the drawing were 05, 14, 19, 30, and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The tickets were sold at the R & R Convenience Store on Broad Street in Freehold and Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt. Each of the retailers will receive $2,000 for selling the winning tickets.
Monmouth And Passaic County Powerball Tickets Each Win $50K
TRENTON, NJ – During Wednesday's drawing, two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls as well as the Power Ball to win the $50,000 second-tier prize. The tickets were purchased at Quick Chek on US Highway 9 in Howell and Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for the January 25th drawing were: 09, 17, 20, 38, and 40. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot increased to $572 Million for the next drawing to be held tomorrow.
Lucky New Jersey lottery retailer sells back to back big winning tickets on same day
HEWITT, NJ – If you want to win big in the next big lottery jackpot, you might want to go reevaluate how you play the lottery. Jackpocket, a New Jersey-based online lottery app, sold two winning tickets on the same day for a total prize take worth $550,000. The lottery retailer sold back-to-back winning tickets in the Powerball and Jersey Cash 5 Lottery. The retailer sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket in Wednesday's drawing. That ticket matched four of the five balls. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, January 25, drawing were: 09, 17, 20, 38, and 40. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X The next day, Jackpocket
Powerball Tickets Sold In Newburgh And South Setauket Win $100K
NEW YORK – The New York Lottery today announced the purchase of two third-prize-winning Power Play tickets worth $100,000 for Wednesday's Powerball drawing. Each winning ticket contains four matching numbers and the Powerball. Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh and Stop & Shop in South Setauket sold the winning tickets. The winning Powerball numbers on January 25 were: 9-17-20-38-40 and the Powerball is 18. According to the Power Play multiplier for Wednesday's drawing, the third place prize – in addition to the jackpot – was doubled to $100,000.
