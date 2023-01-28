Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
GW Hatchet
Do rats run the city? Students reflect on unsettling, amicable rat encounters in D.C.
From sidewalks to trashcans to gutters, rats roam free across D.C. ready to scurry across the street at a moment’s notice, but students have taken a peculiar liking to the rodents for their cute appearance and enduring prevalence. Rat sightings have become a right of passage for students who...
Tyre Nichols protester vandalizes NYC patrol car
NEW YORK, NY – It was supposed to be a peaceful protest for Memphis native Tyre Nichols who was killed by police in Tennessee, but one New York City protester didn’t get the memo. In a video that has now gone viral, the protester jumped on top of a New York City police car and began smashing the window before jumping on the roof of the car. Another protester could be heard off-camera telling the other protesters to stop filming the incident. “No cameras,” she yelled. “Drop your cameras.” Another protester recommends the perp “get out of here” as a The post Tyre Nichols protester vandalizes NYC patrol car appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Stabbing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An unknown individual was stabbed on Tuesday night, and the Washington D.C. Metro Police have now made an arrest in the case. Shortly before 9:30 pm, police arrived at the 5300 Block of Jay Street to investigate the report of a stabbing. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. The identity and condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. 29-year-old Clifton Penny of D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with the stabbing. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Search For Robbery And Assault Suspect Captured On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery and assault that occurred Friday night in Southeast, D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a victim was approached by two suspects at the 1900 Block of 16th Street. The victim was assaulted and the suspects left the scene with the victim’s property. A nearby surveillance camera captured one of the suspects. If you have any information about this incident please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Police Search For Robbery And Assault Suspect Captured On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, DC MPD detectives are asking for help identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in an armed robbery in Northeast D.C. Friday. The suspect approached the victim just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of Nannie Burroughs Avenue. The victim was threatened with a handgun by the suspect. The suspect took property from the victim and quickly left the scene in a vehicle. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect and his vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Photos of Murder Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Metro Police Department Homicide Branch has released photos of a murder suspect in a shooting that left 23-year-old Keshon Cornish dead on January 19th. Police arrived at the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. shortly after 5:30 to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured photos of the suspect. If you have any information about the shooting or recognize the suspect, please take no action but call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post D.C. Police Release Photos of Murder Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shooting in Southeast Baltimore Leaves Man Injured
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Late Saturday afternoon, a man was shot in the Southeast section of Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department was called just before 4 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived at to the1400 block of May Court, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance was called and the victim was transported to a hospital in the area. The identity and condition of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Southeast District police at 410-396-2422 or call The post Shooting in Southeast Baltimore Leaves Man Injured appeared first on Shore News Network.
4-year-old shot herself in shoulder playing with a gun in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police say a 4-year-old girl shot herself in the shoulder using a gun that had been left around by an adult in Southeast D.C. over the weekend. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on Jan. 28. The 4-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital for help just before 9:30 a.m.
Life In Prison For DC Shooter Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man who was gunned down from behind before the shooter broke into an apartment and attempted to hide from police, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Office.
Teen boy shot in Southeast DC, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a teenage boy was shot Sunday night. Officers responded shortly after 10:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast, D.C. Officials said this incident happened inside an apartment. The teen boy was sent to a...
MTA MobilityLink Driver Killed In 'Violent Crime' On The Job In Maryland
An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a “violent crime” over the weekend, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) confirmed, though details of the incident remain under wraps. The agency said on Monday, Jan. 30 that the “MDOT MTA is saddened to learn of the...
WRGB
Americans protest in anger, rally for justice as beating video of Tyre Nichols is shown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TND) — Peaceful protests and rallies took place Friday evening in Memphis and other cities across the country after authorities released video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols, who later died. People held signs and chanted. There were speeches condemning the police who beat Nichols and police...
popville.com
“robbed, scooter (moped) jacked” in Bloomingdale
I was robbed, scooter jacked at First & W Street, NW. They threatened to shoot me but I never saw a gun. The car followed me as I turned right on W street, it was a silver Hyundai or something similar, I couldn’t get the tag or a better photo.
Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police
Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
'Deep breaths': Dispatch audio details response of deadly shooting, crash in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in West BaltimoreA 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later,...
Baltimore Police: Citizen Flags Down Officers To Assist Man Shot Multiple Times
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was hospitalized late yesterday morning in a shooting that occurred in Northwest Baltimore. Just before noon, The Baltimore Police Department Northwest District officers were on patrol in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard when a citizen flagged them down and informed them that someone had been shot. Officers began canvassing the neighborhood and were dispatched to the 3300 block of Ayrdale Avenue. There, police found a 31-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time. The post Baltimore Police: Citizen Flags Down Officers To Assist Man Shot Multiple Times appeared first on Shore News Network.
dcnewsnow.com
Nine People Displaced After Fire in Seat Pleasant, Maryland
Prince George's County Fire/EMS said nine people were put out of their home after a fire on Jan. 29, 2023. Nine People Displaced After Fire in Seat Pleasant, …. Prince George's County Fire/EMS said nine people were put out of their home after a fire on Jan. 29, 2023. Last...
Officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death attended college in West Virginia, according to records
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — An officer charged in relation to Tyre Nichols’ death graduated from West Virginia State University (WVSU) in 2013, according to online school records. Desmond A. Mills Jr., 32, majored in criminal justice and law enforcement at WVSU. The school’s Football Roster shows that Mills was No. 78 for the WVSU Yellow […]
WUSA
Woman rescued after Southeast DC rowhouse fire
WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after a house fire in Southeast D.C. Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a rowhouse for a reported fire around 9 a.m. According to a post on social media by the fire department, crews responded to the area of 1600 block of Ridge Place Southeast, near Anacostia High School, for a fire.
