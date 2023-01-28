Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Cam Welsh the latest Spring Garden athlete to sign with Berry
SPRING GARDEN – It’s almost as if Berry College in Rome, Ga., is where Spring Garden senior Cam Welsh was meant to be. His father, Cherokee County Schools Superintendent Mike Welsh, played basketball for the Vikings and graduated from there in 1991. His cousin Luke Welsh and another former teammate Chaz Pope currently play football for the Vikings. Even his Excel travel baseball coach, Josh Beshears, pitched on the baseball team in 2002-03 for head coach David Beasley.
weisradio.com
Collinsville sweeps Gaylesville in Friday basketball action
COLLINSVILLE – Colton Wills and Keaton DeBoard both delivered 17 points to help the Collinsville Panthers earn a 68-54 victory over visiting Gaylesville on Friday. Wills sank three 3-pointers for the Panthers. He also grabbed 12 rebounds. Gavin Lang rang for 14 points, including four treys, to go along with five rebounds. Eli Griggs delivered eight points. Mason McAteer and Shaun Stewart both finished with five points. Stewart also had five boards.
weisradio.com
Amos comes up big for Warriors in win at Alexandria
ANNISTON – Jack Amos made a living on the football field having people underestimate him because of his size. Being the smallest guy on the basketball floor has its advantages, too. For one, you can sneak into places unnoticed and come up with the big play. That’s what happened...
themadisonrecord.com
Mill Creek Greenpower Team motors to first place in Oxford
MADISON – A student team at Mill Creek Elementary School had never worked together at a competition, but they didn’t let their novice status get in the way. The Mill Creek Greenpower Racing Team won first place overall at the Choccolocco Green Prix Race in Oxford on Jan. 19.
Autoweek.com
Benny Parsons Reaches Milestone with 200-mph Qualifying Lap at Talladega
Almost immediately after the opening of Talladega Superspeeday in 1969, there was talk of 200-mph laps on the speedway built to be a faster version of Dayton. Bobby Isaac had approached the magic number in April 1970, recording a qualifying speed of 199.658 mph in Winston 500 qualifying. Thirteen years...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dwight Phillips Jr., 4-star RB out of Georgia, reveals SEC commitment
Dwight Phillips Jr. has some serious speed as a 4-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. On Saturday, he announced his commitment on where he will begin his college career. A 5-foot-11 and 170-pound recruit out of Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, Phillips announced an in-state commitment to Kirby...
Mason’s BBQ Coming Soon to Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – The JSU media department noted that if you have driven down Mountain Street lately, you have likely noticed a new business sign across from Meehan Hall/JSU Stadium. Mason’s BBQ – the popular food truck that visited campus in the fall semester – is expanding into a full service restaurant. The opening date is not yet finalized, but is slated for early February. It will serve both the campus and local community and accept Cocky Bucks, cash and credit cards (but not Flex). JSU will share the opening date, hours and menu when available.
Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday
A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […] The post Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com
Mr. Joseph David Jordan
Survivors include his daughters, Susan (Don) Rochester and Pam Gossett; sister, Josephine “Squeaky” Jordan Bandini; 2 grandchildren, Chase Allyn Gossett and Laura Elizabeth Rochester; special friend, James Walker., and several Nieces & Nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Jordan; daughter, Amy Early; sister, Elizabeth...
weisradio.com
Wreck on County Road 43 Early Monday
The driver, identified as a resident of DeKalb County, was only shaken up following a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Monday in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the driver of the 2002 Chevrolet lost control of the vehicle around 4:30am, left County Road 43 in Sand Rock, striking a utility pole.
Jefferson Starship Comes to Oxford
Oxford, AL – Jefferson Starship Comes to Oxford’s Performing Arts Center on Sunday, February 5th at 7:00 pm. Jefferson Starship is one of the most successful rock groups of the 1970s and 80s, earning 3 platinum and 8 gold records, as well as numerous Top 40 singles. While Jefferson Starship continues to tour today. The band continues to tour today… and consists of original member David Freiberg (Guitar, vocals), long time Jefferson Starship and original Starship member Donny Baldwin (drums), 25 year member Chris Smith (Keyboard), Cathy Richardson (vocals) and Jude Gold (Lead Guitar) who have both been in the band for over 15 years.
weisradio.com
Atrium Health Floyd Provides Stop the Bleed Kits to Area Schools
Atrium Health Floyd Provides Stop the Bleed Kits to Area Schools. Nearly 1,000 kits given to regional health care partners. Chattooga County schools, Floyd County Schools, Rome City Schools, Polk County schools, Trion schools and Darlington School recently requested hundreds of the Stop the Bleed kits from Atrium Health Floyd. Requests for the Stop the Bleed kits came after school leaders attended active-shooter response training held by the health care system.
southerntorch.com
Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 16 thru January 19, 2023
Wesley Matthew Abernathy, age 29 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Harassment at 9:06 am. Carl Richard Morgan Jr, age 36 of Trenton, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 12:36 pm. 0 Accident with 0 Injuries. Tuesday January 17th. Incidents. Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were...
Anniston Cat Show and Adoption Event Coming to Town
Anniston, AL – On Saturday and Sunday, February 4th and 5th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm the Anniston City Meeting Center is the place to be! 𝗦𝗘𝗘 𝗨𝗣 𝗧𝗢 72 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗧𝗜𝗙𝗨𝗟 𝗖𝗔𝗧 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗗𝗦!
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 30th
Albert Kanaday, 44 of Gadsden – Forgery 1st (x2) and UPOM 2nd;. Jade Pruitt, 20 of Centre – FTA/UPOM 2nd and FTA/UPODP;. Sharon Atkins, 46 of Centre – UPOM 2nd, UPODP and DUI;. Gerrick Glass, age 37 of Centre – UPOM 2nd and Certain Persons Forbidden to...
northjacksonpress.com
Vehicles Recovered By Sonar Equipment
By Bonita Wilborn Whether you are a competition fisherman or just looking for more success in your home waters, fishing […]. By Bonita Wilborn Whether you are a competition fisherman or just looking for more success in your home waters, fishing with sonar can be an excellent tool. Jackson County law enforcement is also finding that sonar fishing equipment can be an excellent tool for them. Jackson County law enforcement and…
weisradio.com
Alabama’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Visits Centre
Alabama’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Visits Centre. Rick Pate, Commissioner of Ag and Industries in Alabama spoke to the Cherokee County Republican Club on Saturday during their quarterly breakfast meeting. Pate said he was pleased to see so many in attendance including residents of Etowah and DeKalb Counties....
southerntorch.com
Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
Pilot injured in Alabama plane crash, authorities say
A small, twin-engine airplane crashed Saturday night in Alabama injuring the pilot, officials said. The plane crashed near U.S. 280 in Talladega County, southeast of Birmingham. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the plane crashed at approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday near Meadow Farm Lane. The pilot was taken to a...
Twin-engine plane crashes in Talladega County
A twin-engine plane crashed near Meadow Farm Lane off Old Sylacauga Highway on Saturday evening.
