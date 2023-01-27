ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Public Radio

Options for sober and sober-curious Chicagoans beyond Dry January

Dry January is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop living a sober lifestyle if you don’t want to!. Reset discusses the growing community of sober people in the Chicago area and learns about efforts to bring more events and spaces for people who don’t drink.
CHICAGO, IL
travelphotodiscovery.com

Chicago foods you must eat

Planning a trip to the Windy City? Get ready to immerse yourself in the foodie scene! Chicago is home to some top-rated chefs and high-end restaurants, often trying out unique fusion concepts, which you should absolutely experience. But when you visit, don’t neglect the top Chicago must eat foods!
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Brandon Johnson Envisions Higher Heights For Black Chicago

Cook County Board Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson discussed his policies, vision, and hopes for a grander, more equitable Chicago for Black residents with members of Chicago’s legacy Black press in a 90-minute editorial roundtable on Friday afternoon. Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher at Jenner-Academy and Westinghouse College Prep, has previously organized with the Chicago Teachers Union to advocate for greater resources for CPS students.
CHICAGO, IL
106.9 KROC

Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport

A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
CHICAGO, IL
studyfinds.org

Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts

Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

What is Chicago’s lowest high temperature ever recorded?

I know that on January 20, 1985, Chicago set the record for its lowest temperature with a low of minus 27. What is the lowest high temperature ever recorded?. It’s rare for Chicago’s temperature to stay below zero all day, with only 48 occurrences dating back to 1870. The city’s most recent subzero high was December 23, 2022, with a maximum of minus 1. The city’s record lowest daytime high of minus 11 has been recorded twice–once on a frigid Christmas Eve in 1983 and again on Jan. 18, 1994. The city has even experienced two three-day strings of subzero daytime weather. The first was in January 1883 when the high temperature failed to reach zero on Jan. 21 (minus 4), Jan. 22 (minus 4), and Jan. 23 (minus 1). The second happened 100 years later in 1983 during the city’s “frozen Christmas” period from Dec. 23-25 with highs of minus 6, minus 11, and minus 5, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
luxesource.com

Raise A Glass To This Chicago Winery Inspired By 1930s Glamour

In Fall 2022, Chicago Winery—a full-scale wine-making operation with everything except vineyards—opened in River North. The design-forward facility includes on-view stainless steel fermenting tanks and a barrel room, as well as an event space and Liva, a restaurant with cuisine by Chef Andrew Graves. “We created a beautiful...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Church vandalized in Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A church in Ukrainian Village was vandalized. Sunday night, windows were boarded up at Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral.Overnight, Father Alexander Koranda confirmed he is the one who found the damage along with the rocks thrown inside. The church has filed a police report and Chicago police are now looking for the person who did it.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Smash and grab burglars hit Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile

Chicago police are on the hunt for three smash-and-grab burglars who targeted the Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile this morning. A store employee was in the back office area of the store, which sells high-end winter gear at 800 North Michigan, when the burglary occurred just after 6 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills

Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy