FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Chicago Public Radio
Options for sober and sober-curious Chicagoans beyond Dry January
Dry January is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop living a sober lifestyle if you don’t want to!. Reset discusses the growing community of sober people in the Chicago area and learns about efforts to bring more events and spaces for people who don’t drink.
The Nation's First Black-Owned McDonalds Reopens With New Technology, Art, and Even a Classroom
"I wanted to bring the community together," its new owner, Yolanda Travis, says.
Son of “Mother Wade” fights to keep Josephine’s Restaurant open
Since 2008 Victor Love, son of Josephine “Mother” Wade, has worked by his mother’s side to keep the historic Black-owned Josephine’s Restaurant open, but the pandemic has slowed business to a trickle, which may force him to close the restaurant’s doors. But, Love vows, as...
Lori Lightfoot Sparks Backlash Over Dancing Video Amid Chicago Crime Wave
The video of Lightfoot dancing in the street has begun to circulate online and has so far been viewed more than 50,000 times.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago bakery offering 'do it yourself' King Cakes for Mardi Gras
CHICAGO - Time to let the good times roll. A new Chicagoan is introducing the city to a taste of New Orleans, just in time for Mardi Gras. She’s baking "do it yourself" King Cakes, as a love letter to her native city and the city she now calls home.
Chicago Public Radio
Food businesses pop up in 875 North Michigan to offer ‘a little taste of the South Side’
“A little taste of the South Side” has popped up inside 875 North Michigan Avenue, the building once known as the John Hancock Center. A group of South Side food businesses have set up shop for a spell to get more exposure and give the Magnificent Mile a little more flavor.
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
travelphotodiscovery.com
Chicago foods you must eat
Planning a trip to the Windy City? Get ready to immerse yourself in the foodie scene! Chicago is home to some top-rated chefs and high-end restaurants, often trying out unique fusion concepts, which you should absolutely experience. But when you visit, don’t neglect the top Chicago must eat foods!
Chicago Defender
Brandon Johnson Envisions Higher Heights For Black Chicago
Cook County Board Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson discussed his policies, vision, and hopes for a grander, more equitable Chicago for Black residents with members of Chicago’s legacy Black press in a 90-minute editorial roundtable on Friday afternoon. Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher at Jenner-Academy and Westinghouse College Prep, has previously organized with the Chicago Teachers Union to advocate for greater resources for CPS students.
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
studyfinds.org
Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts
Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
WGNtv.com
What is Chicago’s lowest high temperature ever recorded?
I know that on January 20, 1985, Chicago set the record for its lowest temperature with a low of minus 27. What is the lowest high temperature ever recorded?. It’s rare for Chicago’s temperature to stay below zero all day, with only 48 occurrences dating back to 1870. The city’s most recent subzero high was December 23, 2022, with a maximum of minus 1. The city’s record lowest daytime high of minus 11 has been recorded twice–once on a frigid Christmas Eve in 1983 and again on Jan. 18, 1994. The city has even experienced two three-day strings of subzero daytime weather. The first was in January 1883 when the high temperature failed to reach zero on Jan. 21 (minus 4), Jan. 22 (minus 4), and Jan. 23 (minus 1). The second happened 100 years later in 1983 during the city’s “frozen Christmas” period from Dec. 23-25 with highs of minus 6, minus 11, and minus 5, respectively.
luxesource.com
Raise A Glass To This Chicago Winery Inspired By 1930s Glamour
In Fall 2022, Chicago Winery—a full-scale wine-making operation with everything except vineyards—opened in River North. The design-forward facility includes on-view stainless steel fermenting tanks and a barrel room, as well as an event space and Liva, a restaurant with cuisine by Chef Andrew Graves. “We created a beautiful...
Church vandalized in Ukrainian Village
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A church in Ukrainian Village was vandalized. Sunday night, windows were boarded up at Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral.Overnight, Father Alexander Koranda confirmed he is the one who found the damage along with the rocks thrown inside. The church has filed a police report and Chicago police are now looking for the person who did it.
Eater
Boka and Chef Daniel Rose Pursue French Perfection With a New Chicago Brasserie
“The sound of French cooking is ‘buenos dias,’” says chef Daniel Rose, finding refuge in the kitchen while visitors dressed in their finest party clothes crammed into Le Select on Wednesday for an opening party in River North. Le Select is the anticipated French restaurant opening Saturday...
Chicago Restaurant Named Among The 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
cwbchicago.com
Smash and grab burglars hit Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile
Chicago police are on the hunt for three smash-and-grab burglars who targeted the Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile this morning. A store employee was in the back office area of the store, which sells high-end winter gear at 800 North Michigan, when the burglary occurred just after 6 a.m.
Englewood Neighbors Did Not Want A Save A Lot To Replace Whole Foods. The City Says There Was No Other Choice
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood neighborhood leaders are blasting officials for replacing their closed Whole Foods Market with a Save A Lot, accusing the city of pursuing a backroom deal over the community’s objections. Officials confirmed Thursday the store, which closed in November, would be revived as a Save A...
Daily Northwestern
Open Tab: Hybrid bakery-cafe-lounge Cupitol Coffee and Eatery challenges brunch status quo
Cupitol Coffee and Eatery is known for its all-day, mouthwatering breakfast. But the restaurant also provides Evanston with a balance of sweet and savory dishes in an inviting, bustling atmosphere. Cupitol has a location in Evanston at 812 Grove St., one in Streeterville and one in West Loop. The Evanston...
3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills
Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
