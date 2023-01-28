ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

CHP: 1 dead, 3 injured in collision involving 3 vehicles in Placer County

By Jeremiah Martinez
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — One person died and three others were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Placer County on Friday.

After 4 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Auburn area were notified of a three-car collision on Interstate 80 east of Penryn Road near Penryn, according to officials.

When officers arrived at the scene, one of the drivers was found unresponsive and medical aid was performed, as they waited for fire personnel to arrive.

According to the CHP, a GMC Sierra pickup was traveling eastbound on I-80 east of Penryn Road at an unsafe rate of speed for slowing traffic ahead. Officials said the driver looked down at his phone and when he looked up, he observed traffic was slowing suddenly, causing him to rear-end a Toyota highlander.

Following the collision, the force of the impact caused the front of the Toyota highlander to collide with the rear end of a Toyota Sienna, the CHP said.

After arriving on the scene, Placer County fire personnel later pronounced the driver of the Toyota Highlander died.

The driver of the Toyota Sienna and his passengers were injured in the collision, but the injuries were minor, the CHP said.

Deputies arrested the driver of the pickup on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, and he was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center due to possible broken ribs.

Following the collision, two eastbound lanes of I-80 were shut down for three hours.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation and alcohol and/or drugs appear to be a factor, according to the CHP.

