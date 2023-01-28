Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Related
2news.com
No one injured after state police car hit multiple times due to winter conditions
Nevada State Police are reminding drivers in northern Nevada to slow down around first responders after a Highway Patrol car was hit multiple times near Lockwood Sunday morning. This morning while responding to an incident on I-80 near Lockwood, a Nevada State Trooper’s vehicle was struck while the Trooper was...
2news.com
Man Killed, Another Injured In Carson City Crash
Nevada State Police are investigating if one of the vehicles involved ran a red light. Nevada State Police are investigating if pick-up truck ran the red light.
2news.com
Investigation Underway After Fire Breaks Out on High Street in Reno
Reno firefighters are investigating what caused flames to break out at an apartment complex Monday morning. The fire happened at the Jet Apartments on High Street just before 9:30 a.m. Firefighters say the fire started in between floor joints but no one was hurt. The fire impacted a unit on...
mynews4.com
I-80 reopens east of Sparks after closing due to multiple crashes
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29: The crashes have been cleared, according to NDOT. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed east of Sparks due to multiple crashes. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the roadway is closed near the area of Patrick and...
KOLO TV Reno
Hit-and-run crash off Plumas Street leaves residents concerned for safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are still looking for the car and driver who crashed into a family’s front yard early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along Plumas Street near the Reno Tennis Courts. A driver veered off the road, through a neighboring chain link...
mynews4.com
Crews knock down early morning trailer fire in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an early morning trailer fire broke out in Sun Valley on Sunday. Authorities said the fire started in a trailer which was adjacent to a house but they were able to keep the fire from spreading.
2news.com
City Of Reno & RTC Add New Traffic Signal To Busy Streets
RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. RTC Flips Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows and Wilbur May Pkwy. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in and around the newly signalized intersection as people get used to the new traffic signal.
2news.com
Two Men On Parole Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Cars At Sparks Business
Both men were charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools. Both men are on active parole or probation with Nevada Parole and Probation.
kkoh.com
Washoe County Animal Services Looking For Woman And Dog Involved in Attack
Washoe County Regional Animal Services is asking for the public’s help finding a woman and her dog who were allegedly involved in an attack. Animal services said the woman is Heather Brashear, described as white in her 30s and possibly homeless. The dog, Bandit, is a tan-and-white pit bull mix. The attack happened last Thursday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. The person who was attacked suffered severe injuries.
2news.com
Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
mynews4.com
One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
2news.com
RTC to Flip the Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows Pkwy./Wilbur May Pkwy. Monday
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning to activate a newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of South Meadows Parkway and Wilbur May Parkway on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Reno Vice Mayor and RTC Commissioner Devon Reese and City of Reno Councilmember Naomi...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: is county neglecting viewer's flooded road?
Reno, NEV — Viewer MK Lankford who lives outside of Fallon wrote in asking if Churchill County should be doing more to maintain his road which ended up getting flooded after our last storm. Lankford says there was so much water he couldn't get out of the driveway and he couldn't get his trash picked up either.
2news.com
Snowy Roads Making Travel Difficult Sunday Morning
Northern Nevada got another dump of snow Sunday morning, making roads dangerous for drivers. The National Weather Service Reno has a winter weather advisory in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area, until 7 p.m. Sunday. Multiple spin outs and crashes have been reported along...
KOLO TV Reno
Car crashes into building on Keystone
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
2news.com
Lyon County To Begin Saturation Patrols
Over one dozen additional deputies are expected to be patrolling Fernley. The sheriff's office says it's likely their next Saturation Patrol will take place in Dayton in the upcoming weeks.
Sierra Sun
Frigid temps, wind to create ‘dangerous’ conditions in Sierra
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Roads are icy, temperatures are in the single digits Monday morning at Truckee-Tahoe and officials are warning High Sierra winds will create dangerous conditions in the backcountry. All schools are running a regular schedule on Monday except in Incline Village where classes will begin after a...
KOLO TV Reno
Big snowstorms mean more potholes across Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Intense storms left Reno streets covered in snow until recently. Now, road crews are working day and night to fill potholes around town. “This is a bigger year with the duration of storms we had and moisture content with the rain,” said Tim Hendricks, the City of Reno Maintenance and Operations Manager.
mynews4.com
Reports: South Lake Tahoe skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
Beloved professional skier Kyle Smaine from South Lake Tahoe died in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, according to multiple reports. According to Mountain Gazette, Smaine, 31, was on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism when he was killed. A man that was with Smaine told the...
Comments / 6