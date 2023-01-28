ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

2news.com

Investigation Underway After Fire Breaks Out on High Street in Reno

Reno firefighters are investigating what caused flames to break out at an apartment complex Monday morning. The fire happened at the Jet Apartments on High Street just before 9:30 a.m. Firefighters say the fire started in between floor joints but no one was hurt. The fire impacted a unit on...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

I-80 reopens east of Sparks after closing due to multiple crashes

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29: The crashes have been cleared, according to NDOT. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed east of Sparks due to multiple crashes. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the roadway is closed near the area of Patrick and...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Crews knock down early morning trailer fire in Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an early morning trailer fire broke out in Sun Valley on Sunday. Authorities said the fire started in a trailer which was adjacent to a house but they were able to keep the fire from spreading.
SUN VALLEY, NV
2news.com

City Of Reno & RTC Add New Traffic Signal To Busy Streets

RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. RTC Flips Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows and Wilbur May Pkwy. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in and around the newly signalized intersection as people get used to the new traffic signal.
RENO, NV
kkoh.com

Washoe County Animal Services Looking For Woman And Dog Involved in Attack

Washoe County Regional Animal Services is asking for the public’s help finding a woman and her dog who were allegedly involved in an attack. Animal services said the woman is Heather Brashear, described as white in her 30s and possibly homeless. The dog, Bandit, is a tan-and-white pit bull mix. The attack happened last Thursday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. The person who was attacked suffered severe injuries.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks

Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: is county neglecting viewer's flooded road?

Reno, NEV — Viewer MK Lankford who lives outside of Fallon wrote in asking if Churchill County should be doing more to maintain his road which ended up getting flooded after our last storm. Lankford says there was so much water he couldn't get out of the driveway and he couldn't get his trash picked up either.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Snowy Roads Making Travel Difficult Sunday Morning

Northern Nevada got another dump of snow Sunday morning, making roads dangerous for drivers. The National Weather Service Reno has a winter weather advisory in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area, until 7 p.m. Sunday. Multiple spin outs and crashes have been reported along...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Car crashes into building on Keystone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lyon County To Begin Saturation Patrols

Over one dozen additional deputies are expected to be patrolling Fernley. The sheriff's office says it's likely their next Saturation Patrol will take place in Dayton in the upcoming weeks.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Sierra Sun

Frigid temps, wind to create ‘dangerous’ conditions in Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Roads are icy, temperatures are in the single digits Monday morning at Truckee-Tahoe and officials are warning High Sierra winds will create dangerous conditions in the backcountry. All schools are running a regular schedule on Monday except in Incline Village where classes will begin after a...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Big snowstorms mean more potholes across Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Intense storms left Reno streets covered in snow until recently. Now, road crews are working day and night to fill potholes around town. “This is a bigger year with the duration of storms we had and moisture content with the rain,” said Tim Hendricks, the City of Reno Maintenance and Operations Manager.
RENO, NV

