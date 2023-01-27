ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

DCist

D.C. Street Vendors Garner Crucial Council Support For Decriminalization Bill

D.C. street vendors staged a pop-up vending zone in November of 2022. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau have co-introduced the Street Vendor Advancement Amendment Act of 2023. The bill is a combination of two prior bills that would decriminalize street vending, reduce fees, and reform the overall process by establishing vending zones.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Proper hydration is essential, but many of us aren't drinking enough water

BALTIMORE -- Are you drinking enough water? It is a simple way to stay healthy, with a long list of benefits.Hydration is key to living a long, healthy life.Drinking water aids digestion and protects your organs, regulates body temperature, normalizes blood pressure and can even slow down the aging process. We talked to Baltimoreans to find out who's staying hydrated. "Do you feel like you drink enough water in a day?" Linh Bui asked passers-by in the city. "Yeah, I drink water. I drink water every day," one person replied.  "Uh... Probably not," said another. "I wish I could drink more water, but I...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Price of Ellicott City flood prevention project balloons to $130 million

The price of a flood prevention project in Ellicott City, Maryland, which saw two major flooding events in 2016 and 2018, has skyrocketed by nearly $50 million. According to Howard County officials, building the “extended north tunnel” is now expected to cost $130 million, compared to the $82 million price tag that was initially announced along with the project in 2019.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
ExecutiveBiz

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. Leaders, Founders, and Executives: Who Are They?

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company offers a range of construction services, including general contracting, project delivery, site development, and engineering, to various government agencies and commercial customers in the United States. Take a look at Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. leaders, founders, and executives. About Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. Image from The Whiting-Turner Contracting...
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

Montgomery County Issues Grants To Faith Organizations For Protection Against Hate Crimes

Montgomery County has opened $800,000 in grants for faith-based organized and other nonprofits to increase security measures, after a spate of hate crimes in recent months. “We’ve had so many deeply disturbing incidents that’s it’s hard not to act,” County Executive Marc Elrich said at a press conference highlighting the grants on Monday morning. “It is really unfortunate that we’re doing this. If you think about this money, where it could’ve [gone]; into feeding programs in Montgomery County or rental assistance in Montgomery County…instead we’re diverting resources to protect people from people who are just driven by hate. That’s a sad commentary on where this is, but we have to fight.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Planning Board and Planning Department announce February 2023 Calendar of Events

The Montgomery County Planning Board and the Montgomery County Planning Department have announced their February 2023 calendar of events and meetings. Residents can participate in Planning Board meetings by testifying in-person, testifying virtually, over the phone, and by watching the meetings on the Planning Board’s live stream. Community members may also testify by sending in written comments to the Planning Board. Information about submitting written testimony and testifying in front of the Planning Board can be found below. Contact us for accessibility accommodations.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

George Washington University installs 'morning-after' pill vending machine on campus

Students at George Washington University can now access emergency contraception through a vending machine located inside the school’s student center. Students can purchase Plan B, a well-known brand name for an emergency contraceptive pill, from the vending machine located on the ground floor of the University Student Center, along with other items such as tampons, Tylenol, and Advil. Student government leaders pushed for the project shortly after the reversal of Roe v. Wade last summer after some students voiced concerns about a lack of access to reproductive healthcare.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

The 11 Best Stargazing Spots Near D.C.

In an urban environment like D.C., it’s hard to catch a glimpse of cosmic curiosities like the green comet expected to be visible in this part of the world this week, the Milky Way, or just your favorite constellation. But there are some spots in the Maryland and Virginia suburbs that experts say offer up some great views, and several places also host special events for all your stargazing needs. Looking to see the stars in D.C. proper? Scroll to the bottom for a few alternative ways to check out the night sky.
WASHINGTON, DC
