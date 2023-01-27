Read full article on original website
NPS To Clear McPherson Square Homeless Encampment Two Months Earlier Than Planned
The encampment at McPherson Square Park along I at 15th Streets NW, on Jan. 25, 2023. The National Park Service plans to clear a homeless encampment on federal land in McPherson Square on Feb. 15, two months ahead of its previously planned clearing. NPS says it moved the clearing date...
D.C. Street Vendors Garner Crucial Council Support For Decriminalization Bill
D.C. street vendors staged a pop-up vending zone in November of 2022. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau have co-introduced the Street Vendor Advancement Amendment Act of 2023. The bill is a combination of two prior bills that would decriminalize street vending, reduce fees, and reform the overall process by establishing vending zones.
Proper hydration is essential, but many of us aren't drinking enough water
BALTIMORE -- Are you drinking enough water? It is a simple way to stay healthy, with a long list of benefits.Hydration is key to living a long, healthy life.Drinking water aids digestion and protects your organs, regulates body temperature, normalizes blood pressure and can even slow down the aging process. We talked to Baltimoreans to find out who's staying hydrated. "Do you feel like you drink enough water in a day?" Linh Bui asked passers-by in the city. "Yeah, I drink water. I drink water every day," one person replied. "Uh... Probably not," said another. "I wish I could drink more water, but I...
Price of Ellicott City flood prevention project balloons to $130 million
The price of a flood prevention project in Ellicott City, Maryland, which saw two major flooding events in 2016 and 2018, has skyrocketed by nearly $50 million. According to Howard County officials, building the “extended north tunnel” is now expected to cost $130 million, compared to the $82 million price tag that was initially announced along with the project in 2019.
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. Leaders, Founders, and Executives: Who Are They?
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company offers a range of construction services, including general contracting, project delivery, site development, and engineering, to various government agencies and commercial customers in the United States. Take a look at Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. leaders, founders, and executives. About Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. Image from The Whiting-Turner Contracting...
Gun safety advocates, state's attorney Bates push for change in Annapolis
Gun violence has been a major issue in our community, and families are fed up, which is why a group moms will rally for change in Annapolis at the state house around 9:30 Tuesday morning.
MD tourism leaders seek to link Chesapeake Bay destinations with passenger ferry
MARYLAND – Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast in Annapolis, grab lunch in Saint Michaels, and round out the day with dinner in Crisfield? How about taking in all that those communities have to offer, while enjoying scenic views on the Chesapeake Bay as you move between them?
Montgomery County Executive Elrich announce $800,00 awarded to nonprofit, organizations to deter hate crimes
Montgomery Co. Executive Marc Elrich will be joined by local leaders on Monday, Jan. 30. for the announcement of the awarding of $800,000 in grants.
Montgomery County Issues Grants To Faith Organizations For Protection Against Hate Crimes
Montgomery County has opened $800,000 in grants for faith-based organized and other nonprofits to increase security measures, after a spate of hate crimes in recent months. “We’ve had so many deeply disturbing incidents that’s it’s hard not to act,” County Executive Marc Elrich said at a press conference highlighting the grants on Monday morning. “It is really unfortunate that we’re doing this. If you think about this money, where it could’ve [gone]; into feeding programs in Montgomery County or rental assistance in Montgomery County…instead we’re diverting resources to protect people from people who are just driven by hate. That’s a sad commentary on where this is, but we have to fight.”
Prince George’s County Council to tackle rising rents, tobacco stores
The council in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is taking up a list of bills on Tuesday, which include efforts at rent control — or rent stabilization as backers of the plan call it. Under the legislation, which easily passed a committee earlier this month, landlords would be prohibited...
As hate crimes increase, number of nonprofits applying for Montgomery Co. security grants rise
Knives placed near playgrounds, shattered windows, fences defaced with antisemitic graffiti, late-night unwelcome visitors — they are just some of the incidents described by the leaders of nonprofit organizations in Montgomery County, Maryland, that say they need help to prevent hate crimes. “I moved here to Montgomery County, to...
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
Do rats run the city? Students reflect on unsettling, amicable rat encounters in D.C.
From sidewalks to trashcans to gutters, rats roam free across D.C. ready to scurry across the street at a moment’s notice, but students have taken a peculiar liking to the rodents for their cute appearance and enduring prevalence. Rat sightings have become a right of passage for students who...
Montgomery County Planning Board and Planning Department announce February 2023 Calendar of Events
The Montgomery County Planning Board and the Montgomery County Planning Department have announced their February 2023 calendar of events and meetings. Residents can participate in Planning Board meetings by testifying in-person, testifying virtually, over the phone, and by watching the meetings on the Planning Board’s live stream. Community members may also testify by sending in written comments to the Planning Board. Information about submitting written testimony and testifying in front of the Planning Board can be found below. Contact us for accessibility accommodations.
Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law
For criminal laws to be respected, they must be considered fair and in proportion to the crime. The post Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Frederick City Official Talks About Former Frederick Towne Mall, Local Economy
The owners have proposed the former mall be turned into an entertainment venue. Frederick, Md (KM) What to do about the former Frederick Towne Mall has been a topic of discussion among Frederick City Officials. At one time, the mall, now known as District 40, had JC Penny and Montgomery...
Pickleball battle: Va. community divided on restricting the sport due to noise complaints
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — The fastest-growing sport in America is called pickleball, and its explosion in popularity is leading to an increasing number of complaints about the noise it creates. On Monday night, the Vienna Town Council is expected to vote on whether to restrict what days of the week people can play at Glyndon Park.
Cheverly Recycling Site Is An ‘Open Dump,’ Attorney General Lawsuit Says
What was supposedly a recycling business in Cheverly, Md., has actually been operating as an illegal trash transfer station and open dump for almost a decade, according to a lawsuit filed by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. The business, called World Recycling Company, is located next to the Cheverly Metro...
George Washington University installs 'morning-after' pill vending machine on campus
Students at George Washington University can now access emergency contraception through a vending machine located inside the school’s student center. Students can purchase Plan B, a well-known brand name for an emergency contraceptive pill, from the vending machine located on the ground floor of the University Student Center, along with other items such as tampons, Tylenol, and Advil. Student government leaders pushed for the project shortly after the reversal of Roe v. Wade last summer after some students voiced concerns about a lack of access to reproductive healthcare.
The 11 Best Stargazing Spots Near D.C.
In an urban environment like D.C., it’s hard to catch a glimpse of cosmic curiosities like the green comet expected to be visible in this part of the world this week, the Milky Way, or just your favorite constellation. But there are some spots in the Maryland and Virginia suburbs that experts say offer up some great views, and several places also host special events for all your stargazing needs. Looking to see the stars in D.C. proper? Scroll to the bottom for a few alternative ways to check out the night sky.
