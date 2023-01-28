SWAT qualifies 6, Riverside 3, and AHSTW 1 for girls state wrestling

(Sioux City) The Super Regionals were held Friday in girls wrestling.

State qualifiers for the SWAT Valkyrie out of of the Region 1 Tournament are Jazz Christensen, Ady Lundquist, Evy Marlin, Grace Britten, Ellen Gerlock, and Haley Armstong.

Armstong won the 235 pound title with a pair of pins on the day. Gerlock topped the field at 190. She posted three pins in the tourney. Ady Lundquist took top honors in the 110 pound bracket. Lundquist went 3-0 with three pins.

Jazz Christensen went 1-1 with a win by fall and a loss by fall to place 2nd at 100. Evy Marlin took 2nd at 130. She pinned her first two opponents and then lost by fall in the finals. Grace Britten was 2nd at 170. Britten won by fall twice and then got pinned in the championship round.

AHSTW is advancing runner-up Bella Canada from the Region 1 Tourney. Canada won by fall in the semifinals and then lost by fall in 5:10 in the championship match at 235.

Riverside was in Region 2 at the Tyson Events Center and finished the day with two champs and one 4th place finisher. Molly Allen and Carly Henderson won titles for the Lady Dawgs. Kia Meek also advances to state.

Allen had three technical falls to win the 115 pound championship. She is 26-0 on the season. Henderson improved to 27-5 with a 120 pound title. Her day saw a pin, a decision victory, and a win in the finals by injury default. Meek moves on by finishing 4th at 170. She won three straight matches on the back side of the bracket to help earn her way to Coralville.

The state wrestling tournament for girls will be held Thursday, February 2nd and Friday, February 3rd at Xtream Arena.