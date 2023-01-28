ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

midmajormadness.com

The Other Top 25: Temple surges up ranking

Following its upset of No. 1 Houston, Temple made its first appearance in the Other Top 25 last week. This week, the Owls jumped eight spots to No. 12. Aaron McKie’s club has won four straight games, which matches its longest win streak of the season. This week, the Owls earned a pair of overtime victories.
TEMPLE, PA
SwimInfo

Rutgers Swims Past Nebraska to Close Big Ten Dual Meet Season

Rutgers women’s swimming & diving concluded the dual meet season on Saturday picking up a 211-141 Big Ten victory over Nebraska at the Rutgers Aquatics Center. Sofia (Lobova) Maksimova set a Rutgers Aquatics Center record in the 50 free in 22.35 besting the previous record of 22.79 set by Northeastern’s Megan Clark in 2017.
LINCOLN, NE
NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
NorthEast Times

Eat Chick-fil-A, support Ryan, Judge, Nazareth and St. Hubert

Chick-fil-A Whitman Square and Somerton will host a Spirit Week from Monday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 4 in support of four local high schools: Archbishop Ryan, Father Judge, Nazareth Academy and St. Hubert. The stores will donate a portion of the week’s proceeds to celebrate Catholic Schools Week and support education in the Northeast.
NAZARETH, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Chesco School District Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’

Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
South Philly Review

The Great Glory of the Geator

I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

