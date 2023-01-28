Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
The Other Top 25: Temple surges up ranking
Following its upset of No. 1 Houston, Temple made its first appearance in the Other Top 25 last week. This week, the Owls jumped eight spots to No. 12. Aaron McKie’s club has won four straight games, which matches its longest win streak of the season. This week, the Owls earned a pair of overtime victories.
Rutgers Swims Past Nebraska to Close Big Ten Dual Meet Season
Rutgers women’s swimming & diving concluded the dual meet season on Saturday picking up a 211-141 Big Ten victory over Nebraska at the Rutgers Aquatics Center. Sofia (Lobova) Maksimova set a Rutgers Aquatics Center record in the 50 free in 22.35 besting the previous record of 22.79 set by Northeastern’s Megan Clark in 2017.
Becahi wrestlers outduel nationally-ranked foe in epic performance
Bethlehem Catholic’s wrestlers found themselves in an unusual position Saturday night. “We were underdogs,” said Golden Hawk senior 172-pounder Luke Thomas. “We came in underdogs. We were underdogs every single moment. We wanted to show we would compete against a top-5 team like Malvern Prep.”. Those underdogs...
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
Eat Chick-fil-A, support Ryan, Judge, Nazareth and St. Hubert
Chick-fil-A Whitman Square and Somerton will host a Spirit Week from Monday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 4 in support of four local high schools: Archbishop Ryan, Father Judge, Nazareth Academy and St. Hubert. The stores will donate a portion of the week’s proceeds to celebrate Catholic Schools Week and support education in the Northeast.
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Plymouth Meeting entrepreneur opening region’s first indoor center dedicated to pickleball
Plymouth Meeting resident Talen Singer and partner Bill Davis are opening a $4 million indoor center dedicated to pickleball in Malvern according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 36,000-square-foot center will offer 16 courts and will be the first of its kind in the Philadelphia region. It is expected to open in May.
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester
A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel.
Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Chesco School District Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’
Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
Barrier installation scheduled on I-95, I-76 ramp in Philadelphia and Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that temporary barrier installation will occur next week on sections of Interstate 95 and an Interstate 76 ramp in Philadelphia and Bucks County. Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:. Monday, Jan. 30, through Monday, Feb. 13, from 9 p.m. to 5...
Thousands attend Celebration of Life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat
"They say legends never die," one mourner said. "He's DJing in heaven right now."
The Great Glory of the Geator
I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
West Chester Home to One of 100 Best Places to Dine in America
Yelp announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one Chester County eatery is among them, writes Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner for Forbes. Each year, the company that connects people with great local businesses analyzes the millions of reviews users submit on its platform to name the best local eateries.
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Who are Philly’s influential Black clergy backing in the city’s mayoral race?
An announcement is expected this spring, a senior leader said this week The post Who are Philly’s influential Black clergy backing in the city’s mayoral race? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
