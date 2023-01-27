ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The US Sun

Final three days to claim cash from $350million T-Mobile settlement as company hit by second huge data breach

THE deadline to score payments from the multimillion-dollar T-Mobile settlement is in just three days. Eligible customers can grab $25 cash payments, while California residents are entitled to $100. The telecommunications company agreed to settle the $350million lawsuit stemming from the 2021 criminal cyberattack. This is where a breach exposed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree

If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
WKYC

Consumer Reports: Save money by buying these store brand groceries

CLEVELAND — We’re feeling inflation pains everywhere these days, especially at the grocery store. One way to save money is to buy store brands. But that can be disappointing if the ones you choose don’t taste great. Consumer Reports’ expert taste testers went to work to find the store brands that you’ll actually enjoy eating while saving money, too.
WQAD

Beware of more package scams, experts say

MOLINE, Ill. — With the continued popularity of online shopping, package scams aren't just on the rise: scammers are using more techniques to exploit your information and attempt to steal your money, according to experts. Merry late Christmas?. Even one of our team members here at WQAD was affected...
MOLINE, IL
CBS News

Are tip requests getting out of hand? Many consumers say yes.

Across the country, there's a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping. Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they're tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery. What's next, they wonder — are we going to be tipping our doctors and dentists, too?As more businesses adopt digital payment methods, customers are automatically being prompted to leave a gratuity — many times as high as 30% —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
msn.com

T-Mobile Customers: Today's the Last Day to Claim Your Refund

Current and past T-Mobile customers may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement, but tonight is your last chance to file a claim for compensation. T-Mobile agreed to the massive payout in 2022 to resolve claims that a massive data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information was at least partially due to its negligence.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
wealthinsidermag.com

: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes

The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ty D.

Shoppers Outraged Over Walmart's Failure to Keep Up with Technology As Walmart Refuses to Offer Apple Pay

Walmart, the retail giant, has been facing criticism from customers over its decision to not offer Apple Pay. Apple Pay is one of the most popular forms of payment in the country, allowing customers to pay with their phone by placing it near the card reader. Other stores like CVS, Target, Best Buy, and Staples all accept this form of payment, which saves time and eliminates the need for keypad interactions.

