Oregon State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 62, Scio 22

Astoria 70, Tillamook 43

Baker 39, La Grande 27

Barlow 90, Clackamas 57

Beaverton 74, Sunset 39

Benson 78, Grant 13

C.S. Lewis 37, Willamette Valley Christian 26

Camas Valley 32, Days Creek 25

Cascade 55, North Marion 16

Central Catholic 32, Sandy 22

Churchill 55, Ashland 31

Cleveland 65, Jefferson PDX 63

Condon 36, Klickwood, Wash. 32

Country Christian 48, Eddyville 37

Crane 68, Adrian 36

Crater 73, Thurston 32

Creswell 64, La Pine 41

David Douglas 72, Reynolds 54

Eagle Point 44, Springfield 35

Gervais 47, Western Christian High School 37

Gladstone 64, The Dalles 35

Grants Pass 44, Sheldon 30

Hood River 66, Putnam 50

Imbler 33, Cove 30

Ione/Arlington 50, Horizon Christian Hood River 15

Jefferson 46, Sheridan 38

Jesuit 64, Westview 19

Jordan Valley 50, Four Rivers Community School 18

Junction City 51, Cottage Grove 29

Kennedy 44, Blanchet Catholic 20

Liberty 54, Forest Grove 42

Lincoln 87, Wells 62

Marist 43, Marshfield 41

Mitchell/Spray 50, Dufur 39

Molalla 62, Madras 53

Mountainside 79, Aloha 26

Myrtle Point 51, Riddle 9

Nelson 67, Gresham 35

Nestucca 61, Dayton 30

Newberg 78, Century 42

Nixyaawii 68, Griswold 22

Oregon City 48, Tigard 31

Pendleton 69, Ontario 43

Philomath 58, Sweet Home 16

Powder Valley 58, Pine Eagle 19

Richland, Wash. 77, Hermiston 35

Roosevelt 24, McDaniel 22

Roseburg 49, South Eugene 38

Scappoose 51, St. Helens 36

Sherwood 51, Glencoe 46

Sisters 34, Siuslaw 19

South Medford 65, Willamette 49

South Wasco County def. Bickleton, Wash., forfeit

Southwest Christian 42, N. Clackamas Christian 24

St. Mary’s 65, Coquille 62

St. Paul 64, Crosshill Christian 34

Stanfield 56, Heppner 31

Stayton 69, Newport 55

Sutherlin 45, Cascade Christian 31

Trout Lake, Wash. 54, Sherman 33

Umpqua Valley Christian 62, Pacific 20

Union 42, Elgin 26

Wallowa 38, Joseph 25

West Linn 48, Lake Oswego 40

Weston-McEwen 42, Enterprise 35

Willamina 47, Culver 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Prospect vs. Bonanza, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

