Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 45, Scio 29
Ashland 52, Churchill 39
Astoria 65, Tillamook 36
Baker 58, La Grande 47
Barlow 90, Clackamas 57
Beaverton 74, Sunset 39
Bonanza 72, Prospect 39
Brookings-Harbor 64, Glide 46
Cascade Christian 70, Sutherlin 22
Century 72, Newberg 47
Cleveland 71, Jefferson PDX 53
Columbia Christian 46, Valor Christian 43
Condon 69, Klickwood, Wash. 33
Country Christian 58, Trinity Lutheran 21
Cove 34, Imbler 33
Crane 79, Adrian 54
Creswell 61, La Pine 36
Crosshill Christian 56, St. Paul 45
David Douglas 66, Reynolds 37
Days Creek 66, Camas Valley 27
Douglas 56, Rogue River 34
Echo 72, Pilot Rock 59
Elkton 59, Powers 24
Four Rivers Community School 51, Jordan Valley 39
Grant 68, Benson 54
Grant Union 60, Irrigon 45
Gresham 59, Nelson 52
Harrisburg 44, Elmira 43
Heppner 65, Stanfield 53
Hood River 66, Putnam 50
Horizon Christian Hood River 47, Ione/Arlington 38
Huntington 49, Harper 48
Jesuit 58, Westview 38
Joseph 62, Wallowa 21
Junction City 62, Cottage Grove 36
Kennedy 53, Blanchet Catholic 33
Liberty 54, Forest Grove 50
Lincoln 87, Wells 62
Lost River 66, Central Christian 17
Madras 62, Molalla 53
Marist 45, Marshfield 26
Mitchell/Spray 58, Dufur 41
Mountainside 79, Aloha 26
Myrtle Point 67, Riddle 30
N. Clackamas Christian 48, Southwest Christian 38
Nixyaawii 95, Griswold 20
North Douglas 74, New Hope Christian 31
North Marion 76, Cascade 45
North Valley 73, South Umpqua 72
Parkrose 82, Hillsboro 35
Pendleton 69, Ontario 43
Philomath 59, Sweet Home 21
Phoenix 53, Hidden Valley 51
Powder Valley 49, Pine Eagle 42
Regis 85, Delphian High School 62
Richland, Wash. 95, Hermiston 60
Roosevelt 77, McDaniel 65
Salem Academy 43, Santiam 26
Santiam Christian 59, Taft 32
Scappoose 65, St. Helens 48
Sheldon 44, Grants Pass 30
Sheridan 52, Jefferson 49
Sherman 59, Trout Lake, Wash. 31
Sherwood 75, Glencoe 42
Sisters 51, Siuslaw 37
South Eugene 85, Roseburg 84
South Medford 87, Willamette 53
Stayton 69, Newport 55
Thurston 54, Crater 52
Tigard 58, Oregon City 48
Trinity 58, Country Christian 21
Trinity Lutheran 72, Gilchrist 12
Tualatin 61, Lake Oswego 41
Umpqua Valley Christian 63, Pacific 48
Union 71, Elgin 21
West Linn 78, Lakeridge 38
Weston-McEwen 56, Enterprise 42
Willamette Valley Christian 58, C.S. Lewis 31
Willamina 52, Culver 22
Yoncalla 63, Glendale 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
