The Shah Rukh Khan-starring spy adventure film “Pathaan” has smashed local records for a Hindi film on its first day of release. The strong opening is positive news for Hindi-language Bollywood, which had suffered a dearth of hits last year and was somewhat overshadowed by a string of blockbuster titles from the regional language industries in South India. “Pathaan” also underlines the enduring appeal of Khan, who is arguably India’s biggest male film star, but had been absent from screens as a leading man since 2018. Produced by Yash Raj Films, “Pathaan” had gross revenues of INR679 million ($8.32 million) in...

4 DAYS AGO