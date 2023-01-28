Read full article on original website
Ex-Team India superstar hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Arshdeep Singh
Former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir has slammed Arshdeep Singh for his recent no-ball struggles in international cricket. “I think. these numbers are fine, It can go south and it can go north. But the most important thing is you can’t afford to bowl those no-balls. That is absolutely unacceptable, especially at this level, and […] The post Ex-Team India superstar hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Arshdeep Singh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Five players to watch from the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup
A power-hitter from Bangladesh, England's outstanding allrounder, and a classical offspinner from New Zealand are among the rising stars from the tournament in South Africa
Sunil Joshi: 'I'd pick Kuldeep in India's World Cup squad, but not Chahal'
India's former chief selector talks about why the left-arm wristspinner has had recent success, but why his right-armer colleague needs to do to improve his bowling
Amid brutal trolling, Virat Kohli’s coach defends India captain
Amid rising criticism of his captaincy, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has defended India captain Hardik Pandya. During the weekend, Hardik Pandya earned the wrath of former cricketers and fans for not allowing Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his full quota of four overs in the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow.
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
Phys.org
Viewpoint: Japan is paying families 1 million yen to move to the countryside, but it won't make Tokyo any smaller
The Japanese government has announced a fresh round of incentives for people to move out of the Tokyo region. From April 2023, families seeking a new life in greener pastures will receive JPY1 million (£6,380), per child. This represents an increase of JPY700,000 on previous such payments. Once the...
Hindenburg says Adani has been 'systematically looting' India as the conglomerate accuses the short-seller of `conflict of interest'
Hindenburg Research hit back at Adani Sunday, after the Indian group said the short seller's report was an "attack on India". "India's future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation," the short-seller said. Adani previously said...
India’s Richest Man Accused of Pulling the ‘Largest Con in Corporate History’
A two-year investigation by a short seller claims Adani Group engaged in accounting fraud worth billions of dollars.
Sporting News
'It's horrible': France shock Australia in Sydney Sevens quarters
Reigning World Series champions Australia are out of the Sydney Sevens after being beaten 5-10 by France in the first women’s quarterfinal at Allianz Stadium. It might go down in history as the biggest upset of this year’s tournament. Nobody would’ve seen this coming, except for maybe the...
The internet is going wild over a video of a 20-year-old Japanese woman snowboarding in a red, long-sleeved kimono
Millions of people watched Sumire Morino shred the slopes in a long-sleeved furisode kimono, which she wore to mark Coming of Age Day in Japan.
I'm nonbinary and went to a progressive all-girls college in India. But I was bullied when I got into my first queer relationship.
Vani Khokar found a sense of community outside of the all-girls school after they developed an anxiety disorder from the bullying.
India Banned a BBC Documentary Critical of Modi. Here's How People Are Watching Anyway
As India censors the BBC's "India: The Modi Question," many are turning to QR codes and pirate websites to share the film.
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Enjoys Box Office Record Opening for a Hindi Film, Marks Bollywood Rebound
The Shah Rukh Khan-starring spy adventure film “Pathaan” has smashed local records for a Hindi film on its first day of release. The strong opening is positive news for Hindi-language Bollywood, which had suffered a dearth of hits last year and was somewhat overshadowed by a string of blockbuster titles from the regional language industries in South India. “Pathaan” also underlines the enduring appeal of Khan, who is arguably India’s biggest male film star, but had been absent from screens as a leading man since 2018. Produced by Yash Raj Films, “Pathaan” had gross revenues of INR679 million ($8.32 million) in...
LGBTQ Advocates Heated with Beyoncé’s Performance In Dubai
Beyoncé brings the entertainment but she also brings the backlash. After a breathtaking performance in Dubai last weekend, advocates for the LGBTQ community are trying to break her soul. Queen Bey was the main event at the grand opening of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis. Her first live performance...
India pacer faces social media mockery over Lucknow heroics
India speedster Arshdeep Singh faced social media mockery despite registering figures of 2/7 in the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday. The fans had fun at the young Sikh bowler’s expense as they posted hilarious memes on Twitter to compare his performance in Uttar Pradesh to his display in the previous game in Ranchi.
BBC
South Africa v England: Temba Bavuma thanks interim coach for mental validation
South Africa's white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has heaped praise on interim one-day coach Shukri Conrad for validating his "vulnerability" ahead of his century that helped secure the series win against England on Saturday. The 32-year-old scored 109 off 102 balls to set the Proteas on their way to a five-wicket...
Why people risk their lives to make millions of bangles in India
Glass bangles are popular accessories for millions in India. But making them is a dangerous process that often pays less than $10 a day.
Team India star who slept with teammate’s wife retires from cricket
Team India opener Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday. “Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was was an honour representing India at the […] The post Team India star who slept with teammate’s wife retires from cricket appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BBC
Under-19 World Cup 2023: Indians celebrate after historic women's win
Indians are celebrating after the women's cricket team won the inaugural Under-19 World Cup, in what has been called a landmark moment in the history of women's cricket in India. India thrashed England by seven wickets in an exciting one-sided final held in South Africa on Sunday. This is the...
World Cup winner blasts Hardik Pandya for ‘senseless’ decision
2011 World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has ripped into India captain Hardik Pandya for not using Yuzvendra Chahal’s full quota of overs in the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday. “Chahal is your No.1 spinner in the T20 format. Asking him to bowl only two overs...
