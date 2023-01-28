ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ex-Team India superstar hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Arshdeep Singh

Former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir has slammed Arshdeep Singh for his recent no-ball struggles in international cricket. “I think. these numbers are fine, It can go south and it can go north. But the most important thing is you can’t afford to bowl those no-balls. That is absolutely unacceptable, especially at this level, and […] The post Ex-Team India superstar hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Arshdeep Singh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Amid brutal trolling, Virat Kohli’s coach defends India captain

Amid rising criticism of his captaincy, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has defended India captain Hardik Pandya. During the weekend, Hardik Pandya earned the wrath of former cricketers and fans for not allowing Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his full quota of four overs in the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow.
Sporting News

'It's horrible': France shock Australia in Sydney Sevens quarters

Reigning World Series champions Australia are out of the Sydney Sevens after being beaten 5-10 by France in the first women’s quarterfinal at Allianz Stadium. It might go down in history as the biggest upset of this year’s tournament. Nobody would’ve seen this coming, except for maybe the...
Variety

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Enjoys Box Office Record Opening for a Hindi Film, Marks Bollywood Rebound

The Shah Rukh Khan-starring spy adventure film “Pathaan” has smashed local records for a Hindi film on its first day of release. The strong opening is positive news for Hindi-language Bollywood, which had suffered a dearth of hits last year and was somewhat overshadowed by a string of blockbuster titles from the regional language industries in South India. “Pathaan” also underlines the enduring appeal of Khan, who is arguably India’s biggest male film star, but had been absent from screens as a leading man since 2018. Produced by Yash Raj Films, “Pathaan” had gross revenues of INR679 million ($8.32 million) in...
Black Enterprise

LGBTQ Advocates Heated with Beyoncé’s Performance In Dubai

Beyoncé brings the entertainment but she also brings the backlash. After a breathtaking performance in Dubai last weekend, advocates for the LGBTQ community are trying to break her soul. Queen Bey was the main event at the grand opening of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis. Her first live performance...
ClutchPoints

India pacer faces social media mockery over Lucknow heroics

India speedster Arshdeep Singh faced social media mockery despite registering figures of 2/7 in the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday. The fans had fun at the young Sikh bowler’s expense as they posted hilarious memes on Twitter to compare his performance in Uttar Pradesh to his display in the previous game in Ranchi.
BBC

South Africa v England: Temba Bavuma thanks interim coach for mental validation

South Africa's white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has heaped praise on interim one-day coach Shukri Conrad for validating his "vulnerability" ahead of his century that helped secure the series win against England on Saturday. The 32-year-old scored 109 off 102 balls to set the Proteas on their way to a five-wicket...
ClutchPoints

Team India star who slept with teammate’s wife retires from cricket

Team India opener Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday. “Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was was an honour representing India at the […] The post Team India star who slept with teammate’s wife retires from cricket appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BBC

Under-19 World Cup 2023: Indians celebrate after historic women's win

Indians are celebrating after the women's cricket team won the inaugural Under-19 World Cup, in what has been called a landmark moment in the history of women's cricket in India. India thrashed England by seven wickets in an exciting one-sided final held in South Africa on Sunday. This is the...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy