dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
U.S. Federal Reserve rejects crypto-focused bank's application to be supervised by the Fed
Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday rejected crypto-focused Custodia Bank's application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System, saying the bank's proposed business model and focus on digital assets presented significant safety and soundness risks.
Custodia, a crypto bank in Wyoming, denied membership in Federal Reserve System
At a time when regulators are scrutinizing the crypto industry like never before, digital assets bank Custodia hoped the U.S. government would welcome its compliance-first business strategy. The central bank saw it differently, however, and rejected the Wyoming-based bank’s application for membership in the Federal Reserve System. “The firm’s...
astaga.com
Can A Federal Reserve’s Counterattack Stop Crypto Bull Run?
The crypto trade could also be dealing with a significant setback because the Federal Reserve (FED) seems to be dropping management of the markets. This new established order may result in much more hawkish measures impacting the normal and cryptocurrency markets. A report released on January 29 by Michael J....
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
CoinDesk
White House Calls on Congress to ‘Step Up Its Efforts’ on Crypto Regulation
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Four senior U.S. officials in the Biden administration publisheda statement on Friday urging Congress to “step up its efforts” with respect to regulating the cryptocurrency market. The officials – Brian Deese, director...
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data
Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Biden Administration Releases Roadmap To Mitigate Cryptocurrency Risks
The Biden Administration has posted an official blog detailing its roadmap to mitigate the risks of cryptocurrencies. The roadmap starts by citing the 2022 implosion of LUNA/Terra and the subsequent catastrophic contagion within the industry that led to various bankruptcies. Included in this reference is the bankruptcy of FTX, saying that, “Many everyday investors who trusted cryptocurrency companies—including young people and people of color—suffered serious losses, but, thankfully, turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets has had little negative impact on the broader financial system to date.”
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
investing.com
White House: No Greenlight for Pension Funds to Enter Crypto Market
White House: No Greenlight for Pension Funds to Enter Crypto Market. White House outlines steps to minimize the risks of cryptocurrencies. The Biden administration is committed to working with Congress to enact protective laws. The White House believes that mainstream institutions, like pension funds, should not be allowed to enter...
cryptoglobe.com
White House Aims to Shield Investors from Cryptocurrency Turmoil
The White House has revealed a strategy to address the possible risks linked with crypto. The statement, which was issued on Friday (27 January 2023), details the efforts the Biden Administration has taken to address the problems posed by cryptocurrencies. These include developing a framework for their safe and responsible use, boosting enforcement, and issuing new guidelines.
dailycoin.com
Signature Bank Limits Crypto Deposits: Is It a Big Deal?
Crypto-friendly Signature Bank will stop handling transactions under $100K US dollars for its Binance clients from February 1st, 2023. Binance quotes the bank’s statement, declaring that similar moves will be applied for all of the bank’s partner cryptocurrency exchanges. None of them have confirmed the fact yet, the bank included.
crowdfundinsider.com
Federal Reserve Board Announces Denial of Application by Custodia Bank to Become Member of Federal Reserve System
The Federal Reserve Board announced its denial of the application by Custodia Bank, Inc., Cheyenne, Wyoming, “to become a member of the Federal Reserve System.”. The Board has concluded that the firm’s application “as submitted is inconsistent with the required factors under the law.”. Custodia is “a...
blockchain.news
USDC issuer Circle releases accountant-verified report
Circle, the company that is responsible for issuing USD Coin (USDC), has made public a report that has been validated by an accountant on the treasury reserve assets that support the more than $44.5 billion worth of tokens that are now in circulation. The present composition of the stablecoin issuer's...
cryptopotato.com
US SEC Inquires Investment Advisers Over Crypto Custody: Report
The intersection of crypto and traditional finance is now under the watchful eye of the top US regulator. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is targeting investment advisors for potentially offering digital asset custody to its clients without meeting proper criteria. Citing three unnamed sources, Reuters reported that...
wealthinsidermag.com
US Federal Reserve Board Issues Policy Statement That Limits Banks’ Crypto Related Activities
The United States Federal Reserve Board said on Jan. 27 that both insured and uninsured banks will be subjected to limits on certain activities including those that are associated with crypto assets. The board’s latest action does not preclude a state member bank or prospective applicant from providing crypto-assets safekeeping services.
Elizabeth Warren: Crypto giants are 'collapsing under the weight of their own fraud'
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a longtime crypto critic, warned recent turbulence in the digital asset space will only continue unless a host of regulators strengthen protections for investors.
coinjournal.net
SEC rejects Ark 21Shares’ spot Bitcoin ETF again
SEC has denied the Ark Investment and 21 Shares joint spot Bitcoin ETF application. The agency says proposal failed to meet requirements as per securities laws, citing fraud and manipulative practices once again. It’s the second time the SEC has rejected an ETF proposal by the two firms, after denying...
