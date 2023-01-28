ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

astaga.com

Can A Federal Reserve’s Counterattack Stop Crypto Bull Run?

The crypto trade could also be dealing with a significant setback because the Federal Reserve (FED) seems to be dropping management of the markets. This new established order may result in much more hawkish measures impacting the normal and cryptocurrency markets. A report released on January 29 by Michael J....
CoinDesk

White House Calls on Congress to ‘Step Up Its Efforts’ on Crypto Regulation

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Four senior U.S. officials in the Biden administration publisheda statement on Friday urging Congress to “step up its efforts” with respect to regulating the cryptocurrency market. The officials – Brian Deese, director...
astaga.com

Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data

Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Biden Administration Releases Roadmap To Mitigate Cryptocurrency Risks

The Biden Administration has posted an official blog detailing its roadmap to mitigate the risks of cryptocurrencies. The roadmap starts by citing the 2022 implosion of LUNA/Terra and the subsequent catastrophic contagion within the industry that led to various bankruptcies. Included in this reference is the bankruptcy of FTX, saying that, “Many everyday investors who trusted cryptocurrency companies—including young people and people of color—suffered serious losses, but, thankfully, turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets has had little negative impact on the broader financial system to date.”
investing.com

White House: No Greenlight for Pension Funds to Enter Crypto Market

White House: No Greenlight for Pension Funds to Enter Crypto Market. White House outlines steps to minimize the risks of cryptocurrencies. The Biden administration is committed to working with Congress to enact protective laws. The White House believes that mainstream institutions, like pension funds, should not be allowed to enter...
cryptoglobe.com

White House Aims to Shield Investors from Cryptocurrency Turmoil

The White House has revealed a strategy to address the possible risks linked with crypto. The statement, which was issued on Friday (27 January 2023), details the efforts the Biden Administration has taken to address the problems posed by cryptocurrencies. These include developing a framework for their safe and responsible use, boosting enforcement, and issuing new guidelines.
dailycoin.com

Signature Bank Limits Crypto Deposits: Is It a Big Deal?

Crypto-friendly Signature Bank will stop handling transactions under $100K US dollars for its Binance clients from February 1st, 2023. Binance quotes the bank’s statement, declaring that similar moves will be applied for all of the bank’s partner cryptocurrency exchanges. None of them have confirmed the fact yet, the bank included.
blockchain.news

USDC issuer Circle releases accountant-verified report

Circle, the company that is responsible for issuing USD Coin (USDC), has made public a report that has been validated by an accountant on the treasury reserve assets that support the more than $44.5 billion worth of tokens that are now in circulation. The present composition of the stablecoin issuer's...
cryptopotato.com

US SEC Inquires Investment Advisers Over Crypto Custody: Report

The intersection of crypto and traditional finance is now under the watchful eye of the top US regulator. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is targeting investment advisors for potentially offering digital asset custody to its clients without meeting proper criteria. Citing three unnamed sources, Reuters reported that...
wealthinsidermag.com

US Federal Reserve Board Issues Policy Statement That Limits Banks’ Crypto Related Activities

The United States Federal Reserve Board said on Jan. 27 that both insured and uninsured banks will be subjected to limits on certain activities including those that are associated with crypto assets. The board’s latest action does not preclude a state member bank or prospective applicant from providing crypto-assets safekeeping services.
coinjournal.net

SEC rejects Ark 21Shares’ spot Bitcoin ETF again

SEC has denied the Ark Investment and 21 Shares joint spot Bitcoin ETF application. The agency says proposal failed to meet requirements as per securities laws, citing fraud and manipulative practices once again. It’s the second time the SEC has rejected an ETF proposal by the two firms, after denying...

