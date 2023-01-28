Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Wrestling Roundup: Centralia Girls Finish Fourth, Boys Seventh at Berserker Invite in Tacoma
In the final tune-ups for most wrestling squads before postseason begins, several area teams wrestled in big tournaments across the state before sub-regionals begin next weekend. The Centralia boys and girls, Rainier boys and girls, W.F. West girls, and Toledo, Adna, and Onalaska boys all competed this weekend. Making the...
Chronicle
Loggers Fall to Spartans on Senior Night
Forks: B. Johnson 2, Wood 18, Whorton 3, K. Johnson 25, Peters 2, Wallerstedt 2, Ky. Neel 2, Ka. Neel 2, Dilley 4. Onalaska: Ikola 5, Haight 7, Talley 3, K. Sandridge 1, B. Sandridge 15, Zurinskas 1, Berg 3. The Onalaska girls basketball team honored its lone senior, Brooklyn...
Chronicle
Trojans Win Tune-Up with Wishkah Valley
Pe Ell: Engel 13, Phelps 10, Zock 6, Coleman 4, Hayes 2, Carper 17, King 12, Shannon 10. Earning a dominant home win Saturday afternoon, the Pe Ell girls basketball team defeated Wishkah Valley, 74-12. The Trojans had five players score in double figures in another well-rounded offensive night, and...
Chronicle
Trailblazers Can’t Keep Up with Gators on the Road
Centralia: Kelly 7, Keeton 14, Guillory 2, Mendoza 8, Keperling 11, Davis 2, Brown 5, Cline 2, Ivory 4. Green River: Nordland 15, Anderson 8, Burraston 14, Feroah 11, Foster 17, Berg 10, Young 3, Forrester 2, Heard 7, Dahl 9. On a tough offensive outing, the Centralia College men’s...
Chronicle
Cardinals Can’t Hold on to Lead Against Comets
Leading for three quarters and then some, the Winlock boys basketball team fell apart offensively late in a 63-57 loss to Naselle at home Saturday afternoon. Heading into the fourth quarter with a 9-point lead, the Cardinals were outscored 19-4 the rest of the way, having a hard time getting back into an offensive rhythm and dropping their final non-league home game of the season to the Comets.
Chronicle
Duke men's tennis rebounds from loss against Middle Tennessee, takes down No. 23 Auburn at ITA Kickoff
Battling the Tigers Saturday afternoon, it was the Blue Devils who earned their stripes. Duke defeated No. 23 Auburn 4-0 at Winston-Salem Indoor Tennis Center to secure its first victory over a ranked opponent this season. The 19th-ranked Blue Devils entered the matchup looking for a bounceback win after its 4-2 loss to Middle Tennessee Friday. What’s more, the last time Duke squared off against a top-25 opponent, the Blue Devils were narrowly defeated despite strong student support.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Harold Sorenson: 1922-2023
Harold Sorensen went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Harold had a very strong Christian faith where Jesus was always by his side. As he said at his 100th birthday party: “I am never alone. Jesus is with me.”. Harold was born in Ravinia,...
Chronicle
Camas Planting Event Near Toledo Part of Cowlitz Tribe's Effort to Bring Back First Food
TOLEDO — In a muddy field northwest of Toledo, multicolored flags marked the thousands of spots where natural color will push through this spring, signaling the return of one of the most significant plants to the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. On Friday, about 30 Cowlitz tribal members, staff and volunteers...
Chronicle
In Focus: Semi-Rare ‘Hair Ice’ Photographed Near Napavine
Chronicle staffer Sarah Burdick captured these photos of semi-rare "hair ice," also known as ice wool or frost beard, during a walk near Napavine on Sunday morning. "Fungus shapes a strangely wondrous kind of ice called hair ice that is found only on rotting logs ... To see hair ice, one’s best chance is to hike into a broadleaf forest between the latitudes of between 45° and 55° N on a cold morning. There, amid patches of snow and frost, a keen eye might spot delicate crystals extending from wood in filaments about 0.01 millimeters thick — about the diameter of a human hair. But as soon as the sun rises, the fragile sculpture will melt away," Smithsonian Magazine wrote.
Chronicle
In Focus: Polar Plunge Raises Money for Lewis County Special Olympics
Saturday was a great morning to plunge into Mayfield Lake for a good cause for dozens of area residents. The 2023 Special Olympics Polar Plunge was again hosted by the Lewis County Icicle Brigade. State Rep. Peter Abbarno and members of the Centralia Police Department led what has become an annual January tradition. All proceeds support Special Olympians in Lewis County. There’s still time to donate: https://impact.sowa.org/fundraiser/4310402.
Chronicle
New Chehalis Optometry Clinic Scheduled to Open in June
Rainier Eye, set to open in June, may help those with trouble seeing — but, its owners’ vision for a community-owned and operated optometry clinic is clear. The clinic, located in Chehalis, will be co-owned by Drs. Mary Ferris and Angela Loeb, who previously worked as optometrists in Olympia.
Chronicle
Person of the Year: Lisa Grant, Centralia School District Superintendent
Editor's Note: Each year, The Chronicle Editorial Board honors a Person of the Year for their exceptional work completing their job duties or their performance in the community outside of their employment. This year, the board chose Centralia School District Superintendent Dr. Lisa Grant for her work in stabilizing and moving the district forward.
Chronicle
Global Company Ameresco Sees Lewis County as an Emerging Power
Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Ameresco, with 60 offices around the world and regional offices in Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland, focuses on...
Chronicle
Hundreds Take Part in Thurston County Vigil for Family Killed in House Fire
A house fire near Capitol Forest that killed five members of the Cox family earlier this month spurred hundreds to attend a vigil at Tumwater High School Sunday evening. One organizer said they had brought enough food for 1,000 people, and nearly that many attended, almost filling the upper portion of the high school stadium that overlooks Sid Otton field.
Chronicle
Second Project Kicked off as Chehalis Basin Bank Erosion Prevention Shows Success
A pilot project to stave off erosion on the banks of rivers in the Chehalis Basin is showing initial signs of success. The work was part of a $1.6 million investment by the Office of the Chehalis Basin to manage erosion by purchasing property, developing a streamflow gauge plan and testing how ground and surface waters mix with a demonstration project along the banks of the Satsop River just outside of Brady, according to a newsletter from the Office of the Chehalis Basin.
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire District 5 Personnel Honored at Recent Awards Dinner
Jester’s Auto Museum and Event Center was the location of the Lewis County Fire District 5 annual awards dinner on Jan. 21. The event was cosponsored by the Fire District 5 Firefighters Association and the district. Attendees were able to spend time viewing the impressive collection of automobiles prior...
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioners Pass Resolution Honoring Gary Stamper; WSDOT Asked to Rename Viewpoint at Riffe Lake
Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper, who passed away in September of 2021, loved his getaway home above Riffe...
Chronicle
Luke Moerke Starts His Term as Economic Alliance of Lewis County Chairman
Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. New Lewis County Economic Alliance Chair Luke Moerke brings his honesty, his straightforward approach and a drive to...
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Mycological Society to Hold Meeting on Feb. 7
The Southwest Washington Mycological Society will hold a meeting on Feb. 7 at the WSU Extension Office in Chehalis at 6 p.m. The office is located at 17 SW Cascade Ave. in Chehalis. There will be a presentation by Rainy Karnes from Raven’s Wind Farm who will discuss home cultivation...
Chronicle
Chehalis Basin Group Unveils Four Non-Dam Flood Prevention Proposals; Asks for Public Input
The Chehalis Basin Local Action Non-Dam (LAND) Alternatives Steering Group held a workshop earlier this month at the Great Wolf Lodge to give basin residents a first look at four proposals that now require public input. The group was formed and funded through the Office of Chehalis Basin to look...
