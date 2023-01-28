ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Futurism

Sam Bankman-Fried, Bored on House Arrest, Starts a Substack

Sam Bankman-Fried, fallen crypto golden boy and former CEO of the imploded cryptocurrency exchange FTX, simply cannot shut up. Pre-arrest, he posted long rants on Twitter, and against all sane legal advice has gone on numerous talk shows, panels, and otherwise ill-advised outlets to say various versions of "I fucked up but definitely not criminally." Post-arrest, he's inexplicably chosen to continue the pattern — presumably to the dismay of SBF's current legal counsel, considering that his former lawyers jumped ship as a result of the ex-exec's "incessant and disruptive tweeting."
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says

Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Fortune

A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
WASHINGTON, DC
Motley Fool

67.65% of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio is in These 4 Stocks

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Bank of America. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy