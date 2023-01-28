Sam Bankman-Fried, fallen crypto golden boy and former CEO of the imploded cryptocurrency exchange FTX, simply cannot shut up. Pre-arrest, he posted long rants on Twitter, and against all sane legal advice has gone on numerous talk shows, panels, and otherwise ill-advised outlets to say various versions of "I fucked up but definitely not criminally." Post-arrest, he's inexplicably chosen to continue the pattern — presumably to the dismay of SBF's current legal counsel, considering that his former lawyers jumped ship as a result of the ex-exec's "incessant and disruptive tweeting."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO