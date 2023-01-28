Read full article on original website
Related
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Billionaire Mark Cuban warns the next crypto implosion could come from 'wash trades,' report says
Billionaire Mark Cuban thinks the next crypto meltdown could stem from wash trades. "There are supposedly tens of millions of dollars in trades and liquidity for tokens that have very little utilization," he told The Street. Wash trades are a form of pump-and-dump scheme to artificially generate interest around a...
Futurism
Sam Bankman-Fried, Bored on House Arrest, Starts a Substack
Sam Bankman-Fried, fallen crypto golden boy and former CEO of the imploded cryptocurrency exchange FTX, simply cannot shut up. Pre-arrest, he posted long rants on Twitter, and against all sane legal advice has gone on numerous talk shows, panels, and otherwise ill-advised outlets to say various versions of "I fucked up but definitely not criminally." Post-arrest, he's inexplicably chosen to continue the pattern — presumably to the dismay of SBF's current legal counsel, considering that his former lawyers jumped ship as a result of the ex-exec's "incessant and disruptive tweeting."
Sam Bankman-Fried says he needs some of his $450 million in Robinhood shares to fund his legal defense as he fights for control of the stake
Sam Bankman-Fried thinks he should be the sole owner of roughly $450 million in Robinhood stock, and that he needs the shares to help pay for his legal defense, according to a Thursday court filing. The problem? Both FTX and BlockFi are laying claim to the shares as well. The...
msn.com
Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says
Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com
Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive
(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
Business Insider
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy
Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune
The past few years have not been great for the super-rich in China, particularly those who built their fortune in the country's once red-hot property market.
Motley Fool
67.65% of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio is in These 4 Stocks
Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Bank of America. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Johnson and Johnson loses $17 billion in market value after appeals court denies company bankruptcy escape in baby powder lawsuits
Johnson & Johnson stock saw $17 billion in market value erased on Monday. An appeals court said J&J could not use bankruptcy to protect itself from lawsuits over cancer causing ingredients in its baby powder. J&J faces about 40,000 lawsuits related to its baby powder and has already been forced...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
Shiba Inu Is Soaring in 2023: How Much Higher Can It Go?
The cryptocurrency's momentum just might accelerate this year. But the sizzle could also fizzle.
Comments / 0