3 Songs You Didn’t Know Peter Gabriel Wrote for Other Artists
His inception into music was Genesis, but after parting ways with the band in 1975, Peter Gabriel‘s musical scope extended into and beyond artier rock and pop, world beats, the ambient, and all in between. From this point on, Gabriel began experimenting with more progressive-leaning sounds, and helped pioneer and popularize some recording techniques used today, including gated reverb—a mesh of reverb and noise gate sound-altering platform commonly used with drums.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Tom Verlaine, guitarist, singer, and co-founder of influential band Television
Tom Verlaine has died. As the singer, songwriter, and guitar player for influential New York band Television, Verlaine shaped the sound of rock and punk music in the 1970s and beyond, applying a poetic flair (and serious musicianship) to the rougher edges of the wider movement. After Television broke up in 1978, Verlaine embarked on an extensive solo career that saw him release ten albums across the ensuing decades, exploring a variety of musical themes that generally get tossed together under the label “post-punk.” Per Variety, Verlaine died on Saturday after what’s been reported as a “brief illness.” He was 73.
David Crosby, Founding Member of the Byrds and CSN, Dead at 81
David Crosby, a founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died at age 81. A statement from Crosby's wife confirmed the news. "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," read the statement. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."
Graham Nash, Bruce Hornsby, Natalie Merchant, and More to Perform The Music of Paul McCartney at Tribute Show
Natalie Merchant, Graham Nash, Bruce Hornsby and more are among the artists set to perform at the 18th annual Music Of fundraising concert, The Music Of Paul McCartney, at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 15, 2023. Produced by philanthropist and City Winery founder, Michael Dorf, the annual...
Tom Verlaine, Frontman of Television, Dead at 73
Tom Verlaine, frontman, guitarist, and chief songwriter of seminal guitar rock band Television, has died at the age of 73. Verlaine passed away on Saturday following a “brief illness,” according to Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Patti Smith. “He died peacefully in New York City, surrounded by close friends. His vision and his imagination will be missed,” Smith said in a statement.
operawire.com
Aziza Sadikova Signs With Boosey & Hawkes
(Photo Credit: Alexander Raevsky) Composer Aziza Sadikova recently signed an exclusive contract with Boosey & Hawkes under Concord Music Publishing. Sadikova’s role will expand the Boosey & Hawkes | Sikorski program by featuring works of former Soviet regions. Her agreement also includes worldwide rights to nearly all of Sadikova’s earlier works and any future compositions.
Tannhäuser review – Lise Davidsen gleams though Albery’s Wagner misfires again
Tim Albery’s second revival only fitfully illuminates the opera’s complexities, but the singing and acting are superb
Barrett Strong, Motown artist known for ‘Money,’ dead at 81
Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “War” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” has died. He was 81. His death was announced Sunday on social media by the Motown Museum, which did not immediately provide further details. “Barrett was not only a great singer and piano player, but he, along with his writing partner Norman Whitfield, created an incredible body of work,” Motown founder Berry Gordy said in...
David Crosby’s Legendary Music Career Made Him a Millionaire
The unfortunate death of musician David Crosby has left an immeasurable void in the industry as a whole. Through his work in both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, & Nash, David solidified himself as one of the great music icons of the 20th century, and he has a slew of awards and accolades to back it up.
Tom Verlaine Dies at 73: Founder of Proflic Punk-Era Band TV
According to Variety.com, "Tom Verlaine, who redefined rock guitar in the punk era of the 1970s with his band Television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 73." Verlaine’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s peer and former partner Patti Smith. She shared that the musician had died “after a brief illness.”
