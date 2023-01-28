2K23 Showcase brings top talent, teams to Aquinas College

2K23 Showcase preview

The 2K23 Showcase features 10 games over two Saturdays starting tomorrow with four games starting at 3 p.m. ay Aquinas College. The games are as follows:

Detroit Catholic Central vs. Reeths-Puffer - 3 p.m.

Detroit Martin Luther King vs. Unity Christian - 4:45 p.m.

Detroit Edison vs. South Christian - 6:15 p.m.

Grand Blanc vs. Rockford - 8 p.m.

"You have to be able to play in many different styles and many different paces to be a good team," 2K23 Showcase event director Brandoen Guyton said. "So, just wanted to do do our part and bridge the gap with given teams as not familiar with each other opportunity to play."

The event will continue with six more games next Saturday, February 4th also at Aquinas.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter