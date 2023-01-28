Man killed in crash on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton: Police
A crash in Hampton left a man dead Friday night, police said.
Just before 10:50 p.m., officers were called to a crash involving two vehicles in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue.
At the scene, officers said they found a man, who had been driving, dead. A woman, the other driver, went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the police department's accident reconstruction team.
Police said there are no charges at this time.
Comments / 0