Hampton, VA

Man killed in crash on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton: Police

By Jay Greene
 3 days ago
A crash in Hampton left a man dead Friday night, police said.

Just before 10:50 p.m., officers were called to a crash involving two vehicles in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

At the scene, officers said they found a man, who had been driving, dead. A woman, the other driver, went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the police department's accident reconstruction team.

Police said there are no charges at this time.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

