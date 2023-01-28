ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WAFF

Tough weekend for Alabama basketball teams

Along with the hire, Cadillac Williams was promoted to associate head coach and will serve as the running backs coach. In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST. In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Auburn OC Eric Kiesau joining SEC East team as analyst, per report

Former Auburn OC Eric Kiesau reportedly has a new gig with an SEC team. Kiesau is joining Billy Napier’s Florida staff as an analyst, according to On 3. Kiesau and Napier were both on staff at Alabama in 2015. Napier was the Crimson Tide’s wide receivers coach at the time, while Kiesau was an offensive analyst for UA.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’

Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
247Sports

War Eagle Wakeup: Successful first Junior Day for Hugh Freeze and Auburn

Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Sunday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through a couple of notable Junior Day visitors from Saturday and how things went with them.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown

Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika

OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
TALLASSEE, AL
Kristen Walters

Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama

A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Woman killed after hit by vehicle on Interstate 85 in Auburn

Update 1/25/2023 2:31 p.m.: Officials released the identity of the woman killed in this crash. Lisa Kozlowski of Auburn was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a 58-year-old woman has been recovered from Interstate 85 in east Alabama near the Moore’s Mill overpass. The Lee […]
AUBURN, AL

