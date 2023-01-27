Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Dogecoin Jumps 8%, Bitcoin Slips Below $23K (Market Watch)
Dogecoin pumped almost immediately after the most recent Musk announcement in regards to Twitter. After failing to overcome $24,000 yesterday, bitcoin took a serious dive and dropped by over $1,500 at one point. Most altcoins are in the red today as well, as they were yesterday. However, Dogecoin emerges as...
cryptopotato.com
This Canadian Man Lost his Life Savings in a Crypto Scam on YouTube
Stephen Carr lost almost half a million dollars and put his home for sale after becoming a victim of a cryptocurrency scam. Stephen Carr – a resident of Meaford, Ontario – said he lost his entire life savings of nearly $500,000 after being conned into a cryptocurrency scheme on YouTube.
