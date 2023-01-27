Read full article on original website
Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams, dies at age 64
Loring was just five when she starred in the 1964 TV adaptation of Charles Addams’ macabre cartoons – a performance that has set the character’s tone for decades
Former Child Star Lisa Loring Dies at 64: TV's First "Wednesday Addams"
According to journalist Armando Tinoco at Deadline.com, Lisa Loring, best known for portraying the original Wednesday Addams on the 1960s supernatural sitcom, The Addams Family, in the mid-1960s, has passed away. She was 64.
Christopher Meloni Calls Mariska Hargitay By His Nickname For Her In Cute 59th Birthday Tribute: Watch
There’s nothing better than Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay‘s friendship. When Mariska turned 59 on Monday, January 23, her Law & Order: SVU co-star and close friend posted the most hilarious birthday tribute dedicated to her. Christopher, 61, recorded a video where he got so close to the camera that only his nose, eyes, and forehead were visible. The actor, while whispering, sweetly referred to Mariska as “Marsha” when he mentioned that it was her birthday.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'
"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
‘An icon for goth girls everywhere’ – thank you, Lisa Loring, for making Wednesday Addams great
A five-year-old Loring played the original pigtailed oddball and she’s been adored ever since by horror nerds, comedy fans and generations of women who felt empowered by her
'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard says that 'it would be ridiculous' if the show was 'any longer' than five seasons
Finn Wolfhard said that the Duffer Brothers have figured out a "perfect ending" for "Stranger Things."
Popculture
Rickey Smiley's Son Has Died
Comedian and radio legend Rickey Smiley is mourning the loss of his son. Host of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, he took to Instagram to reveal the devastating news about the death of his son, Brandon Smiley. "I just had bad news this morning," Smiley began in the video. "I'm on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus. Pray for Brandon's mother and his father Taurus and his sister Taylor, and everybody. I hate to announce this, but I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets," he concluded, noting that he wanted to let his fans know before news broke via tabloids. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Collider
Noah Schnapp Starts Shooting 'Stranger Things' Season 5 In May
The wait for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is well underway, with anticipation already building to feverish levels for the incredibly popular series. The show was named as 2022's most-streamed TV show, and overall program, by Nielsen, and now we have a morsel of new information about the production of Stranger Things 5, courtesy of star Noah Schnapp.
What Was ‘The Addams Family’ Star Lisa Loring’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?
Lisa Loring best known as Wednesday Addams on the 1960s series 'The Addams Family' has died at 64.
'Wednesday Addams' Actress Lisa Loring Dies After Suffering Stroke At 64
Lisa Loring, the actress most famously known for starring as Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family, passed away at age 64 on January 28 of complications from a stroke, RadarOnline.com has learned. It was revealed that The Addams Family actress had suffered a stroke days caused by high blood pressure.A family friend, Laurie Jacobson, announced Loring's death in a Facebook post on January 29. "It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring," Jacobson wrote in the caption. "4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure."The...
Digital Trends
Poker Face review: a charming ode to a bygone TV era
Poker Face wears its influences on its sleeve. From its “howcatchem” episodic structure to even its placement on NBC’s streaming service, the new series’ love of classic detective shows like Columbo is clear from the moment it begins. While there is one ongoing subplot that loosely connects its episodes together, Poker Face even bucks against the widespread serialization of our current, prestige TV era by opening with a batch of installments that, for the most part, can be watched in whatever order the viewer decides.
Would Eddie Murphy Come Back For Shrek 5? The Comedian Weighs In If He’d Play Donkey Again While Throwing Shade At Puss In Boots
Eddie Murphy weighed in on if he'd come back to voice Donkey again in Shrek 5 while throwing some serious shade at Puss in Boots.
