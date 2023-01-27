Comedian and radio legend Rickey Smiley is mourning the loss of his son. Host of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, he took to Instagram to reveal the devastating news about the death of his son, Brandon Smiley. "I just had bad news this morning," Smiley began in the video. "I'm on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus. Pray for Brandon's mother and his father Taurus and his sister Taylor, and everybody. I hate to announce this, but I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets," he concluded, noting that he wanted to let his fans know before news broke via tabloids. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

19 HOURS AGO