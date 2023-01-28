Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic how to watch, live score, updates, highlights for Australian Open final

The European Figure Skating Championships concluded on Saturday with the free dance and the women’s free skate. Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, the reigning world silver medalist, hoped to move up to gold here but was disappointed to settle for second place. Anastasiia Gubanova became the first Georgian skater to win gold at Europeans; Kimmy Repond of Switzerland remained in third place. In ice dance, Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri won gold, with crowd-pleasers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of the U.K., skating to Lady Gaga, in second place; Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis, on home ice in Finland, won bronze.

