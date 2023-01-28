ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic how to watch, live score, updates, highlights for Australian Open final

By Aidan Cellini
 3 days ago
Photos: Meet Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka

When it comes to winning a Grand Slam tournament, Aryna Sabalenka has been knocking on the doorstep for the past few years. On Saturday, she was finally allowed in.  Sabalenka defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australia Open final.  Following ...
Nick Kyrgios' prediction comes true as Novak Djokovic produces 'monster' Australian Open display

Nick Kyrgios told everyone over 12 months ago that the drama surrounding Novak Djokovic was only going to make him better on the court. Fast-forward to this year's Australian Open and that prediction came to fruition, with Djokovic claiming his 22nd grand slam title in brutal fashion, downing Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final.
Sabalenka's dark days before finding light

Aryna Sabalenka has recalled her "it's not you, it's me" moment as she fought to save the relationship that ultimately made her career. Sabalenka jubilantly declared her stirring Australian Open final triumph over Elena Rybakina the best day of her life, having returned from the depths of despair to finally claim her maiden grand slam singles crown.
Girona vs Barcelona live score, highlights: Lineups are out as Pedri sits

High-flying La Liga leaders Barcelona will hope to extend their lead atop the table and conclude a successful January with victory when they travel to promoted side Girona in a Catalan derby matchup. Barcelona won the Supercopa de Espana and advanced to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, and...
The 2023 European and U.S. National Figure Skating Championships Come to a Thrilling End

The European Figure Skating Championships concluded on Saturday with the free dance and the women’s free skate. Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, the reigning world silver medalist, hoped to move up to gold here but was disappointed to settle for second place. Anastasiia Gubanova became the first Georgian skater to win gold at Europeans; Kimmy Repond of Switzerland remained in third place. In ice dance, Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri won gold, with crowd-pleasers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of the U.K., skating to Lady Gaga, in second place; Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis, on home ice in Finland, won bronze.

